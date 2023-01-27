ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France 24

Deadly strikes destroy convoy carrying ‘Iranian weapons’ into Syria

Seven people have been killed after air strikes destroyed a convoy of trucks carrying arms into eastern Syria from Iraq, a war monitor said Monday. The seven were "truck drivers and their assistants, all of them non-Syrians", the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, adding that they were "killed as a result of unidentified aircraft targeting a convoy of Iran-backed groups, last night".
msn.com

Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat

Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
The Jewish Press

SOHR: Unidentified Drones Attacked 25-Truck Convoy Crossing Syria-Iraq Border, 7 Killed

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday that unidentified drones carried out airstrikes on a convoy of 25 refrigerated trucks in eastern Deir Ezzor, near the Euphrates River which marks the border between Iraq and Syria. The drones destroyed the trucks and killed and injured the people inside them.
The Independent

Ukrainian forces obliterate Russian tank destroying homes in Bakhmut suburbs

Footage shows Ukrainian forces obliterating a Russian tank that was spotted destroying people’s homes in the suburbs of Bakhmut. Aerial shots show explosions occurring in an urban area before the tank is apparently hit by Ukrainian ordnance, with smoke rising into the air from a treeline on the edge of a field on the outskirts of the embattled Ukrainian town.“Units of the State Border Service of Ukraine, together with the Defence Forces, delivered striking blows to the enemy’s manpower and equipment in the Bakhmut area,” the State Border Service of Ukraine said, sharing the video. Sign up for our newsletters.
CBS News

Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut

Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable.          Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...

