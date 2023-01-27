ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

162-Pound Aligator Gar Smashes Alabama State Fishing Record

By Brett Stayton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bD4rM_0kTPSqMz00
Photo courtesy of Keith Dees/Outdoor Alabama

No this isn’t a clip from Jurassic Park. This prehistoric-looking river monster is a real fish. A really damn big one too. The 162-pound Alligator Gar just smashed the Alabama state record for the fish. Keith Dees was actually out bass fishing with his sun Huntley when they inadvertently bumped into the big-toothed record breaker. They were fishing in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta around Thanksgiving when they hooked into the aquatic dinosaur.

“Generally, our tradition is to go fishing on Thanksgiving morning. Sometimes we go speckled trout fishing. There’s a lot of stuff you can do that time of year. But we went bass fishing. We’ve had some really, really memorable Thanksgiving trips. About five years ago, we had a 250-300 trout trip, doubling up for six hours straight. We were actually talking about that trip because we’ll never top that trip,” Keith Dees told Outdoor Alabama.

Their holiday fishing trip was off to a good start. They had already hooked into several redfish and quite a few large mouth basses when they decided to try a new spot on the Raft River somewhere around Little Bay John and Big Bay John. Keith Dees was tossing around a Z-Man Evergreen Jack Hammer chatter bait along a submerged grass line when the line went taught.

The Record-Breaking Angler Thought He Hooked A Redfish

“My first thought was I had hooked another big redfish,” he said. “I was cranking as fast as I could to try to get the line tight. The water is salty and cold that time of year, so the clarity was not great. I see a fish go by the front of the boat, a glimpse of a fish. I told my son, ‘I’ve got one of those big redfish.’ We caught one that weighed 32 pounds up there a few years ago. Then it went about 30 or 40 yards out and just kind of stopped. It wasn’t like a redfish run.”

He soon realized he had something way bigger than another redfish stuck in his lure. Then his primary concern became trying to make sure the fish didn’t shake the hook or break the line. He had just a 15-pound test line spooled on his reel. A few minutes into the fight, he stopped trying to put too much pressure on the fish and instead just kept up with it using the boat’s trolling motor.

30 Minutes Into The Fight Keith Dees Realize It Was An Alligator Gar

After dueling with the mysterious fish on the other end of his rod and reel, the angler finally caught a glimpse of what he was up against. Once he knew it was a big ass alligator gar, Keith Dees started thinking about recipes instead of state records though.

“When it comes up, I knew it was big, but I didn’t even remotely know it was a state record,” Dees said. “That never crossed my mind. I love to cook, so I thought I want to catch this joker so we can eat him. I’ve got a bunch of Cajun friends, and they take it and cut it in steaks and blacken it and do medallions. It’s just delicious. I’m thinking I’m about to get a bunch of freezer meat.”

The Fishermen Eventually Had To Lasso The Fish With A Tow Rope

The fishermen continued to play cat and mouse with the fish for another half hour without making much progress toward getting it into the boat. Every time the boat got close to the fish, it would make a run. The fish mostly stayed in shallow water, but anytime the boat got close it would take off. “I thought we may have a chance to wear him down, but I still had no idea it was a state record,” he said. “After about two hours, it got to where we could pull the boat up by the fish, and it would just swim along.”

Without a harpoon or a gaff on the boat, the younger Dees devised a plan to use one of the boat’s tow ropes to lasso the fish. However, they were worried that the lasso would cause the fishing line to break off so they devised another plan. Instead, they used Keith’s $500 custom heavy-duty flipping stick rod to rope the fish. It took a few tries, but eventually, they were able to pull the mighty fish on board.

“I guess my adrenalin was going, and I just pulled him over in the boat,” he said. “When he hit the boat, we cut up like two schoolgirls, like nobody is going to believe this happened.”

When they got back to the boat ramp and weighed the fish, they realized they had likely just caught a new state record. They had nowhere to store the 7-foot-long fish, so they actually kept it alive in a swimming pool for a while.

