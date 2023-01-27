Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Corner of Bethlehem's Five Points sold for $2.6M; AutoZone being built on site
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A corner of Bethlehem's Five Points, soon to be the site of an AutoZone store, has been sold for $2.64 million. The property at 501-507 Wyandotte St., formerly homes and an auto-repair business, was sold Jan. 25, according to Northampton County property records. The AutoZone store that will open there is partly up.
WFMZ-TV Online
New Jersey-based Cream-O-Land to acquire Clover Farms Dairy
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — A popular Berks County supplier of dairy products, juice and teas is expected to have a new owner soon. In a joint news release dated Jan. 23, it was announced that a subsidiary of New Jersey-based Cream-O-Land Dairy will purchase Clover Farms Dairy. While the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Paradise Twp. holds hearing for proposed major resort in the Poconos
CRESCO, Pa. – The Paradise Township Board of Supervisors is currently reviewing plans for a new resort in the Pocono Mountain region, in Monroe County. On Monday night, supervisors held the first of several public hearings to consider the conditional-use application of JSPA Realty LLC, which has presented a master development plan for the Hawthorne Mount Pocono Resort, a mixed-use facility consisting of a lodge, separate villas, pools, a spa and related features.
abc27.com
Fulton Bank branch in Lebanon County is set to close
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fulton Bank branch in Annville is set to close its banking location in the near future. According to the Weekly Bulletin report by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) which was filed on Jan. 1, 2023 – the Fulton Bank in Annville is one of the branches that will be affected. You can see this report below:
WFMZ-TV Online
Construction underway on 2 restaurant chains, a bank in Easton area
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Structural steel has been erected for a new retail and restaurant project in the Easton area. Coffee shop chain Starbucks, submarine sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs and Chase Bank - the consumer banking division of New York-based JPMorgan Chase & Co. - are set to occupy two under-construction buildings at Sullivan Trail and Town Center Boulevard in Forks Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
PPL addresses issue with estimated bills, says problem has been fixed
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - PPL says its customers deserve better. In a letter to all customers Tuesday, the company addressed a "technical issue" that caused many to get estimated electric bills, and has led to long call wait times. "If you received an estimated bill or have had difficulty reaching our...
Luzerne County unveils portal containing unused property for sale
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County’s GIS/Mapping department has unveiled a new online database to view the locations and descriptions of unused county-owned properties available for purchase. The database is available under council’s Real Estate Committee page at luzernecounty.org. County GIS Director Dan...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 6:00 - Northampton County launches Fentanyl awareness campaign
Northampton County officials are joining forces to alert people to the dangers of Fentanyl. The county is launching the "Fake is Real" campaign. Officials hope the campaign will "educate young adults and others about the dangers of fentanyl and to reduce demand for counterfeit prescription pills." 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the story.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown zoners OK variances for affordable housing community
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Zoning Hearing Board approved several variance requests for a proposed apartment building. The project, offered for 1528-1552 Hamilton Street, calls for a four-story, 49-unit apartment building and parking lot reconfiguration. The development will create affordable housing for seniors and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The project is a collaboration between HDC MidAtlantic and Alliance for Building Communities.
WFMZ-TV Online
Developer challenges Bethlehem Township's rejection of Wawa plan
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Wawa plan that Bethlehem Township rejected in December will be up for review again Feb. 7. Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa. Wagner Enterprises proposes a Wawa convenience store with gas pumps, a bank, and two eight-unit garden apartment buildings for 4900 Freemansburg Ave. In December, the township Board of Commissioners opposed the plan, 4-1.
WFMZ-TV Online
Train derails in rural Rush Township
RUSH TWP., Pa. - A train derailed in rural Schuylkill County on Tuesday. Two sections of cars ended up off the tracks in a remote area of Rush Township, paralleling Route 54, according to a photographer for 69 News. It happened along a Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad line.
PennLive.com
New central Pa. thruway is taking through traffic off other roads: PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE – The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) is taking through traffic off other roads, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official says. Traffic volume data released Monday for the thruway that opened in July “confirms what we thought was going to happen,” Eric High, the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tuesday: Crane delivery to close block on Bethlehem's SouthSide
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Heads up to those in Bethlehem on Tuesday. A contractor will have a crane placed on E. Fourth Street on Tuesday, which means part of the road will be closed during the day, the city said. E. Fourth Street will be closed between S. New and Adams...
WFMZ-TV Online
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Carbon County
KIDDER TWP., Pa. - If you bought a Powerball ticket in Carbon County, check your numbers. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket worth $1 million for the Jan. 28 drawing was sold at Hazle Park Meats & Groceries in Kidder Township. The store, located at Routes 903 and 534, will...
Schuylkill County business holds meal giveaway
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — The line outside of Palermo Pizza & Restaurant near Minersville isn't for a table but a free meal. They are one of the restaurants befitting from the Big Diamond Speedway's meal donations, giving back to those in the community who may be struggling with food insecurity.
UGI Electric requesting rate hike
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Electricity bills for some homes and businesses in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties could be headed up, according to a release from UGI Electric. UGI filed a request Thursday with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to increase its base rates for electric distribution service to customers by $11.4 million annually.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 Berks men killed in Upper Macungie crash
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lehigh County coroner said two Reading-area men died in an Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, crash on Sunday. According to police, it happened at the intersection of Route 222 and Folk Road when the car the men were in was hit by a tractor-trailer. Police said they were trying to cross the intersection.
Lane restriction Tuesday on Route 642 in Milton
A lane restriction will be in place Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Route 642 in Milton as crew performs a bridge inspection. A PennDOT crew will be inspecting the bridges that span the west branch of the Susquehanna River. There will be alternating lane closures with flagging between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting. Drivers should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?
In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
Fire reduces Lackawanna County barn to rubble
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday afternoon. Officials say the fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Wimmers Road, Jefferson Township. As of 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the fire was extinguished. The Lackawanna County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News an extensive overhaul […]
Comments / 0