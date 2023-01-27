Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
What going on with all these potholes?
On a daily commute, drivers can encounter many things on the road, especially things like potholes. When it comes to the temperatures, the stress of the road can cause different road conditions and that can cause the road to break and shift. “Right now, we’ve been seeing lots of snow...
WDIO-TV
Mason is still moving forward with a new focus on his future
It’s now been two years since the ski accident that changed his life. But Mason Branstrator has a new outlook on his recovery and mobility. The Duluth East grad recently posted a video on YouTube called “My Truth About Walking After Spinal Cord Injury.”. To watch the full...
WDIO-TV
Mom and 2 daughters lose their dog in Lincoln Park house fire
Sunday, The Duluth Fire Department was sent to respond to a fire in a two-story home in the Lincoln Park neighborhood at 6:46am. According to fire crews there were two family members, of a family of three, and several pets in the house at the time of the fire. When...
WDIO-TV
The teams take to the trail in the 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
Watch WDIO’s live broadcast of the start of the race. UPDATE: Defending champion Ryan Anderson (#7) is first team to make it into the first checkpoint in Two Harbors, followed by Keith Aili (#3) and Nick Vigilante (#5). The teams arrived during the 1pm hour. They were followed shortly by Matt Schmidt, Colleen Wallin, and Jen Freking.
WDIO-TV
Hermantown boy’s hockey beat Mahtomedi on Hockey Day Minnesota
The Hermantown boy’s hockey team topped Mahtomedi at White Bear Lake 6-3 on Hockey Day Minnesota. The Hawks came into the game ranked number two in Class 1A, while Mahtomedi came in at number three. Kade Kohanski scored a hattrick in the game, while brothers Joshua and Mathew each...
WDIO-TV
Report: Duluth Police releases 2022 traffic stop data
Duluth is learning more about all the traffic and subject stops that the Police Department conducted throughout the last year, with DPD releasing their 2022 Stop Data Report. Stop Data Reporting is information entered by officers during a traffic stop, subject stop, or suspicious activity. Officers are required to complete a stop data form, with multiple mandatory fields. The subject’s race and gender are two fields to be filled out, with Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa emphasizing that “this information comes from the officer’s perceived perception of the subject’s race and gender. Race and gender information during a stop is not associated to an individual’s police department record unless they are arrested, a victim, or a suspect in a crime.”
WDIO-TV
Police investigate vehicles damaged in Duluth neighborhood
On Sunday, Duluth Police officers responded to a report of damaged vehicles that were struck by bullets in the Morgan Park neighborhood of Duluth. Official responded around 9:30 a.m. to the 8700 block of Beverly St. and the 900 block of 88th Ave. West. No one was hurt. Police believe...
WDIO-TV
Man in custody following violent threats at the Duluth Airport
The Duluth Police Department apprehended a man at the Duluth International Airport around 8:30 in the morning for pending Threats of Violence charges. Police say the man was suffering from a mental health issue and was making threats to shoot. In response officers responded quickly and set up a perimeter.
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey Kaiser, Steeves named NCHC Players of the Week
University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team boasted two NCHC Players of the Week on Monday. Junior Defender Wyatt Kaiser was named Defenseman of the Week for the second time this season. Kaiser recorded four assists, all of which on the power play goals scored in UMD’s sweep...
WDIO-TV
Providing shelter in the cold: Safe Haven’s cure for homelessness and domestic violence
When leaves start to change, cold weather is ahead. People experiencing homelessness are impacted more than most by seasonal changes, especially in the drudge of the Northland’s winter. Safe Haven is a shelter where people experiencing homelessness are provided a place. They specialize in helping domestic violence victims. “When...
