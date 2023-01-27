ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals Respond to Disrespectful Comment from Chiefs

By Sam Gillenwater
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zxn1o_0kTPT4mB00

The Cincinnati Bengals are a team that’s heard all of the noise all season long. Everyone wanted to see them prove that their Super Bowl run wasn’t a fluke and, now that they sit a game away from another Super Bowl appearance in 2023, they’re still getting more than their fair share of disrespect.

After Kansas City LB Willie Gay continued to add fuel to the fire , Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase decided it was time to end the war of words. It was less about accepting Gay’s comment, though, and more about being ready to prove it wrong this weekend.

“I ain’t got no response for him. We’re gonna get him. I got no response,” said Chase.

“They’re gonna say what they’re gonna say,” added Cincinnati wide receiver Trenton Irwin. “We go out there and play. That’s what we’re gonna do.”

Considering how things went down between the Chiefs and Bengals over the last two seasons, specifically in 2022’s AFC Championship Game, this game should have all the hype on Sunday as well as a fair share of animosity . Still, Chase sounds as if he’s reached the point where he’s ready to end the conversation. He wants to go out, put up his numbers, and let the result of this edition of the AFC Title Game speak for itself.

Damar Hamlin’s Medical Team Given Key to the City of Cincinnati

It isn’t an exaggeration. The medical team at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center saved Damar Hamlin’s life earlier this month. So, for their hard work saving the NFL player, they have been collectively given the key to the city of Cincy.

When Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field back on January 2, the NFL world froze. It was a collective moment of terror and worry. But, the Buffalo Bills had a dedicated athletic training staff and UCMC had an elite team as well.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval was more than happy to give the key to the city to these dedicated healthcare workers. The UC Health motto, “In Science Lives Hope.” There could be no better slogan for this medical team.

The UC Health COO, Robert Wiehe was proud of his team and the work they did to help Damar Hamlin, and ultimately, the sport of football.

“The immediate impact is the awareness to the community of the care we give, our teams are the best in the country as everyone was able to witness over the course of the last month,” Wiehe said, via CBSSports .

On top of getting the key to the city, there’s going to be another big gift given. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital will receive $10,000 worth of toy donations from Fisher-Price and Mattel. Those two companies have an existing relationship with the Bills.

The post Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals Respond to Disrespectful Comment from Chiefs appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 78

MakeLiberalsCryAgain
3d ago

The Bengals and now the mayor of Cincinnati are the ones that have been trash talking for almost 6 days now.

Reply(1)
24
HuskyGma
3d ago

There is disrespect from both teams. It's called football trash talk. It happens all the time between teams.

Reply
8
Bbsmom
1d ago

Now sit at home with us Steeler fans talking all that 💩 ! 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣😅😅😅😂😂😂🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

NBC Makes Decision on Tony Dungy Following Controversial Tweet

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach turned NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy will be on the air for the network’s coverage of the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs Saturday. A network spokesperson confirmed the news to Sports Illustrated‘s Jimmy Traina. He will serve in a studio role alongside Maria Taylor and Jason Garrett for the Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars game. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Convinced Tonight's Game Is 'Rigged'

Two words are trending late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. NFL rigged. That's certainly not going to go over very well at the NFL offices in New York. Cincinnati and Kansas City are tied, 20-20, late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs' most-recent drive had the ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Patrick Mahomes jabs Joe Burrow after AFC championship game win over Bengals: 'Don't think we have any cigars'

The Chiefs-Bengals rivalry had already reached a boiling point, but the AFC championship game this year might have blown the lid off. After spending a week fielding questions about the health of his ankle and the background noise centered around "Burrowhead Stadium" in reference to the Bengals' Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes let his play on the field do the talking. For those looking to find motivation, it seemed as if anointment of the Bengals as the AFC's next big thing led Mahomes to take aim at Cincinnati during his postgame interview with Tracy Wolfson after the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall

Travis Kelce is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. After playing for Cincinnati in college, he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 and has been in Kansas City his whole career. Over that span, Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler, went All-Pro seven times, including four First-Team honors, and won a […] The post Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
hotnewhiphop.com

Joey Bosa Uses Homophobic Language During Exchange With Eagles Fans

Joey Bosa went at it with fans in Philadelphia prior to the Eagles-49ers game. Joey Bosa got into a heated argument with fans in Philidelphia prior to the Eagles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers. The incident comes after the Chargers lost to the Jaguars in the Wild Card round after forfeting a 27-point lead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Granddaughter Speaks Out About Why She Ditched California for Nashville

Jennifer Wayne, who is the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, has left California for the beauty of Nashville. In the meantime, she’s also gearing up to be in a new TV show titled Flip U. Wayne also is looking back on why she ditched living in California, too. You can catch Wayne as part of the musical group Runaway Jane. Wayne will star in the TV series alongside Brad Rempel. It will be on The Design Network. The show will feature Nashville stars helping some home-flipping hopefuls as they renovate a property. They will hope to turn a profit on their flip.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

640K+
Followers
72K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy