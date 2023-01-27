ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Crash blocks Highway 18 east of Dayton in Yamhill County

DAYTON, Ore. — A crash has Highway 18 closed between Dayton and Highway 99W, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 4:45 p.m. near milepost 52. There were no initial details on how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
WNBA commissioner to visit Portland as league weighs expansion

PORTLAND, Ore. — Women's National Basketball Association commissioner Cathy Engelbert is set to visit Portland for a chat with high-profile basketball stakeholders in Oregon as the league weighs expansion. At least one lawmaker is pushing heavily for a new franchise in the Rose City. Senator Ron Wyden (D) of...
PORTLAND, OR
Gladstone man missing since November found dead

The remains of a 31-year-old Gladstone man were found Sunday in the Mount Hood National Forest months after he was reported missing. Kyle Kirchem’s family reported him missing Nov. 22. They told Gladstone police he was in a mental health crisis and had left home without his cellphone. His...
GLADSTONE, OR
Suspect faces murder charge, accused of killing man at Salmon Creek motel

SALMON CREEK, Wash. — A 39-year-old was arrested on a murder charge, accused of killing another man in a Salmon Creek area motel last Friday. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99. Someone called 911 to report that the people in a neighboring room were fighting and someone “was screaming to call the police.”
SALMON CREEK, WA

