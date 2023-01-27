Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJAC TV
Coroner IDs victim of deadly Somerset Co. fire that destroyed Conemaugh Twp. home
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials with the Somerset County Coroner's Office have identified the victim of Friday's fatal fire at a home along Somerset Pike in Conemaugh Township. Authorities say the body of 92-year-old Mary Bowser was found inside the home late Friday night/early Saturday morning. Several area...
Train engine catches fire in Lloydsville
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A train caught on fire on Sunday morning in Westmoreland County.Photos from the Lloydsville Fire Department showed the damage left after the engine caught fire.The train conductor was able to keep the flames from spreading until fire crews arrived.Norfolk Southern is now investigating.
PennLive.com
New central Pa. thruway is taking through traffic off other roads: PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE – The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) is taking through traffic off other roads, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official says. Traffic volume data released Monday for the thruway that opened in July “confirms what we thought was going to happen,” Eric High, the...
Police presence seen at St. Marys schools after threat made
ELK COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The St. Marys Area School District received word of a possible threat on Monday, Jan. 30. from their anonymous tip system. According to a post on the district’s Facebook, the possible threat was reported through the Safe 2 Say anonymous tip system mid-day. The district said they took immediate action […]
fox8tv.com
Image Released of Westmont School Threat Suspect
Upper Yoder Police have released an image from security cameras at the school showing the suspect they believe left the threat at the school Monday. Chief John Blake said they are looking for a slender individual with dark hair and glasses. They don’t know the gender of the suspect based on available footage.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Summerville Man Shot and Killed Following Altercation
LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
Branch of Susquehanna named river of the year
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has named the North Branch of the Susquehanna River Pennsylvania’s 2023 River of the Year. The branch is located in the northeastern part of the state and was selected by public vote. “Through planned River of the Year celebrations, public awareness of...
wesb.com
Fugitive of Justice
A Little Valley woman was arrested on a fugitive of justice warrant out of Pennsylvania. According to reports, 47 year old Little Angel Goodwill was arrested on multiple warrants during a traffic stop on 219. During the investigation Goodwill gave officers a false name attempting to evade the warrants. Goodwill...
butlerradio.com
State Details Changes to Antlerless Deer License Sales
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is alerting hunters about the new process available for applying for an antlerless deer license. After a new law took effect earlier this month, hunters can purchase antlerless licenses through all licensing issuing agents as well as online beginning with the 2023-24 licensing year. The Commission...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler Fair queen amazed to be in state competition
For Brielle Karns, 20, it wasn’t important that she didn’t win the 2023 Pennsylvania State Fair Queen competition Jan. 21 in Hershey. She was just amazed to be on stage at the Hershey Lodge & Convention Center with the 57 other contestants. “Before I joined 4-H, I was...
Natural gas-fired power replacing coal-fired electricity in Pennsylvania
According to a new report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, natural gas-fired power plants have replaced coal-fired power plants in Pennsylvania over the last two decades. In 2001, natural gas accounted for 2 percent of the electricity produced in the state, but by 2021, it accounted for 52 percent of the electricity generation. Coal-fired […] The post Natural gas-fired power replacing coal-fired electricity in Pennsylvania appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
therecord-online.com
Preliminary 2023-24 Hunting & Trapping Seasons Approved
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners Saturday gave preliminary approval to the 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits. Modifications proposed for the 2023-24 seasons include:. For black bear, WMUs 1B, 2C, 4A, 4B and 4D would be removed from the extended firearms black bear...
Prominent Pennsylvania brothers killed in Canadian avalanche
British Columbia, Canada — Two brothers from Pennsylvania have been identified as the latest victims in a deadly Canadian avalanche season that has already claimed five lives this year. Jon and Tim Kinsley, 59 and 57, of York, Pa. were killed after being caught in a slide near Revelstoke, British Columbia, on Monday while on a guided heli-skiing tour. Their identities were confirmed by Kinsley Enterprises, the parent company of...
paonlinecasino.com
An Infant Among Minors Left Unattended At PA Casinos Last Month
Gamblers leaving children unattended continues to be a problem at PA casinos. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board added four more individuals to the Involuntary Exclusion List for that specific offense. The list bars those patrons from entering or gambling at PA casinos indefinitely. In a particularly egregious offense, a male...
Watch black bear den in new Pennsylvania Game Commission live cam
A black bear den in Pike County is the focus of a new 24-hour livestream from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. It marks the first time since 2021 the commission is offering viewers an up-close look inside a black bear den. The commission said while black bears den every year, few do so in known spots where cameras can be installed.
Local water systems prepare to deal with stricter regulations for 'forever chemicals'
New regulations that place stricter limits on the presence of “forever chemicals” in Pennsylvania’s public drinking water are not expected to heavily impact the local water supply, officials said. While the revised standards dramatically reduce the levels of two forms of the toxic chemicals that collectively are...
Another warm winter day is ahead for central Pa., but chillier temperatures are coming
Central Pennsylvanians preparing to enjoy an unusually warm January day will also have to brace themselves for the cold that forecasters say is quickly approaching. Forecasters are calling for low 50-degree highs Monday. But temperatures will drop into the low 30s Monday night and only reach the upper 30s Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Hooper Island Lighthouse sold to Pennsylvania man
The historic Hooper Island Lighthouse off the Eastern Shore is off the market. Rich Cucé of Pennsylvania bought it for $200,000
Why hasn't south central Pennsylvania gotten much snow this winter? | Weather Rewind
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It’s time for another Weather Rewind, where we look back at this week’s past weather—with a twist. This week, we’re looking back at the latest winter storm. It looked a lot like past systems this season and resulted in lighter snow accumulations.
Comments / 2