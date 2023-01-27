ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Export control freaks

Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. UKRAINE PUSHES FOR FIGHTER JETS: Following successful tank delivery negotiations,Kyiv now wants fighter jets from the West soon, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told POLITICO’s Suzanne Lynch. Shmyhal said he knows training Ukrainian pilots to use Western jets could take “six months or longer.” Read the full interview here.
‘Intellectually bankrupt’: Biden allies blast GOP debt-limit backup plan

The Biden administration warns of catastrophe if Congress fails to raise the government’s borrowing limit in the coming months. But some Wall Street executives and analysts are starting to break from that script. A number of prominent financial experts at Bank of America, Barclays and other major firms are...
POLITICO Playbook PM: The Senate’s only big enough for one Mitch

DEVELOPING — “U.S. Says Russia Has Violated Nuclear-Arms Treaty by Blocking Inspections,”by WSJ’s Michael Gordon: “The State Department’s finding that Moscow is in ‘noncompliance’ with the accord marks the first time that the U.S. has accused Russia of violating the [New START] treaty, which entered into force in 2011. The lack of inspections has also made it harder to verify the number of warheads Russia has deployed under the accord, the State Department added.”
