DeMeco Ryans, an all-time great linebacker at the University of Alabama during the Mike Shula era, has officially been named the new head coach of the Houston Texans. Ryans will reportedly be heading back to the team that drafted him out of Tuscaloosa on a 6-year deal. The development comes just days after his No. 1 defense gave up 31 points to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO