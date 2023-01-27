ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

‘Leopoldstadt’ cast on exploring faith and identity in Broadway play

The cast of the acclaimed Broadway play “Leopoldstadt” discuss how their show explores a person’s faith and identity as antisemitism echoes through history and how it honors the Jews who lost their lives during the Holocaust. NBC’s Harry Smith reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Jan. 29, 2023.
TODAY.com

Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday in the original ‘Addams Family,’ dies at 64

Lisa Loring, the actor who originated the role of Wednesday Addams on the 1960s TV series “The Addams Family,” has died, her agent confirmed to NBC News. She was 64. “Lisa was a very loving Mother, Grandmother and friend with a lifetime of amazing stories and experiences,” agent Chris Carbaugh said in a statement.
TODAY.com

D’Arcy Carden talks ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ winning baking show

Emmy nominated actor D’Arcy Carden talks about her role in the star-studded comedy “Shotgun Wedding” and shares some behind the scenes stories. Carden also reveals the strategy that led to her win on “The Great American Baking Show.”Jan. 30, 2023.
TODAY.com

Savannah Guthrie and Drew Barrymore reveal they got tattoos together

Savannah Guthrie and Drew Barrymore have given their friendship a permanent stamp of approval. Savannah showed off a tattoo on TODAY Jan. 31 that she got with Barrymore after the duo revealed in an interview on the show that they were getting ink. The tat, which is on her right...
TODAY.com

Eddie Murphy on whether he would revisit Donkey role for 'Shrek 5'

Could the "noble steed" be back for "Shrek" round five?. Eddie Murphy, the voice of Donkey in the "Shrek" franchise, weighed in on whether his beloved character would be back for a fifth film while on CTV's "Etalk" on Thursday, Jan. 26. "Oh, I'd absolutely be open," the 61-year-old said...
TODAY.com

Jenna Bush Hager’s new cat Hollywood is so cute — watch the video reveal

TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager has officially introduced her newest family member, a long-haired tabby with many names but one official one. “Instagram, meet Hollywood! My eyes are red from cat allergies, but I love her,” she captioned her post, which featured a video of Hager cuddling up to her new kitten.

