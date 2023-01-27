ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascade Locks, OR

kptv.com

Hundreds of Portland city workers plan to strike; city declares emergency

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hundreds of Portland city workers are planning to strike this week after failing to reach an agreement with the city after months of negotiations. The mayor’s office declared an emergency to prepare for the strike, which would impact many essential services across Portland. A union...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

North Fork Neighborhood Association reactivates in opposition of proposed rock quarry near Woodland

Opposition over a potential rock quarry in North Clark County across the Lewis River from Woodland has led to neighbors in the area resurrecting an old group to organize. On Jan. 24, the reformed North Fork Neighborhood Association met for the first time at the Oak Tree in Woodland. Apart from voting for association officers, roughly 20 people gathered in-person and online to discuss plans to expand Clark County’s surface mining overlay. The expansion would include 46 acres of undeveloped property near Cardai Hill Road.
WOODLAND, WA
shipreport.net

Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday

Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Measure 110 a successful disaster

Perhaps the grant process for Measure 110 has not been “effective,” (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19). But from my vantage point, Measure 110 itself has been very effective. How? The price of...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Wind chill temperatures explained after coldest morning of the year in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This latest blast of winter air brings the threat of dangerous temperatures to western Oregon and Washington this week. Easterly winds will also keep wind chill temperatures cold. Feels-like temperatures fell into the teens early Monday morning across the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service...
PORTLAND, OR

