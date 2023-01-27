ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Prep Roundup: Giulia Piccoletti Leads Carpinteria Water Polo to Win; Baylor Wilson’s Hat Trick Paces Laguna Blanca Boys Soccer

By Dennis Moran, Noozhawk Correspondent
Noozhawk
 3 days ago
Noozhawk

San Marcos Girls Water Polo Wins Two More at Newport Elite Eight

The San Marcos girls water polo team won two more games at the prestigious Newport Elite Eight tournament Friday, beating Oaks Christian 18-8 and Newport Harbor 11-5. In the first game, 10 different Royals got on the scoreboard, including hat tricks by Charlotte Raisin and Ava Stryker, plus a full-court scoring shot by goalie Lauren Schweitzer.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Ynez’s Tristan Amezcua Scores 2 Goals in 3-0 Win over Nipomo

Santa Ynez’s Tristan Amezcua scored two goals early in the game and the Pirates went on to beat host Nipomo 3-0 in Central Coast Athletic action Friday. Nine minutes in, Erik Salinas assisted Amezcua for his first goal of the night, and nine minutes later Amezcua came up with a ball after a Titan reflection and was able to volley it over the goalkeeper.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Noozhawk

Cate Boys Win Fifth Straight, 59-45 over Villanova

The Cate boys marched on Friday night with their fifth straight win, 59-45 over visiting Villanova Prep. Tyler Martinez and Jengus Ercil led a balanced scoring effort with 17 points apiece, with Babacar Pouye right behind with 15. “Our defensive pressure and patience and execution continued tonight, which was a...
OJAI, CA
Noozhawk

SoCal Invite: Dos Pueblos Girls Drop Two Games

The Dos Pueblos girls dropped two games in the second day of the SoCal Invite Friday, 11-2 to Santa Margarita and 10-8 to Yucaipa. Against Santa Margarita, Emma Gilbert scored six of the Chargers’ eight goals, and Ava Bennett had the other two. “Hana Abel did a great job...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Boys Fall to Channel League Leader Oxnard, 74-18

The Dos Pueblos boys lost a lopsided game at home against Channel League leader Oxnard, 74-18. “Oxnard jumped out on us hard, and we struggled to get out of their traps,” Charger coach Joe Zamora said. “They converted on the offensive end while we had a hard time getting open looks. They are a very good team that will go far in the playoffs this year.”
OXNARD, CA
Noozhawk

Tickets on Sale for UCSB Baseball Games

Season tickets and single-game tickets for the UC Santa Barbara baseball season are now on sale. The Gauchos have 29 home games at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium, including nonconference series with Oregon, Xavier and Seton Hall. UCSB, the defending Big West champion, is looking to win the program’s fifth conference championship...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Lauds 23 Student Artists

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara honored 23 student artists during a presentation and reception at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art Jan. 26. Annabel Contreras from Dos Pueblos High School was awarded the Schall Family Best of Show Prize. The students, who were named winners of the foundation’s 2023...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Beatrice Artellano Rosales of Carpinteria, 1935-2023

Beatrice Artellano Rosales, or “Bea” as she was affectionately known, was welcomed into the pearly gates on Jan. 21, 2023. She was greeted by her heavenly father and her true love, Martin. Beatrice, 87, was born on June 7, 1935 in Santa Barbara to Margaret Ramirez, and was...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless

It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Allen Forest Morgan of Buellton, 1971-2023

Allen Forest Morgan died January 23, 2023, at his home. Allen and his wife, Jennifer, thoroughly enjoyed life on their beautiful ranch in Buellton, California. Allen was born on March 1, 1971, in Burbank, California, to Peggy and Alfred Morgan. Since he was born a week early, his father, Al,...
BUELLTON, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Caught in Crime Warp

Noozhawk’s top story merits far more reporting — and commentary — than our news team and I were able to get to this past week. No matter how you look at it, the chain of events is an outrageous atrocity, the consequences of which our community must confront honestly and head on.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc 2023 Utility Conservation Calendar Features Student Artwork

The Lompoc Conservation Division is unveiling its 2023 utility conservation calendar, which features the artwork of Lompoc Valley Middle School (LVMS) graphic design students. Each calendar month, including the cover and back pages, spotlights digital artwork celebrating and promoting water and electricity conservation created by students in LVMS art teacher Peggy Andrews’ seventh- and eighth-grade introduction to graphic design course.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Emergency Dredging Underway at Entrance to Santa Barbara Harbor

Emergency dredging operations began late Wednesday night, at about 11 p.m., at the entrance to the Santa Barbara Harbor to remove the large amount of sand and sediment that was pushed into the harbor during the recent storms. Chris Bell, public information officer for the city’s Waterfront Department, told Noozhawk...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Black History Month: A Time to Pay Tribute to Santa Barbara’s Black/African-American Community

In celebration of 2023 Black History Month, the Santa Barbara County Black/African-American community will mark the historical achievements Black/African Americans have made for our region and the nation. Juneteenth Santa Barbara (JSB) brings together Black/African-American-led organizations to continue the tradition of providing Black History Month (BHM) events in February and...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

