Hundreds of Portland city workers plan to strike; city declares emergency
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hundreds of Portland city workers are planning to strike this week after failing to reach an agreement with the city after months of negotiations. The mayor’s office declared an emergency to prepare for the strike, which would impact many essential services across Portland. A union...
North Fork Neighborhood Association reactivates in opposition of proposed rock quarry near Woodland
Opposition over a potential rock quarry in North Clark County across the Lewis River from Woodland has led to neighbors in the area resurrecting an old group to organize. On Jan. 24, the reformed North Fork Neighborhood Association met for the first time at the Oak Tree in Woodland. Apart from voting for association officers, roughly 20 people gathered in-person and online to discuss plans to expand Clark County’s surface mining overlay. The expansion would include 46 acres of undeveloped property near Cardai Hill Road.
40,000 Gallons of Vomit-Inducing Sewage and Water Overflow Into Portland Church Parking Lot
After 40,000 gallons of sewage and water overflowed into a church parking lot in Portland, Oregon, officials had their hands full. According to local reports, the stomach-churning event occurred on Monday, Jan. 23rd, near the city’s intersection of Southwest Jefferson and 18th Avenue. Later, the city officials released a...
Homeless campers out, concrete blocks in near Oaks Park
Dozens of concrete blocks were installed on a road near Oaks Amusement Park along the stretch where the City of Portland cleared out RVs and tent campers that had been there for months.
Multnomah County closing warming shelters amid ongoing freezing overnight temperatures
While surrounding counties plan to keep warming centers open through Monday night, Multnomah County says its shelters are closed.
Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday
Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
Readers respond: Measure 110 a successful disaster
Perhaps the grant process for Measure 110 has not been “effective,” (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19). But from my vantage point, Measure 110 itself has been very effective. How? The price of...
Body of capsized boater, 65, found in North Fork Lewis River
The body of a 65-year-old man was recovered Monday after a small boat capsized on the North Fork Lewis River Sunday afternoon.
Oregon Air National Guard to conduct nighttime training over next few weeks
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Air National Guard will conduct night training over the next two weeks. F-15 Eagles from the 142nd Wing will fly nighttime missions from January 30 to February 3 and again from February 7 to 9. Officials say the night flying allows the Citizen-Airmen based...
Drivers slide down embankment into Hillsboro creek
The drivers of 2 cars that went down an embankment on NW Cornelius Pass Road were rescued after their cars landed in a slow moving creek, officials with TVF&R said.
Portland firefighters battle multiple blazes overnight
Portland Fire & Rescue crews were busy responding to two separate fires across the city overnight.
Wind chill temperatures explained after coldest morning of the year in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This latest blast of winter air brings the threat of dangerous temperatures to western Oregon and Washington this week. Easterly winds will also keep wind chill temperatures cold. Feels-like temperatures fell into the teens early Monday morning across the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service...
4-vehicle crash injures at least 1 on Hwy 26 in Beaverton
A 4-vehicle crash that hurt at least one person snarled traffic on Highway 26 in Beaverton Monday morning.
Pedestrians killed in recent collisions identified as Portland residents
Portland police on Saturday identified two pedestrians struck and killed in two separate collisions recently as John P. Czarobski and Mary L. Mark. Czarobski, 59, and Mark, 64, were both Portland residents. Czarobski was struck by a 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor SUV traveling westbound on Southeast Powell Boulevard at 10:13 p.m....
Car stolen from Portland woman’s driveway later spotted at nearby homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new car was stolen from a woman’s driveway in southeast Portland on Tuesday and later spotted at a nearby homeless camp. This happened in the Hazelwood neighborhood, where Beverly Cipolla had just moved from California to be closer to her family. She bought a...
‘It’s not safe’: NE Portland neighbors fed up with homeless, blame BottleDrop center
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People in the Hazelwood Neighborhood say they’re fed up with homeless camps in the area and believe a BottleDrop center is attracting even more campers. The complaints are coming from people who live on Northeast 120th Ave. It’s a quaint one-block street that most of the neighbors KOIN 6 News spoke […]
Kotek sees ‘mass timber’ homes being built quickly
Gov. Tina Kotekll took a closer look at production underway in Portland for a new type of modular home that could end up creating new homes in record time.
Brrr: How long will we have these cold temps in Oregon?
Break out the heavy comforter and the hot chocolate. Portland’s overnight temperatures will remain freezing through early Thursday morning as a stream of dry, frigid air continues to blow through the region.
Tow truck driver hurt in hit-run; another tow truck sought
A tow truck driver was hit Sunday morning along Interstate 84 in Northeast Portland by what authorities believe was another tow truck that did not stay at the scene.
Clark Co. deputies called to 2 crashes in 2 hours, both involving reckless driving: report
BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — Clark County deputies were called to a pair of crashes within two hours on Saturday afternoon, and the sheriff’s office said the drivers involved may have been driving recklessly ahead of both collisions. The first crash was reported at about 3:30 p.m. along NE...
