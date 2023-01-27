Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
FIRE CREWS CALLED FOR FIRE IN ROSSITER
Three fire departments from Indiana County and three from Jefferson County are on the scene this morning of a structure fire in Canoe Township. Indiana County 911 reported the fire at the intersection of Buffalo Lodge Road and Smyerstown Road just outside of Rossiter. Crews from the Rossiter fire department were joined by Marion Center and Glenn Campbell fire departments from Indiana County, and the Big Run, Punxsutawney Central and Punxsy-Lindsey fire departments from Jefferson County at 5:01 this morning. According to initial scanner reports, a vehicle fire turned into a structure fire at the facility. Marion Center Fire Department posted that a pickup truck caught fire and that spread to a nearby garage.
2 seriously injured after rollover crash in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police said two men were taken to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries after a rollover crash on I-80 in Lawrence Township. On Jan. 29 around 3:38 p.m., a man in a Chevrolet Trax was heading west on I-80. Around mile marker 116, he went to merge into the […]
abc23.com
Dubois Police Officer Hospitalized
Authorities in Clearfield County confirmed that a DuBois City Police Officer was hospitalized Thursday while attempting to rescue a woman who was attempting suicide inside a residence. Police say first responders were called to the home, located along the 200 block of South Ave. in DuBois, around 4 p.m. Officials...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seeking Information Regarding Hit-and-Run Crash in Henderson Township
HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a hit-and-run crash in Henderson Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 12:23 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Sheplar Road, in Henderson Township, Jefferson County. Police say an...
fox8tv.com
Roxbury Death Victim Identified
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia. Officials say Fuge was found Friday morning on...
WJAC TV
Coroner IDs man, 61, found dead by postal worker on porch of Roxbury home
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed to 6 News Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Three Injured in Head-On Collision on Route 28
REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple injuries were reported in a head-on collision on State Route 28 in Redbank Township on Wednesday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred around 9:59 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Brookville Street (State Route 28), in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Summerville Man Shot and Killed Following Altercation
LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Details Emerge in Shooting Death of Summerville Man
According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Sunday, January 29:. – Criminal Homicide, Felony 1. – Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1.
explore venango
Two Drivers Injured in Collision on Route 36
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two drivers were injured in a collision that occurred on State Route 36 in Tionesta Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, involving a 74-year-old Brookville man and a 70-year-old Pleasantville man.
explore venango
State Police Calls: 15-Year-Old Tionesta Girl Victim in Corruption of Minors Case
CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. 15-Year-Old Tionesta Girl Victim in Corruption of Minors Case. PSP Marienville are investigating an incident in which a known suspect may have corrupted a known juvenile. According to a release issued on Monday, January 30, the...
WJAC TV
DuBois Police Chief hospitalized after deadly chemical incident to return this week
DUBOIS, Pa. (WJAC) — An update to a story we told you about last week. The DuBois police chief was injured after inhaling chemical fumes from a woman who died by suicide, Thursday. Police Chief Blaine Clark told 6 News on Sunday morning that he's resting up and will...
74-year-old man killed in Clarion Co. shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One man is dead and another is in jail after a fight turned deadly in Clarion County.State Police say 46-year-old Jeremy Dailey went to a home on Sandy Flat Road in Limestone Township and got into a fight with 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer.Troopers say Dailey shot Kemmer, who died at the scene.Dailey remains in jail this morning without bail.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Grampian Man Charged for Threatening to Shoot 2 Water Authority Employees with Crossbow
DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – A Grampian man is facing charges for threatening to shoot two water authority employees with a crossbow. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Tyler J. Smith, 43, was charged by state police with two counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person,...
wccsradio.com
HIT AND RUN UNDER INVESTIGATION
Indiana Borough Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened over the weekend. Police say that on Saturday, January 28th, a vehicle hit a vehicle parked at a meter in the 600 block of Philadelphia Street. The victim says this happened between 10:30 AM and 4:55 PM. The offending vehicle is not known at this time, but it did leave a white paint transfer. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-349-2121.
Downed wires closed stretch of roadway in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A downed utility pole closed a section of roadway for hours in Blair County. According to 511PA, a downed tree in wires caused the road closure on Old 6th Avenue Road between Sandy Run Road and Pinecroft Avenue. All lanes were closed and the Greenwood Fire Department was on scene.
wccsradio.com
TWO FIRES, TWO CRASHES REPORTED BY INDIANA COUNTY 911
Two fires were reported Friday evening by Indiana County 911. The first fire was a flue fire at a home on Forest Ridge Road in White Township at 5:10 PM. Indiana Fire Companies 2 and 3 responded to the scene. The other call was 20 minutes later, at 5:30 along Five Points Road in Washington Township. Plumville, Creekside, Marion Center and Clymer Fire Dearptments were dispatched to the scene at that time along with Citizens’ Ambulance. Marion Center fire officials said in a post on Facebook that the fire was at a commercial structure, and when the fire captain arrived on-scene, smoke and flames were showing. No other details on this fire are available.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incident of Identity Fraud
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a report of an identity theft fraud at 12:33 a.m. on Friday, January 27, near Walnut Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County. Police say the victim reported an unknown actor(s) filed for unemployment...
Student charged following stabbing at Brookville High School, police report
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A student at Brookville Area High School is facing charges after police said they stabbed another kid with a pencil. The 8th-grade student is facing charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment, after the stabbing that happened at the Junior-Senior High School on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 1:10 p.m., according […]
Toddler’s bruises lead to arrest of Clearfield couple
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield couple that allegedly used make-up to try and hide the abuse of a 3-year-old has been charged in court, police said. Court documents show that 39-year-old Richard Hudak and 28-year-old Christina Swanson are both facing charges of child endangerment and recklessly endangering another person. Hudak also has a harassment […]
