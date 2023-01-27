Partly sunny skies are expected today with highs in the upper 20s. Clouds will increase tonight as temperatures drop into the lower teens overnight. High pressure remains over the region heading into Wednesday with highs around 30. The warmest day of the week is likely to be Thursday with highs in the upper 30s. A cold arctic front will move in Thursday night into Friday causing temperatures to dip into the single digits/teens Thursday night. Temperatures will drop through the the teens Friday with wind chills below zero likely, making it feel colder than it actually is. A snow shower or snow squall cannot be ruled out as the front moves through the Twin Tiers. Temperatures will fall into the negatives on Friday night with wind chills dipping 20 degrees below zero. Cold and blistery conditions will continue into Saturday with highs in the upper teens. Gusty winds are also likely both Friday and Saturday making the day feel even more frigid. We will see warmer temperatures as we head into Sunday with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy skies stick around into early next week with highs around 40 degrees.

