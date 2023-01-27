ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fulton Bank branch in Annville is set to close its banking location in the near future. According to the Weekly Bulletin report by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) which was filed on Jan. 1, 2023 – the Fulton Bank in Annville is one of the branches that will be affected. You can see this report below:

ANNVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO