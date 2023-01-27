Duluth is learning more about all the traffic and subject stops that the Police Department conducted throughout the last year, with DPD releasing their 2022 Stop Data Report. Stop Data Reporting is information entered by officers during a traffic stop, subject stop, or suspicious activity. Officers are required to complete a stop data form, with multiple mandatory fields. The subject’s race and gender are two fields to be filled out, with Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa emphasizing that “this information comes from the officer’s perceived perception of the subject’s race and gender. Race and gender information during a stop is not associated to an individual’s police department record unless they are arrested, a victim, or a suspect in a crime.”

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO