16 Hours With George Santos: Dunkin’ Donuts, 27,000 Steps and a Scolding
Our intrepid reporter camped outside the office of Congress’ most scandal-plagued freshman, so you don’t have to.
Russian Tanks 'Going to Get Smoked' by U.S. Abrams—Retired Major
The M1 Abrams are the "most capable tanks in the world," President Joe Biden said.
U.S. Abrams Tank Compared to Russia's Wagner-Driven T-90
The U.S. announced Wednesday that it would be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine one day after Germany said it would send its Leopard 2 tanks.
Ukraine Situation Report: Troop Loss Catastrophe In Donetsk Outrages Russia’s Military Bloggers
Via the Readovka Telegram channelRussia's influential military bloggers lambast leadership for packing troops with little security discipline into a building with ammunition.
Wagner Group Leadership in Disarray Amid 'Significant' War Losses: ISW
Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was reportedly in a recent "altercation" with former Russian army commander and nationalist rival Igor Girkin.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
France 24
Deadly strikes destroy convoy carrying ‘Iranian weapons’ into Syria
Seven people have been killed after air strikes destroyed a convoy of trucks carrying arms into eastern Syria from Iraq, a war monitor said Monday. The seven were "truck drivers and their assistants, all of them non-Syrians", the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, adding that they were "killed as a result of unidentified aircraft targeting a convoy of Iran-backed groups, last night".
msn.com
Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat
Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
Poland Ready to Send Ukraine Game-Changing Weapon as Russia Makes Gains
Moscow has claimed victories in recent days, leading Ukrainian officials to increase calls for more support from its Western allies.
Ukraine Situation Report: Kyiv Claims New Combat Aircraft Has Been Determined
Ukraine MoDThe Ukrainian Air Force spokesman didn't say what type of aircraft, but did say money has been set aside for pilot training already.
The West is losing weapons production race to Russia, NATO ally says
Russia’s defense industry has “almost doubled” its prewar ammunition production rates, according to a senior NATO member defense official who estimated that Ukrainian forces could face as many as 10,000 incoming rounds per day.
The Jewish Press
SOHR: Unidentified Drones Attacked 25-Truck Convoy Crossing Syria-Iraq Border, 7 Killed
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday that unidentified drones carried out airstrikes on a convoy of 25 refrigerated trucks in eastern Deir Ezzor, near the Euphrates River which marks the border between Iraq and Syria. The drones destroyed the trucks and killed and injured the people inside them.
A Battle With Japan During WWII Was the Largest in US Naval History
Naval battles are a thing of the past. The last massive engagement of two fleets was The Battle of Leyte Gulf between the U.S. Navy and Japanese Imperial Fleet. It is also the largest naval battle in U.S. history. The Battle of Leyte Gulf ran from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 1944. The American forces […]
Intriguing Features Seen On Largely Intact Russia Cruise Missile Wreck
Ukrainian Air ForceOne of Russia's most modern missiles, and one that has ravaged Ukraine in recent months, came down relatively intact in Central Ukraine.
China-U.S. War Odds 'Decreasing' as Xi Watches Russia: Ex-NATO Chief
"President Xi is watching the Russian debacle in Ukraine and will likely be more cautious as a result," James Stavridis said on Saturday.
Ukrainian forces obliterate Russian tank destroying homes in Bakhmut suburbs
Footage shows Ukrainian forces obliterating a Russian tank that was spotted destroying people’s homes in the suburbs of Bakhmut. Aerial shots show explosions occurring in an urban area before the tank is apparently hit by Ukrainian ordnance, with smoke rising into the air from a treeline on the edge of a field on the outskirts of the embattled Ukrainian town.“Units of the State Border Service of Ukraine, together with the Defence Forces, delivered striking blows to the enemy’s manpower and equipment in the Bakhmut area,” the State Border Service of Ukraine said, sharing the video. Sign up for our newsletters.
Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut
Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable. Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
Russia Using 'Meat Waves' to Expose Ukraine's Military Positions: Captain
A Ukrainian officer said that Russia has been sacrificing troops in order to locate Ukrainian forces.
Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery in Iran
A massive fire broke out at an oil refinery in northwestern Iran on Saturday, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported.
