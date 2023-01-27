Read full article on original website
Related
fox8tv.com
Image Released of Westmont School Threat Suspect
Upper Yoder Police have released an image from security cameras at the school showing the suspect they believe left the threat at the school Monday. Chief John Blake said they are looking for a slender individual with dark hair and glasses. They don’t know the gender of the suspect based on available footage.
fox8tv.com
Roxbury Death Victim Identified
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia. Officials say Fuge was found Friday morning on...
Comments / 0