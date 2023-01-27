Read full article on original website
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Alabama head coach Nick Saban let one of his top recruits and a starter go for NIL money demands
You have to love Nick Saban. He said NIL would change the game and boy was he right. According to a report, Saban had no problems letting a top recruit and one of his own players go recently after they asked for over $1 million combined from the school. Saban...
Saban Reportedly Reached Out to Former Staffer for Open DC Job
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban has been searching for a new defensive coordinator after Pete Golding left the Capstone to join the Ole Miss staff on Jan. 13. Now, reports are stating that the seven-time national champion has reached out to a familiar face. According to CBS Sports' Dennis...
Lane Kiffin's New Tweet About Nick Saban Going Viral
Nick Saban doesn't care about your NIL money. According to OutKick, the current Alabama head football coach rejected two players who were looking to make $1.3M combined in NIL. "Someone with one of the best corners in the nation (in high school) came to me and asked if we’d pay them ...
Jalen Hurts, The First Bama QB To Start In The SB Since When?!
It's official: Alabama will again have multiple former football players in the Super Bowl this year. The big game is set for Sunday, February 12th, 2023 between the Philidelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Once again, the Crimson Tide will have multiple former players playing in the Superbowl. According...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
DeMeco Ryans Named Houston Texans Head Coach
DeMeco Ryans, an all-time great linebacker at the University of Alabama during the Mike Shula era, has officially been named the new head coach of the Houston Texans. Ryans will reportedly be heading back to the team that drafted him out of Tuscaloosa on a 6-year deal. The development comes just days after his No. 1 defense gave up 31 points to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game.
Alabama Football’s 2022 Super Bowl Champions
Super Bowl LVI is nearly one year in the past. Super Bowl LVII now awaits the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles and features a host of names familiar to Crimson Tide faithful as they try to claim the greatest prize in all of football. For the Eagles, a win...
Brandon Miller Named to the Wooden Award Watch List
The John R. Wooden Award is one of the top honors a player can receive in all of college basketball. The top 20 student-athletes with a shot at winning the award, were chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts, based on their performances so far this season. Alabama...
