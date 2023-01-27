Read full article on original website
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Russian Marines Just Attempted Another Frontal Assault On Ukrainian Positions Around Pavlivka. The Result Was Predictably Bloody.
Three months after it got wrecked trying and failing to punch through Ukrainian defenses, the Russian navy’s unhappiest marine brigade is back in action. And apparently getting beaten, again. The bewildering and tragic plight of the 155th Marine Brigade is a reminder of one of the fundamental flaws in...
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Opinion | Russia Exiled Them. Big Mistake.
Exiles from Putin’s Russia have a powerful role to play in what comes next in their country. It’s happened before.
Biden says he will talk with Zelenskyy after rejecting Kyiv request for jets
Biden’s comments come as Kyiv continues to push NATO allies to send fighter jets.
Export control freaks
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. UKRAINE PUSHES FOR FIGHTER JETS: Following successful tank delivery negotiations,Kyiv now wants fighter jets from the West soon, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told POLITICO’s Suzanne Lynch. Shmyhal said he knows training Ukrainian pilots to use Western jets could take “six months or longer.” Read the full interview here.
‘Intellectually bankrupt’: Biden allies blast GOP debt-limit backup plan
The Biden administration warns of catastrophe if Congress fails to raise the government’s borrowing limit in the coming months. But some Wall Street executives and analysts are starting to break from that script. A number of prominent financial experts at Bank of America, Barclays and other major firms are...
Biden seemingly rejects request to send U.S. F-16s to Ukraine
But the administration has yet to hold high-level discussions about arming Kyiv with the jets, a U.S. official said later.
Iran says drone attack targets defense facility in Isfahan
The Iranian Defense Ministry offered no information on who it suspected carried out the attack.
Trump sues Woodward over audiobook recordings
The former president said he did not agree for his voice to be used as an audiobook when he was interviewed for journalist Bob Woodward's book "Rage."
Trudeau knows there’s trouble on the horizon
The return of Canada’s House of Commons has triggered the unofficial start of the next election campaign.
Warner and Rubio together call for document oversight for national security
“We are united in we have to find a way to do our job. That means we need these documents,” Sen. Mark Warner said.
POLITICO Playbook PM: The Senate’s only big enough for one Mitch
DEVELOPING — “U.S. Says Russia Has Violated Nuclear-Arms Treaty by Blocking Inspections,”by WSJ’s Michael Gordon: “The State Department’s finding that Moscow is in ‘noncompliance’ with the accord marks the first time that the U.S. has accused Russia of violating the [New START] treaty, which entered into force in 2011. The lack of inspections has also made it harder to verify the number of warheads Russia has deployed under the accord, the State Department added.”
Meadows ally faces charge, possible plea over illegal campaign finance contribution
Lynda Bennett, who lost in a 2020 Republican primary campaign to Madison Cawthorn, accepted a contribution from a family member totaling at least $25,000, according to charging paperwork filed by prosecutors.
The House GOP is starting its many investigations this week. Here’s what to know.
From the Justice Department to Hunter Biden to the coronavirus, the Republican majority is casting a wide net. It all begins this week.
Drones reportedly attack convoy in east Syria coming from Iraq
It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack on the convoy in the border region of Boukamal.
