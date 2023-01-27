ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Steve Wilks Sends Heartfelt Message to Carolina Panthers, Fans After Not Landing Head Coach Job

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoJIM_0kTPRWwm00

After turning the Carolina Panthers ‘ season around from 1-4 to 7-10 and a shot at the playoffs, interim coach Steve Wilks was not hired long-term. A day after the Panthers announce Frank Reich as head coach , Wilks put out a statement.

There is a lot involved in this ordeal. The Carolina Panthers were in the gutter when Steve Wilks took over. The fact that they finished second in the division, granted how bad the division was, is a testament to his hard work.

While we wait to see if there is more to this story, Wilks wanted his own words out there for NFL fans to read.

“The sun rose this morning and by the grace of God so did I. I’m disappointed but not defeated. Many people aren’t built for this but I know what it means to persevere and see it through,” the coach said.

The rest of the statement is below.

For those not brushed up on their Bible verses, the one listed here fits the message perfectly. “The Lord makes firm the steps of the one who delights in him.” It appears that Coach Wilks has his head on his shoulders. He’ll be looking for opportunities elsewhere by the sound of it.

So, where does this go from here? Some seem to think that some dirty hiring went on in order to avoid Steve Wilks. But that’s all speculation for the moment. Although, one law firm sounds like they are going to be looking into the situation.

Lawyer Sends Message in Support of Steve Wilks

While fans don’t see it, and most of the time it isn’t talked about, lots of lawyers are involved with these hirings and firings. Nothing gets done without legal representation. When you’re talking millions in contracts, of course, there are attorneys.

Wigdor Law is not happy with the Carolina Panthers hiring Frank Reich over Wilks.

“We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible job Coach Wilks did as the interim coach, including bringing the team back into Playoff contention and garnering the support of the players and fans, that he was passed over for the head coach position by David Tepper.

“There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL, and we can assure you that we will have more to say in the coming days.”

Looks like Carolina might have a headache on their hands. Or, maybe Steve Wilks just wants to move on.

The post Steve Wilks Sends Heartfelt Message to Carolina Panthers, Fans After Not Landing Head Coach Job appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor

Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
NEW YORK STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Speaks Out About the End of the Series

Whether Yellowstone fans admit it or not, we’re possibly nearing the end of the Dutton family legacy. Their legacy began in 1883 with James and Margaret Dutton. It continues to endure in the newest prequel, 1923 with family members, Jacob and Cara Dutton. Unfortunately, if we’re really at the end of their legacy, we won’t get that closure until summer. Paramount Network won’t return for several months following Sunday’s midseason finale. In the meantime, Luke Grimes, known in Yellowstone as Kayce Dutton, made an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While there, he shared what he knows, or more accurately doesn’t know, about the end of the series.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Stephen A. Smith Makes His Stance Clear on a Renuion with Skip Bayless

Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless once were the dueling duo on the best sports debate show in the world. Since their days on ESPN’s First Take together, Smith and Bayless have gone their separate ways. The aforementioned First Take has evolved into Smith’s stage, while Bayless took his talents to FOX, anchoring Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe.
Outsider.com

Mattress Mack Sends Message to Dak Prescott After Losing $2 Million Bet On Dallas Cowboys

The guy dubbed Mattress Mack lost $2 million when he bet that Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys would beat the San Francisco 49ers. That’ll teach Mattress Mack, aka Jim Mcingvale, the friendliest millionaire in Houston, to place a hefty wager on a team in the Metroplex. First he lost a chunk on TCU against Georgia in the college football national title game. Now, it’s the Cowboys. He should stick to his Houston Astros.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Diver’s Head Bitten off by 19-foot Great White in Fatal Attack

In a tragic incident, a great white shark took a diver’s life after the apex predator ripped off the diver’s head. This also marks this year’s first fatal shark attack. According to reports, Manuel Lopez was scuba diving off the coast of Mexico near Benito Juárez in Sonora, on the west coast of Mexico. During the incident, the 19-foot shark attacked him. At the time, horrified fishermen watched helplessly.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

640K+
Followers
72K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy