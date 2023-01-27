Read full article on original website
‘Leopoldstadt’ cast on exploring faith and identity in Broadway play
The cast of the acclaimed Broadway play “Leopoldstadt” discuss how their show explores a person’s faith and identity as antisemitism echoes through history and how it honors the Jews who lost their lives during the Holocaust. NBC’s Harry Smith reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Jan. 29, 2023.
11-year-old TikTok star talks living out Broadway dream
Eleven-year-old viral sensation Nathan Broxton talks about his whirlwind weekend seeing five Broadway shows and gets a surprise from Kristin Chenoweth!Jan. 30, 2023.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday in the original ‘Addams Family,’ dies at 64
Lisa Loring, the actor who originated the role of Wednesday Addams on the 1960s TV series “The Addams Family,” has died, her agent confirmed to NBC News. She was 64. “Lisa was a very loving Mother, Grandmother and friend with a lifetime of amazing stories and experiences,” agent Chris Carbaugh said in a statement.
D’Arcy Carden talks ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ winning baking show
Emmy nominated actor D’Arcy Carden talks about her role in the star-studded comedy “Shotgun Wedding” and shares some behind the scenes stories. Carden also reveals the strategy that led to her win on “The Great American Baking Show.”Jan. 30, 2023.
Savannah Guthrie and Drew Barrymore reveal they got tattoos together
Savannah Guthrie and Drew Barrymore have given their friendship a permanent stamp of approval. Savannah showed off a tattoo on TODAY Jan. 31 that she got with Barrymore after the duo revealed in an interview on the show that they were getting ink. The tat, which is on her right...
Brad Pitt reacts to Shania Twain singing Ryan Reynolds’ name in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’
Brad Pitt has no problem sharing the spotlight with another actor when it comes to being featured in Shania Twain’s popular 1998 single “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”. Last month, the country singer performed the song during a medley of her biggest hits at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards and she decided to make a slight lyric change.
Eddie Murphy on whether he would revisit Donkey role for 'Shrek 5'
Could the "noble steed" be back for "Shrek" round five?. Eddie Murphy, the voice of Donkey in the "Shrek" franchise, weighed in on whether his beloved character would be back for a fifth film while on CTV's "Etalk" on Thursday, Jan. 26. "Oh, I'd absolutely be open," the 61-year-old said...
Jenna Bush Hager’s new cat Hollywood is so cute — watch the video reveal
TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager has officially introduced her newest family member, a long-haired tabby with many names but one official one. “Instagram, meet Hollywood! My eyes are red from cat allergies, but I love her,” she captioned her post, which featured a video of Hager cuddling up to her new kitten.
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler team up again in ‘Murder Mystery 2’ — watch the trailer
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have another mystery to solve. Netflix dropped the trailer for their new movie, “Murder Mystery 2,” on Jan. 30, reprising their roles as Nick and Audrey, respectively, from 2019’s original “Murder Mystery” flick. This time around, the couple find themselves in the thick of a kidnapping.
