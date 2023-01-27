ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conemaugh Township, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Train engine catches fire in Lloydsville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A train caught on fire on Sunday morning in Westmoreland County.Photos from the Lloydsville Fire Department showed the damage left after the engine caught fire.The train conductor was able to keep the flames from spreading until fire crews arrived.Norfolk Southern is now investigating. 
UNITY TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

New central Pa. thruway is taking through traffic off other roads: PennDOT

MONTOURSVILLE – The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) is taking through traffic off other roads, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official says. Traffic volume data released Monday for the thruway that opened in July “confirms what we thought was going to happen,” Eric High, the...
LEWISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Police presence seen at St. Marys schools after threat made

ELK COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The St. Marys Area School District received word of a possible threat on Monday, Jan. 30. from their anonymous tip system. According to a post on the district’s Facebook, the possible threat was reported through the Safe 2 Say anonymous tip system mid-day. The district said they took immediate action […]
SAINT MARYS, PA
fox8tv.com

Image Released of Westmont School Threat Suspect

Upper Yoder Police have released an image from security cameras at the school showing the suspect they believe left the threat at the school Monday. Chief John Blake said they are looking for a slender individual with dark hair and glasses. They don’t know the gender of the suspect based on available footage.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Summerville Man Shot and Killed Following Altercation

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
SUMMERVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Branch of Susquehanna named river of the year

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has named the North Branch of the Susquehanna River Pennsylvania’s 2023 River of the Year. The branch is located in the northeastern part of the state and was selected by public vote. “Through planned River of the Year celebrations, public awareness of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wesb.com

Fugitive of Justice

A Little Valley woman was arrested on a fugitive of justice warrant out of Pennsylvania. According to reports, 47 year old Little Angel Goodwill was arrested on multiple warrants during a traffic stop on 219. During the investigation Goodwill gave officers a false name attempting to evade the warrants. Goodwill...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

State Details Changes to Antlerless Deer License Sales

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is alerting hunters about the new process available for applying for an antlerless deer license. After a new law took effect earlier this month, hunters can purchase antlerless licenses through all licensing issuing agents as well as online beginning with the 2023-24 licensing year. The Commission...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

Butler Fair queen amazed to be in state competition

For Brielle Karns, 20, it wasn’t important that she didn’t win the 2023 Pennsylvania State Fair Queen competition Jan. 21 in Hershey. She was just amazed to be on stage at the Hershey Lodge & Convention Center with the 57 other contestants. “Before I joined 4-H, I was...
BUTLER, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Natural gas-fired power replacing coal-fired electricity in Pennsylvania

According to a new report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, natural gas-fired power plants have replaced coal-fired power plants in Pennsylvania over the last two decades. In 2001, natural gas accounted for 2 percent of the electricity produced in the state, but by 2021, it accounted for 52 percent of the electricity generation. Coal-fired […] The post Natural gas-fired power replacing coal-fired electricity in Pennsylvania appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Preliminary 2023-24 Hunting & Trapping Seasons Approved

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners Saturday gave preliminary approval to the 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits. Modifications proposed for the 2023-24 seasons include:. For black bear, WMUs 1B, 2C, 4A, 4B and 4D would be removed from the extended firearms black bear...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Prominent Pennsylvania brothers killed in Canadian avalanche

British Columbia, Canada — Two brothers from Pennsylvania have been identified as the latest victims in a deadly Canadian avalanche season that has already claimed five lives this year. Jon and Tim Kinsley, 59 and 57, of York, Pa. were killed after being caught in a slide near Revelstoke, British Columbia, on Monday while on a guided heli-skiing tour. Their identities were confirmed by Kinsley Enterprises, the parent company of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
paonlinecasino.com

An Infant Among Minors Left Unattended At PA Casinos Last Month

Gamblers leaving children unattended continues to be a problem at PA casinos. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board added four more individuals to the Involuntary Exclusion List for that specific offense. The list bars those patrons from entering or gambling at PA casinos indefinitely. In a particularly egregious offense, a male...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

