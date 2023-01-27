Read full article on original website
Sedalia Police Reports For January 31, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Tuesday morning, a wanted subject was contacted at the Stone Creek Plaza, 3232 West 16th Street. The subject was identified, and his Pettis County Failure to Appear warrant was confirmed. Lamberto Alejo-Diaz, 42, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail. Alejo-Diaz was booked on his FTA warrant on original charges of Driving While Intoxicated (Prior Offender), Failure to Maintain the Right Half of the Roadway, and Operating a Motor Vehicle on the Highway Without a Valid License. Bond was set at $350 cash only.
KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED AFTER POLICE CHASE THROUGH PETTIS COUNTY
A Kansas City man charged with multiple felonies after trying to flee from authorities on Friday, January 27, 2023 was arraigned on Monday, January 30, 2023. According to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, Sedalia Police attempted a vehicle stop in the area of U.S. Highway 65 and 16th Street on a silver passenger vehicle for equipment violations. The vehicle failed to yield to police as the driver traveled north. A Pettis County Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Highway 65 and Swope Road. The vehicle continued north at a high rate of speed, with little to no traffic, failing to yield. Missouri State Highway Patrol was able to deploy stop sticks in the area of Highway 65 and BB Highway, deflating both passenger side tires. However, the vehicle continued north into Saline County and ultimately west on I-70.
Sedalia Man Arrested For Aggravated Domestic Assault
On Friday afternoon, Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of South Quincy Avenue for a report of domestic assault. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the victim, who stated she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The female had several bruises and marks on her from the incident. Contact was later made with the suspect, and he was placed under arrest. The suspect also had a warrant for his arrest from Warren County.
One arrested, one shot at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was arrested after allegedly shooting another person Monday night at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 and Cosmo Park, according to the Columbia Police Department. The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots-fired call before 7 p.m. Monday. Lt. Scott Alpers, of CPD, told ABC 17 that they The post One arrested, one shot at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Police tout the success of their Drone Unit
The Sedalia Police Department is touting the success of its Drone Unit. Sedalia Police recently assisted the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office with a domestic incident, possibly involving a gun. Officers located footprints in the snow leading from the residence to a nearby tree line. Officers used the drone to fly over the tree line and locate the suspect.
Three Injured in Pettis County Collision
Three people were injured in a two-truck collision that occurred early Saturday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 GMC truck, driven by 21-year-old Carsen S. Gerke of Windsor, was Missouri 52, west of Route B around 2 a.m., when the truck traveled into the opposing lane and struck an eastbound 1993 Ford truck, driven by 42-year-old Thomas S. West of Clinton.
Holden Man Injured in JoCo Crash
A Holden man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2012 Ford F-250, driven by 46-year-old Jeremy L. Sisk of Holden, was at County Road SW 101 and County Road SW 250, around 7 p.m., when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign, causing the vehicle to travel off the north side of the roadway and strike a ditch, a fence and several trees.
Judge sets joint status hearing for three defendants in shooting death of Battle High student
COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge set a joint status hearing for three young men accused of being involved in shooting death of 15-year-old Aubry Doxley in February 2022. Oscar Ashford, 18, Tavan Williams-Patrick, 17, and Samarion Robins, 17, are all charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Jury trial scheduled for Columbia man accused of selling fatal dose of heroin
A jury trial is scheduled for a Columbia man accused of providing a fatal dose of heroin. Kennis Shepperd-Dickson, 43, was scheduled earlier this month for a jury trial to begin April 18. Dickson was arrested in 2020 after the victim fatally overdosed. He’s charged with second-degree murder, delivery of...
Warsaw Woman Injured When Nissan Strikes Ditch
A Warsaw woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2022 Nissan Armada, driven by 30-year-old Casey L. King of Warsaw, was on US 65 at Marigold Road around 6:30 p.m., when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch.
Two seriously injured in Pettis County crash
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash in Pettis County left two people seriously injured Saturday morning. Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports indicated that a crash at 2:08 a.m. on Missouri Highway 52 west of B Highway injured three people, with two requiring a trip to the hospital.
HOLDEN MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Holden man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 46-year-old Jeremy Sisk failed to stop at a stop sign causing his vehicle to travel off the north side of the roadway striking a ditch, fence and several trees.
Camdenton man killed in head-on crash Sunday
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton has died after a head-on crash Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on Missouri Highway 7 just north of Bollinger Creek Road. The crash occurred when a 2018 Jeep Wrangler...
FAYETTE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON INTERSTATE 70
A Fayette man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 in Cooper County on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 39-year-old David Finley traveled off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. Finley’s vehicle overturned and came to rest partially blocking the driving lane.
Four Injured When Two Chevy Trucks Collide in Henry County
Four people were injured Sunday night when two 2016 Chevy trucks collided in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound Chevy truck,driven by 66-year-old Mark X. Miller of Chillicothe, was at Route Y and Route OO around 6:30 p.m., when the truck slid on the ice-covered roadway, failed to stop at a stop sign and colided with a southbound Chevy truck, driven by 39-year-old Kyle Wolfe of Clinton.
GLASGOW MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN SALINE COUNTY
A Glasgow man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Saline County on Saturday, January 28, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Martin Nevels traveled off the right side of the highway, struck the ground and overturned. Nevels was ejected from the vehicle.
3 Of 5 People Captured In Morgan County’s Most Wanted Criminals
Criminals on the Morgan County Most Wanted List are becoming fewer and fewer. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say they’ve captured 3 out of the 5 people they’re on the hunt for, including Coetta Lutjen, Andrew Hibdon and Robert Dore. Deputies are still searching for Jerry Mullins...
Drunk driver who killed man in KCMO crash sentenced to 13 years in prison
A man convicted twice for driving while intoxicated will spend 13 years in prison for killing a man in 2022 in a drunk driving crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
Note offers clues in ‘mistaken’ 1991 Missouri abduction
On April 4, 1991, a woman by the name of Angela "Angie" Hammond went missing, leaving the community rattled. Hammond had just graduated from Montrose High School. She was popular and well-known in Clinton, Missouri. She was also four months pregnant and engaged to Robert Shafer.
Six year old boy injured in crash on Highway 10; one driver arrested on DWI allegation
A six-year-old Richmond boy received minor injuries when the car he was in was struck from behind by another car in western Ray County. The boy, who was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Jamie Pennington of Richmond, refused treatment. Pennington was not reported hurt. The driver of the other car, 24-year-old Carina Silverio-Davis of Kansas City, received no injuries during the crash.