They finally got ahold of a local fisheries biologist, iced the big gar down in a truck bed, and officially got their new fishing record certified by the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSm9m_0kTPSqMz00
Photo courtesy of Keith Dees/Outdoor Alabama

Comments / 10

Related
Outsider.com

Diver’s Head Bitten off by 19-foot Great White in Fatal Attack

In a tragic incident, a great white shark took a diver’s life after the apex predator ripped off the diver’s head. This also marks this year’s first fatal shark attack. According to reports, Manuel Lopez was scuba diving off the coast of Mexico near Benito Juárez in Sonora, on the west coast of Mexico. During the incident, the 19-foot shark attacked him. At the time, horrified fishermen watched helplessly.
CALIFORNIA STATE
malta

popular fishing spots in Alabama

Lake Guntersville: Known for its large population of bass, crappie, and catfish. Pickwick Lake: A popular spot for bass fishing, with both largemouth and smallmouth bass present in the lake.
ALABAMA STATE
Zack Love

An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby Ashes

An Alabama man was fishing at May Day Park in Daphne on Sunday, 22 January 2023 when he came across a small blue box that had washed up on shore. He thought he came across a tacklebox with maybe some fishing gear inside. When he opened it, he found a baby blue urn, a homemade blanket and mittens, a hospital bracelet, and some clay hand and footprints.
DAPHNE, AL
Field & Stream

North Carolina Man Bags Incredible Black Bobcat While Deer Hunting

Jeff Miller was hunting his lease in Anson County, North Carolina on December 28 when something caught his eye. “I was deer hunting. I have a shooting path cut out on my hunting lease with a feeder 130 yards away from my stand. I was just sitting there looking and saw a rabbit go across my shooting lane,” he says. “Just a second later, I saw something black going right where the rabbit went. I wasn’t really sure what it was.”
ANSON COUNTY, NC
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
Field & Stream

5 of the Biggest Wild Hogs Ever Taken by Hunters

America’s pig problem is primarily one of overabundance. The estimated 6 million hogs running wild in 35 U.S. states are prodigious breeders with few natural predators and an ability to adapt to a wide range of conditions—the classic definition of an invasive species. Threatening property, domestic livestock, wildlife and, in some cases, people, feral swine have overwhelmed efforts by game and agriculture departments—and hunters—to reduce their numbers.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor

Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
NEW YORK STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Landowner Captures Surprise Guest While Trapping for Coyotes

Although not the intended catch, one Indiana landowner recently captured a young bobcat before freeing the animal and releasing it back into the wild. A Warrick County, Indiana man recently shared photos on social media of his unintended catch. Mike Gootee tells us that he found the young bobcat in one of his traps intended for capturing coyotes. Gootee was able to release the bobcat which he describes in his posts on social media as a "tom." He says that once released, the bobcat took up residency on his four-wheeler tire for about 20 minutes before eventually taking off.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
Outsider.com

Missing Teacher Allegedly Fed to Crocodiles by Boyfriend

Three months ago, an Australian music teacher disappeared without a trace in Africa. After an extensive search and investigation, it’s been revealed that he was allegedly poisoned and thrown into a river teeming with crocodiles in the Republic of the Congo. Mark Ciavarella, a 57-year-old English and music teacher,...
On3.com

Report: Nick Saban reveals former starter asked for $500K, help getting girlfriend into law school

Nick Saban isn’t pulling his punches when speaking on the demands that college athletes are making regarding NIL deals. Indisputably, the combination of both NIL and the NCAA Transfer Portal have severely changed the recruiting game. Speaking at the 18th annual Alabama Football Coaches Association convention, Saban touched on many topics, including revealing that a former Alabama starter made some fascinating demands to remain with the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Outsider.com

Brown Bear Mauls Zookeeper in Graphic Surveillance Footage

“The man died from his serious injuries on the spot,” cites a police spokesman of the Andijan region as the tragic brown bear incident comes to light. An employee of Andijan, Uzbekistan’s zoo has died after feeding one of their captive bears. According to local authorities, the man, identified by the initials A.G., neglected to secure a gate on the bear’s enclosure. After feeding the bear, he would exit the bear’s living area without following through on safety protocol. As the zoo’s surveillance footage shows, this would cost the man his life.
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Mourns Passing of Close Friend

Mike Wolfe honored his late friend and mentor, Elmer Duellman, with an entire episode of American Pickers on January 18. Duellman, who owned Elmers Auto & Toy Museum with his wife, Bernadette, died in August 2019. After Duellman’s passing, Wolfe paid tribute to him in a Facebook post. In it, he explained that the two had been close for 25 years. And he fondly remembered Duellman as being “a big kid at heart.”
Outsider.com

WATCH: Charles Barkley Makes Donald Trump Joke, Ends Up Having to Apologize to Joe Biden

The dog days of the NBA regular season are upon us. Teams are grinding out the front end of the schedule before that big All-Star break in February. So, with little to discuss in terms of actual basketball this time of year, focus has shifted to the All-Star starter selections, which were announced this week. As always, every NBA fan, analyst and player had their own gripes about the five-man lineups selected to start for each conference.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

640K+
Followers
72K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy