Prep Roundup: Giulia Piccoletti Leads Carpinteria Water Polo to Win; Baylor Wilson’s Hat Trick Paces Laguna Blanca Boys Soccer

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Related
Noozhawk
San Marcos Girls Water Polo Wins Two More at Newport Elite Eight
The San Marcos girls water polo team won two more games at the prestigious Newport Elite Eight tournament Friday, beating Oaks Christian 18-8 and Newport Harbor 11-5. In the first game, 10 different Royals got on the scoreboard, including hat tricks by Charlotte Raisin and Ava Stryker, plus a full-court scoring shot by goalie Lauren Schweitzer.
Noozhawk
Prep Hoops: Santa Ynez Boys Win, Carpinteria Loses; Santa Ynez Girls lose
Santa Ynez’s Jackson Ollenburger scored 26 points to lead the Pirates in a 70-39 win at Paso Robles in an Ocean League game Friday. Caleb Cassidy had a double-double with 15 points and 20 rebounds, and Landon Lassahn added 13 points and eight rebounds. The Pirates are now 6-3...
Noozhawk
Santa Ynez’s Tristan Amezcua Scores 2 Goals in 3-0 Win over Nipomo
Santa Ynez’s Tristan Amezcua scored two goals early in the game and the Pirates went on to beat host Nipomo 3-0 in Central Coast Athletic action Friday. Nine minutes in, Erik Salinas assisted Amezcua for his first goal of the night, and nine minutes later Amezcua came up with a ball after a Titan reflection and was able to volley it over the goalkeeper.
Noozhawk
Cate Boys Win Fifth Straight, 59-45 over Villanova
The Cate boys marched on Friday night with their fifth straight win, 59-45 over visiting Villanova Prep. Tyler Martinez and Jengus Ercil led a balanced scoring effort with 17 points apiece, with Babacar Pouye right behind with 15. “Our defensive pressure and patience and execution continued tonight, which was a...
Noozhawk
SoCal Invite: Dos Pueblos Girls Drop Two Games
The Dos Pueblos girls dropped two games in the second day of the SoCal Invite Friday, 11-2 to Santa Margarita and 10-8 to Yucaipa. Against Santa Margarita, Emma Gilbert scored six of the Chargers’ eight goals, and Ava Bennett had the other two. “Hana Abel did a great job...
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Boys Fall to Channel League Leader Oxnard, 74-18
The Dos Pueblos boys lost a lopsided game at home against Channel League leader Oxnard, 74-18. “Oxnard jumped out on us hard, and we struggled to get out of their traps,” Charger coach Joe Zamora said. “They converted on the offensive end while we had a hard time getting open looks. They are a very good team that will go far in the playoffs this year.”
Noozhawk
Tickets on Sale for UCSB Baseball Games
Season tickets and single-game tickets for the UC Santa Barbara baseball season are now on sale. The Gauchos have 29 home games at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium, including nonconference series with Oregon, Xavier and Seton Hall. UCSB, the defending Big West champion, is looking to win the program’s fifth conference championship...
Noozhawk
Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Lauds 23 Student Artists
The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara honored 23 student artists during a presentation and reception at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art Jan. 26. Annabel Contreras from Dos Pueblos High School was awarded the Schall Family Best of Show Prize. The students, who were named winners of the foundation’s 2023...
Noozhawk
Beatrice Artellano Rosales of Carpinteria, 1935-2023
Beatrice Artellano Rosales, or “Bea” as she was affectionately known, was welcomed into the pearly gates on Jan. 21, 2023. She was greeted by her heavenly father and her true love, Martin. Beatrice, 87, was born on June 7, 1935 in Santa Barbara to Margaret Ramirez, and was...
Noozhawk
Takács Quartet to Play All-Beethoven Program at St. Mark’s in-the-Valley
The world-famous Takács Quartet will perform an all-Beethoven Concert at St. Mark’s in-the-Valley as part of the 42nd season of the Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series. The concert is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. “We are unbelievably fortunate to have the...
Noozhawk
Cold System to Bring Light Rain, Chilly Temps to Central Coast Starting Sunday
A chance of rain, with totals expected to be low and lacking any flooding potential, returns to Santa Barbara County starting Sunday as a cold system moves through the area, according to the National Weather Service. “A dynamic and cold, albeit moisture-starved winter storm will push through the region Sunday...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless
It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
Noozhawk
Allen Forest Morgan of Buellton, 1971-2023
Allen Forest Morgan died January 23, 2023, at his home. Allen and his wife, Jennifer, thoroughly enjoyed life on their beautiful ranch in Buellton, California. Allen was born on March 1, 1971, in Burbank, California, to Peggy and Alfred Morgan. Since he was born a week early, his father, Al,...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Caught in Crime Warp
Noozhawk’s top story merits far more reporting — and commentary — than our news team and I were able to get to this past week. No matter how you look at it, the chain of events is an outrageous atrocity, the consequences of which our community must confront honestly and head on.
Noozhawk
Injured Man Rescued from Steep Hillside in Mountains Above Santa Barbara
Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded Sunday to rescue an injured man on a steep hillside in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Fire Engineer Mike Gray said crews were dispatched about 11:25 a.m. to the incident in the 2000 block of North...
Noozhawk
Lompoc 2023 Utility Conservation Calendar Features Student Artwork
The Lompoc Conservation Division is unveiling its 2023 utility conservation calendar, which features the artwork of Lompoc Valley Middle School (LVMS) graphic design students. Each calendar month, including the cover and back pages, spotlights digital artwork celebrating and promoting water and electricity conservation created by students in LVMS art teacher Peggy Andrews’ seventh- and eighth-grade introduction to graphic design course.
Noozhawk
Emergency Dredging Underway at Entrance to Santa Barbara Harbor
Emergency dredging operations began late Wednesday night, at about 11 p.m., at the entrance to the Santa Barbara Harbor to remove the large amount of sand and sediment that was pushed into the harbor during the recent storms. Chris Bell, public information officer for the city’s Waterfront Department, told Noozhawk...
Noozhawk
Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy Wins Exemplary Arts Education Award
Lompoc Unified School District’s Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy has been named a 2023 recipient of the California Exemplary Arts Education Award. One of 19 schools to receive the honor, Los Berros will be celebrated at the California School Recognition Program Ceremony in Anaheim in February. Los...
Noozhawk
Black History Month: A Time to Pay Tribute to Santa Barbara’s Black/African-American Community
In celebration of 2023 Black History Month, the Santa Barbara County Black/African-American community will mark the historical achievements Black/African Americans have made for our region and the nation. Juneteenth Santa Barbara (JSB) brings together Black/African-American-led organizations to continue the tradition of providing Black History Month (BHM) events in February and...
Noozhawk
Fun in Sun Walk & Roll Benefit Celebrates Diversity and Rights of All Individuals
Inclusion may seem like just a buzz word in today’s corporate America, but for people with disabilities, it means acceptance, empowerment, and access to basic human rights, such as going to school, getting a job, and participating in roles similar or equal to others in the community. Momentum WORK,...
Comments / 0