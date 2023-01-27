Read full article on original website
Cook County, Minnesota - The cure for cabin fever
From Bring Me The News Staff - Bring Me The News - January 30, 2023. This year, instead of holing up in the house for the next four months, why not embrace the beauty and excitement of our fantastic Minnesota winter? See what’s cooking in Cook County. You’re going to discover that it is the coolest county in the state…and we’re not.
Deadline this week! Cook County Master Gardeners announce community potato/onion/leek order now open
From Cook County Extension and Boreal Community Media - January 4, 2023. Have you started planning your vegetable garden for spring yet? The Cook County Master Gardeners are. The Cook County Master Gardener Volunteers through U of MN Extension are once again hosting a community order opportunity for seed potatoes, onions, and leeks this year.
Grand Marais's Joanna Oberg is the winner of the Beargrease 120-mile
From WDIO News Staff - WDIO News - January 30, 2023. The Beargrease 120-mile race first place finisher has made across the Trestle Inn finish line early Monday morning. Joanna Oberg crossed the line with a time of 15:05.15. Oberg is from Grand Marais, Minnesota and she operates a fishing...
Cook County School District 166 Parent Teacher Association & Drury Lane Books celebrates the full moon with Many Tiny Lights
What more could anyone ask for: a bright full moon, luminaries, a bonfire, and refreshments to kick off the Cook County Hygge Festival?. On Saturday, February 4th, 2023, at 5:30pm, the Cook County School District 166 PTA, in partnership with Drury Lane Books, is hosting its annual Many Tiny Lights event and fundraiser outside of Drury Lane Books in Grand Marias.
