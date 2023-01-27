Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Surgery due to expand to help meet local need
An already growing GP practice is due to expand further in a bid to cope with a lack of local access to doctors. The Loughton Surgery in Essex, has been granted planning permission for eight new consulting rooms, a waiting area and toilets. Howard Kauffman, from Epping Forest District Council's...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
BBC
Woman killed in crash after visiting newborn granddaughter in hospital
A woman was killed by a car outside a hospital just moments after visiting her newborn granddaughter, an inquest has heard. Hairdresser Mary Owen-Jones, 51, was hit by a car as she crossed a car park at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, on New Year's Day. She died two...
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC
Troubled teen living in hospital due to lack of accommodation
A teenager with behavioural difficulties and mental health problems is "living" in a hospital children's ward because no suitable accommodation can be found, a judge has been told. A ruling from a family court hearing in Derby said there was no medical need for the child to be in hospital.
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
BBC
Birmingham brothers jailed after woman's spine severed
Two brothers have been jailed over disorder in which a woman's spine was partially severed, "nearly paralysing" her. Brandon Holmes, 25, stabbed her in the back and she required surgery to remove the tip of a knife, police said. Meanwhile, elder brother Dale Holmes, 32, hit someone with a scaffolding...
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
BBC
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
Nurse left in tears after being given parking fines as she worked longer than 12 hours
A nurse was left in tears after she received parking fines as she regularly works longer than her 12-hour shift. Emma Chapman was given her second Fixed Penalty Notice by Havering Council earlier this week, despite paying £12.50 to park her car. According to Emma, a lot of her...
Student nurse ‘jihadi’ had ‘pressure cooker bomb’ for ‘terror blast on RAF base’ when arrested at Leeds hospital
A STUDENT nurse was found with a pressure cooker bomb at a hospital he worked at after plotting to blow up an RAF base, a court heard. Mohammad Farooq, 27, was arrested after bomb squad and Army specialists swooped on St James’s Hospital in Leeds last Friday. Wards on...
BBC
Footage shows car before it veers into crowd at Portsmouth meet
Phone footage has captured the moment a Mazda MX5 veered off a road at a car meet. The meet, involving 40-50 cars, took place on Portfield Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, on Saturday night. A teenage girl and a woman, in her 20s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, two other...
BBC
Hit-and-run driver left cyclist dying by road in Crewe
A motorist who struck a cyclist and then sped away, leaving her to die by the roadside, has been convicted of causing her death by dangerous driving. Nathan Schultz did not stop after hitting Agniszka Pocztowska as she rode in Crewe, Cheshire, in September 2020. Minutes later, Schultz hit another...
BBC
Asylum seekers missing from Hove hotel arrested for drug offences
Three asylum-seekers missing from a hotel in Hove were arrested for drug offences, it has emerged. Sussex Police said 76 minors housed in the city were currently missing. Two of the young people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs in Cambridgeshire and Gloucester, while the third was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis in Tottenham.
BBC
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
How The Independent exposed the Nottingham maternity scandal
In just two years since The Independent first exposed the Nottingham maternity scandal allegations of harm have grown from dozens to 1,500.In 2020 an expose by The Independent found evidence of repeated poor care, spanning a decade, at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, with parents forced to fight to find out the truth about what happened to their child.The investigation, with Channel 4, found 46 cases of babies who’d been left with permanent brain damage and 19 still-births and 15 deaths.Several families and staff came forward to The Independent with stories of failings by the trust, including Gary and Sarah...
BBC
Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack
A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard. Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January. A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and...
BBC
Cardiff: Man arrested after death of drag queen in city
A 50-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of a well-known drag performer. Darren Moore was found dead in Windsor Place in Cardiff city centre at about 19:35 GMT on Sunday. The 39-year-old from Newport performed as CC Quinn and previously as Crystal Coutoure.
BBC
Famous shipwreck coins sold for more than £6,400
A collection of 51 rare coins from famous shipwrecks have been auctioned. The coins were found on shipwrecks discovered in waters off the Isles of Scilly, Guernsey, Shetland and Sicily. The four lots sold for a total of £6,440 at a specialist auction held in Leicestershire. All four lots sold...
Comments / 0