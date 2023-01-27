ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberia Parish, LA

News Radio 710 KEEL

UPDATE: Missing Louisiana Child Is Found Safe

UPDATE: Louisiana State Police say this child has been found safe. Louisiana State Police have issued an alert for a missing boy. This endangered child advisory has been issued on behalf of the Covington Police Department for 8-year-old, Jett Gremillion. The 8-year-old non verbal boy was last seen in Covington...
COVINGTON, LA
Reason.com

Louisiana Sheriffs' Offices Have Been Destroying Public Records Without Permission

Almost half of Louisiana's sheriffs' offices are breaking state public records law, according to a new investigation from ProPublica and Verite, a New Orleans–based nonprofit newsroom. Lacking formal document retention policies, as required by state law, Louisiana sheriff's offices have been accused of destroying public records, including documents showing evidence of police misconduct.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Faces up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearm and Drug Charges in Connection with a Shootout at a Hotel

Louisiana Faces up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearm and Drug Charges in Connection with a Shootout at a Hotel. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to firearm and drug charges for his involvement in a shootout at the Jung Hotel on Canal Street in 2020. He faces up to life in prison for the crimes.
LOUISIANA STATE
kadn.com

Lafayette mom, boyfriend arrested for allegedly burning, abusing 2-year-old girl

News release from Lafayette Police Dept.... Lafayette, LA – At around 6:00 pm on January 26, 2023 Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Section received a call from a local hospital in reference to a two year old female brought in with extensive burns to a large part of her body. Through further investigation detectives learned that the victim had second degree burns to approximately 60% of her body, and drug ingestion (marijuana and fentanyl).
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes

Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been charged in a seven-count indictment for allegedly violating the Federal Gun Control Act and Controlled Substances Act, and attempting obstruction of justice in connection with the possession of approximately 100 machine gun conversion devices, other firearms accessories, and drugs.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

North Louisiana families evacuated after train derails

About 130 people in north Louisiana are under a mandatory evacuation Saturday after a train derailed and at least two of the cars involved began leaking hazardous products, state police said. The Union Pacific Railroad train derailment happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Keatchie in DeSoto Parish,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lafayette, LA
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

 https://classicrock1051.com

