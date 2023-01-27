Elderly Man Kills Wife, Then Himself, in Death Valley National Park

U.S. park ranger Kyle Nelson patrols Titus Canyon in Death Valley National Park. Nelson and another ranger patrol an area equal to the distance between the Mexican border and Malibu. (Photograph by Stephen Osman/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

The bodies of the elderly couple were found inside Death Valley National Park earlier this month, and details have been made public.

On January 13, park rangers found the bodies of Paul Fischer, 73, and his wife, Mary Fischer, 72. Both had been shot. According to park officials, Paul Fischer had called the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office to report that he had just killed his wife, Mary. Mr. Fischer then stated his intention to kill himself, telling the 911 operator where to find himself and his wife.

Mr. Fischer had left a note in their vehicle explaining that his wife was suffering from chronic health conditions before taking both their lives within Death Valley, the national park’s media release states.

Law enforcement officials from Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, Inyo County Coroner’s Office, National Park Service, California Highway Patrol and Bureau of Land Management would all respond to the incident.

If you are in crisis, contact 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, or go online to 988lifeline.org. Services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.

Death Valley reports multiple fatalities each year. Last December, a 54-year-old man plunged to his death during a canyoneering excursion inside the park. Per park officials, the man embarked on his climbing expedition solo. Officials would find his body on Dec. 3 on the West Fork route in Mosaic Canyon.

Death Valley National Park Fatality Stats: Safety is Paramount

From 2008 to 2017, a total of 34 people died inside Death Valley National Park. In that same timeframe, 12,798,741 individuals entered the park (source). By these numbers, the California and Nevada national park is statistically safe.

Certain actions can greatly increase your chances of injury or death, however. As park officials state, the 54-year-old that died in the park last December he was never reported missing. This is because he entered the park alone, and did so without telling anyone else where he was going. Search and Rescue operations didn’t begin in time to save him as a result.

Death Valley National Park urges visitors to let someone know before entering the park. “We recommend that anyone going into the backcountry lets someone know their plans. The park doesn’t track the 1.7 million people that visit each year,” offers park spokesperson Abby Wines.

To stay safe in the park, officials urge visitors to abide by the following:

Drink plenty of water : Drink at least one gallon (4 liters) of water per day to replace loss from sweat, more if you are active. Be aware of balancing fluid and electrolyte levels.

: Drink at least one gallon (4 liters) of water per day to replace loss from sweat, more if you are active. Be aware of balancing fluid and electrolyte levels. Avoid hiking in the heat : Do not hike in the low elevations when temperatures are hot. The mountains are cooler in summer, but can have snow and ice in winter.

: Do not hike in the low elevations when temperatures are hot. The mountains are cooler in summer, but can have snow and ice in winter. Travel prepared to survive : Stay on paved roads in summer. If your car breaks down, stay with it until help comes. Carry extra drinking water in your car in case of emergency.

: Stay on paved roads in summer. If your car breaks down, stay with it until help comes. Carry extra drinking water in your car in case of emergency. Watch for signs of trouble : If you feel dizzy, nauseous, or a headache, get out of the sun immediately and drink water or sports drinks. Dampen clothing to lower body temperature. Be alert for symptoms in others.

: If you feel dizzy, nauseous, or a headache, get out of the sun immediately and drink water or sports drinks. Dampen clothing to lower body temperature. Be alert for symptoms in others. The main cause of death in Death Valley: More people die in single-car accidents than by any other means. To avoid an accident, follow the speed limits, shift to a lower gear on steep downhill grades, and wear your seatbelt.

