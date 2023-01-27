ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Lane Kiffin's New Tweet About Nick Saban Going Viral

Nick Saban doesn't care about your NIL money.  According to OutKick, the current Alabama head football coach rejected two players who were looking to make $1.3M combined in NIL.  "Someone with one of the best corners in the nation (in high school) came to me and asked if we’d pay them ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

DeMeco Ryans Named Houston Texans Head Coach

DeMeco Ryans, an all-time great linebacker at the University of Alabama during the Mike Shula era, has officially been named the new head coach of the Houston Texans. Ryans will reportedly be heading back to the team that drafted him out of Tuscaloosa on a 6-year deal. The development comes just days after his No. 1 defense gave up 31 points to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game.
HOUSTON, TX
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Football’s 2022 Super Bowl Champions

Super Bowl LVI is nearly one year in the past. Super Bowl LVII now awaits the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles and features a host of names familiar to Crimson Tide faithful as they try to claim the greatest prize in all of football. For the Eagles, a win...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Brandon Miller Named to the Wooden Award Watch List

The John R. Wooden Award is one of the top honors a player can receive in all of college basketball. The top 20 student-athletes with a shot at winning the award, were chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts, based on their performances so far this season. Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
861K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy