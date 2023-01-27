ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huge Hippo Shows Off Raw Power While Charging Boat Full Of Tourists

By Brett Stayton
 4 days ago
Photo by Kurt Vedel Kristensen/Getty Images

Hippopotami are arguably the most savage animals out there. They’re easily the most terrifying animal in Africa. That’s saying something for a continent that is also home to lions, leopards, crocodiles, and some of the most venomous snakes on the planet. They’re essentially built like a tank, run like a car, and swim like a boat. They have tusks big enough to rip apart anything they choose to bite. To put things in perspective, hippos kill an estimated 500 people a year. Lions kill about 22 people annually. Hippos actually kill more people a year in Africa than lions, elephants, leopards, buffalo, and rhinos combined.

Hippos are maybe the most aggressive and territorial animals in nature. They routinely chase after boats and are big enough to capsize them if they catch up. The attitude of wild hippos was perfectly summed up by a random tweet that recently went super viral. The tweet reads “What I like about hippos being the most dangerous animal in the world: they’re vegetarian. Not even omnivores. They don’t want to eat you, they just hate you. And I think that’s a beautiful thing.”

Nature Is Metal Just Shared Absolutely Wild Video Of Hippo Chasing Boat

An absolutely insane video of a hippo going after a boat was recently shared by the iconic Instagram account Nature Is Metal. As usual, the caption of the post is spot on.

“Nile hogs (my new favorite name for hippos) spend two-thirds of their adult life in the water. During the hot African summer, there really isn’t a better place to be when you’re gigantic and pink, so it stands to reason that this menace of an animal would be just as hostile to aquatic visitors as they are to terrestrial ones.

Hippopotami are incredible in the water. They also poop there sometimes. Not sure why I added that, but it’s true. They have short, angry little legs that move these massive assholes towards the source of their bottomless rage, sometimes by swimming, other times by walking (running) on the bottom of a river or a lake to dole out “the business.”

Suffice it to say, coming face to face with a hippo in the wild is not recommended, whether on the water or on terra firma. Without the aid of this floating motorized contraptohicky this could have been the end of the line for all of those passengers.

They also poop in that water, not sure if I mentioned that.”

Pablo Escobar Paid To Have Hippotomi Relocated To South America

Though native only to Africa, it’s not actually the only continent with wild hippos running amok. The South American country of Columbia also has a sturdy hippo population these days thanks to the most notorious drug lord ever. Turns out blow and firearms weren’t Pablo Escobar’s only interests. He was also a big wildlife aficionado.

Escobar originally had 4 hippos at his private zoo. It’s unclear where exactly he first obtained the hippos, but now almost 30 years after the cocaine kingpin’s death, a huge herd of the beasts is now roaming the jungle waters outside Doradal, Columbia. There are now reportedly almost 150 wild hippos roaming the ecosystem surrounding the Magdelena River near Escobar’s old ranch. The debate about how best to manage the hippos continues to swirl. Some folks contend they’re a threat to the native ecosystem. Some people are even pushing for the hippos to be castrated to prevent their population from getting even bigger.

After watching the video of that hippo chasing down the boat full of tourists, all I have to say is good luck to anyone trying to subdue one of those things in order to chop its nuts off. Might be safer to just accept that hippos are a part of the Columbian jungle from now on.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

