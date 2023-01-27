Two fires were reported Friday evening by Indiana County 911. The first fire was a flue fire at a home on Forest Ridge Road in White Township at 5:10 PM. Indiana Fire Companies 2 and 3 responded to the scene. The other call was 20 minutes later, at 5:30 along Five Points Road in Washington Township. Plumville, Creekside, Marion Center and Clymer Fire Dearptments were dispatched to the scene at that time along with Citizens’ Ambulance. Marion Center fire officials said in a post on Facebook that the fire was at a commercial structure, and when the fire captain arrived on-scene, smoke and flames were showing. No other details on this fire are available.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO