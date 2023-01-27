News release from Lafayette Police Dept.... Lafayette, LA – At around 6:00 pm on January 26, 2023 Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Section received a call from a local hospital in reference to a two year old female brought in with extensive burns to a large part of her body. Through further investigation detectives learned that the victim had second degree burns to approximately 60% of her body, and drug ingestion (marijuana and fentanyl).

