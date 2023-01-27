Read full article on original website
Lake Arthur, Louisiana Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide in Death of Gueydan Bicyclist
GUEYDAN, La. (KPEL News) - On the night of January 9th, 60-year-old Allen J. Vincent of Gueydan was riding his bicycle on Louisiana Highway 717 near Ellie Benoit Road in Vermilion Parish when a Toyota Tundra struck him head-on. Originally, Louisiana State Police investigators reported to KPEL News that Vincent...
Kaplan, Louisiana Police Officers Will Be Given a Donation of Bulletproof Vests
When I think about police officers hitting the streets of any area in Acadiana I have always figured they would have a bulletproof vest to wear, but that's not the reality for every department. This week the Kaplan Police Department will be receiving fifteen bulletproof vests from Bob Giles of...
UPDATE: Missing Louisiana Child Is Found Safe
UPDATE: Louisiana State Police say this child has been found safe. Louisiana State Police have issued an alert for a missing boy. This endangered child advisory has been issued on behalf of the Covington Police Department for 8-year-old, Jett Gremillion. The 8-year-old non verbal boy was last seen in Covington...
Lafayette Police looking for woman wanted for identity theft
Lafayette police need the public's help to find a woman wanted on suspicion of felony identity theft.
SLPSO: Opelousas man charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting man in leg
According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting complaint on Jan. 28 where one victim was shot.
Police investigating drive-by shooting in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police are investigating a drive-by shooting.
Four Suspects Arrested on Drug Charges in Louisiana After Undercover Drug Operations
Four Suspects Arrested on Drug Charges in Louisiana After Undercover Drug Operations. Union Parish, Louisiana – Four suspects from Louisiana have been arrested on various drug charges after recent undercover drug operations in Union Parish. Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates and the Narcotics Division of the Union Parish Sheriff’s...
Opelousas woman booked after allegedly shooting boyfriend
The 41-year-old woman called 911 and allegedly told police she had shot her boyfriend in the back during an argument
Victim Injured in Home Break-in, Lafayette Parish Man Arrested
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette Parish man is sitting in jail following a home invasion just after midnight early Friday. According to a press release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Pitt Road, which is in Scott. That’s where...
Louisiana Sheriffs' Offices Have Been Destroying Public Records Without Permission
Almost half of Louisiana's sheriffs' offices are breaking state public records law, according to a new investigation from ProPublica and Verite, a New Orleans–based nonprofit newsroom. Lacking formal document retention policies, as required by state law, Louisiana sheriff's offices have been accused of destroying public records, including documents showing evidence of police misconduct.
Louisiana fishing boat captain accused of fraud, arrested
A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested after allegedly issuing worthless checks, and taking payment for trips and not following through, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
St. Martin Sheriff’s Office looking to boost efficiency of crime scene response with mobile unit
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office aims to make crime response more efficient with the addition of a mobile crime scene unit, a transportation van turned crime scene analysis hub that helps investigators save time getting equipment to parish crime scenes. Investigating and processing crime scenes involves many tools.
Louisiana DOTD Reports Death of Highway Worker After Crash
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is mourning the death of a highway worker after a vehicle crashed into a work zone. According to a release from the Louisiana State Police, Troopers from Troop G in Desoto Parish instigated an investigation into a fatality crash on US Highway 171 near WPA road.
Louisiana Faces up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearm and Drug Charges in Connection with a Shootout at a Hotel
Louisiana Faces up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearm and Drug Charges in Connection with a Shootout at a Hotel. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to firearm and drug charges for his involvement in a shootout at the Jung Hotel on Canal Street in 2020. He faces up to life in prison for the crimes.
Police looking for 12 squirrel monkeys stolen from Acadiana Zoo
Broussard police responded to a burglary at Zoosiana Jan. 29.
Louisiana worker filling potholes killed when vehicle crashes into dump truck
MANSFIELD, La. — A Louisiana highway department worker who was filling potholes died and two others were injured Wednesday when a logging truck collided with their dump truck, authorities said. According to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development, Chris Gray, 35, of Lake Charles,...
Lafayette mom, boyfriend arrested for allegedly burning, abusing 2-year-old girl
News release from Lafayette Police Dept.... Lafayette, LA – At around 6:00 pm on January 26, 2023 Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Section received a call from a local hospital in reference to a two year old female brought in with extensive burns to a large part of her body. Through further investigation detectives learned that the victim had second degree burns to approximately 60% of her body, and drug ingestion (marijuana and fentanyl).
Junior High Students in Morgan City, Louisiana Sent Home After Pepper Spray Ends Up in School HVAC System
MORGAN CITY, La. (KPEL News) - Students at Morgan City Junior High were sent home earlier today after what authorities believe to be pepper spray entered the school's HVAC system, sending it all over the school. Earlier today, Morgan City police announced on the department's Facebook page that students were...
Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes
Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been charged in a seven-count indictment for allegedly violating the Federal Gun Control Act and Controlled Substances Act, and attempting obstruction of justice in connection with the possession of approximately 100 machine gun conversion devices, other firearms accessories, and drugs.
North Louisiana families evacuated after train derails
About 130 people in north Louisiana are under a mandatory evacuation Saturday after a train derailed and at least two of the cars involved began leaking hazardous products, state police said. The Union Pacific Railroad train derailment happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Keatchie in DeSoto Parish,...
