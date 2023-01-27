Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
3 Area FFA/4-H Organizations Awarded “Building Our American Community” Grants
Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn recently announced 22 youth groups from across Missouri have been awarded grants from the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s 2023 “Building Our American Communities” grant program. Eleven local chapters of the National FFA Organization and 11 Missouri 4-H clubs statewide have been...
KCRG.com
New bill would add limitations for building solar panels in Iowa
The mother of a boy who went missing and was found dead months later, is pleading guilty to charges in an unrelated drug case. Cedar Rapids' Parks and Recreation Department is making the best of this cold weather with ice. Des Moines students to continue learning at another location after...
Iowa expands free tax-filing services
More than 70 Iowa sites are offering free tax filing services for low-to-moderate income families this year.Driving the news: Six are in Polk County, up from four last year.A few sites launch their regular tax season hours today.Details: The federally-organized Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is generally available to people who make $60K or less, the elderly, those with disabilities or with limited English skills.Zoom in: The Iowa Center for Economic Success manages the state's sites.IRS-certified volunteers — many of whom are CPAs — from roughly two dozen humanitarian and community improvement organizations perform the work.Of note: Last year's volunteers filed more than 11,000 returns resulting in more than $17 million in refunds, Karla Evans, a manager of the Iowa Center, tells Axios.📂 If you go: VITA site locator
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
northwestmoinfo.com
Northeast Missouri Lawmaker Believes I-70 is Receiving Too Much Attention
(MISSOURINET) – Several transportation leaders applaud Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s proposal to expand Interstate Highway 70 to 6 lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. But one Missouri lawmaker thinks I-70 is getting TOO much attention at the detriment of other critical routes. Republican State Rep Louis Riggs...
KCRG.com
State Auditor issues advisory to Iowa school districts over misused student activity funds
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand is warning Iowa school districts to pay more careful attention to collecting and handling of student activity funds. The advisory comes after an investigation of 15 community school districts (CSD) found nearly $270,000 collected through student-related activities such as admissions, fundraising events, or other activities was misused in the last decade.
nwestiowa.com
Homelessness and housing: Part 1
REGIONAL—The most visible story of N’West Iowa is one of healthy communities, thriving families and economic vitality. However, there is a less visible story unfolding in the region’s communities, too. According to Orange City resident Kim Scorza, executive director of the Crittenton Center in Sioux City, that shadow story includes people — some of them children — who have no home.
northwestmoinfo.com
DNR Hopes More People Will Donate Using the Chickadee Checkoff
(Radio Iowa) An Iowa tax checkoff that sends funds to the Fish and Wildlife Fund has seen some ups and downs in recent years. DNR wildlife biologist, Stephanie Shepherd, oversees what’s called the Chickadee Checkoff. “During tax year 2020, folks were especially generous. So we did see a big...
KCRG.com
Six Iowa care facilities placed in receivership after owner says they can’t to continue operate
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Four nursing facilities and two assisted living facilities have been place in receivership with the State of Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA) after the owner notified them that they were unable and/or unwilling to continue operating. On January 23rd, the owner of Blue...
KCRG.com
UnityPoint Health nurses honored on ‘2023 Great Iowa Nurses’ list
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health has announced over a dozen of its Iowa nurses are being recognized for routinely going above and beyond in order to ensure safe, compassionate care for their patients. Out of the 50 nurses named on the 2023 Great Iowa Nurses list, 16 of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Hopes to Lower its Foster Care Rate Through Rebuilding Effort
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri has nearly 13,400 children in foster care – making the state’s foster care rate one of the highest in the nation. The Missouri Children’s Division has a 22-million-dollar rebuilding plan to add 100 workers focused on prevention measures that help keep families together.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Astronaut to get Congressional Space Medal of Honor for Bravery Tuesday
(MISSOURINET) – A Missouri astronaut is scheduled to receive the Congressional Space Medal of Honor for bravery Tuesday. Alisa Nelson reports.
Specialty crops program grants up to $30,000 to Iowans
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The state of Iowa is working with farmers and organizations to encourage specialty crop growth. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is opening applications for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Applicants can receive up to $30,000 to help with specialty crop growth, which includes a wide...
What is the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt?
Did you know that there are millions of dollars in unclaimed money in the state of Iowa, and some of it could belong to you? Don’t worry, the Iowa State Treasurer's Office wants to give it back to you!
kmaland.com
Critical Number of Rural IA Nursing Homes Close
(KMAland) -- Health-care professionals say low pay and a worker shortage have led a dramatic number of nursing homes in rural Iowa to close their doors. They hope increased government funding and more focus on rural health care this year will help. Looking at a graph that shows the number...
travelawaits.com
RAGBRAI Announces 2023 Route Across Iowa — Here’s Where Cyclists Will Ride This Year
RAGBRAI (The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa) has announced its route across Iowa for 2023, the 50th anniversary of the epic bike touring event. The ride, which is planned by The Des Moines Register, will take place July 22 through 29 this year. The Route. The ride...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Casino Revenue Fell in December
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, patrons play the slots at the Ponca Tribe's Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. On Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska has again scored a legal win in its fight to keep its Prairie Flower Casino in western Iowa open after a federal judge rejected motions by the states of Iowa and Nebraska and the Iowa city of Council Bluffs seeking to derail the casino. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Iowa House panel advances liability protection for trucking companies
A year after a similar bill died on the floor of the Iowa House, Republican lawmakers are again advancing legislation to expand liability protection for trucking companies whose employees cause injury, death or other damages while on the job. An Iowa House subcommittee on Tuesday advanced House Study Bill 114, which would put a $1 […] The post Iowa House panel advances liability protection for trucking companies appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
New bill would expand farmers’ ability to trap or kill varmints
Several wild animals could be trapped or killed without state permission if they pose a “nuisance” to farmers, under an Iowa House bill that was discussed Monday. Those animals include coyotes, groundhogs, opossums, raccoons and skunks. The new legislation — House File 118, introduced by Dean Fisher, a Garwin Republican — follows a significant increase […] The post New bill would expand farmers’ ability to trap or kill varmints appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Authorities Seeking Tips In Wheel Theft
Authorities in Livingston County are seeking the public’s help in finding the person, or persons, that stole four wheels and tires off a pickup truck that had broken down near the junction of U.S. Highway 36 and Route K. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, January 30...
