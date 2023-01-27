Read full article on original website
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
U of SC Assistive Technology Program Hosts 30th Anniversary ExpoPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
South Carolina's Remaining Regular Season Roadblocks
With South Carolina halfway through its conference slate, what remaining opponents could provide the toughest challenge?
South Carolina recruiting rewind
Jan. 26 - LINK from JC Shurburtt. Now on to the run of commitments, which four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle started on Sunday, Jan. 22. What does his commitment mean for South Carolina? And who does he plan to recruit to join him in Columbia?. Two days later, 2024 four-star...
Yahoo Sports
South Carolina Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know
South Carolina football schedule 2023: Who do the Gamecocks miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?. South Carolina Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know. Sept 2 North Carolina (in Charlotte) Sept 9 Furman. Sept 16 at Georgia. Sept 23 Mississippi State. Sept 30 at...
Alabama DE thinks Carolina 'would be a great place' to play
Four-star defensive end Jordan Ross returned to South Carolina last Saturday for his third visit with the Gamecocks.
Yardbarker
Georgia defeats South Carolina for first time since 2016
Kario Oquendo scored all eight of Georgia's points in overtime as the host Bulldogs earned their first victory over South Carolina in nearly seven years with an 81-78 Southeastern Conference win on Saturday in Athens, Ga. Oquendo finished with 16 points and Mardrez McBride added a team-high 17 for Georgia...
Low talks Loggains time in the NFL, recruiting efforts
Following the end of the regular season, South Carolina was looking to replace offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield who left for the same position at Nebraska under Matt Rhule. Head coach Shane Beamer went out and hired Dowell Loggains to be the Gamecocks next offensive coordinator. Loggains makes his way to...
South Carolina tops women's AP Top 25; Ohio State tumbles
It was a rough week for Ohio State, which lost all three of its games and tumbled down the AP Top 25 as a result. The previously unbeaten Buckeyes fell from second to 10th in The Associated Press women's basketball poll released Monday after losing to Iowa and Indiana, two top 10 teams, as well as Purdue. Ohio State fell two games back in the Big Ten Conference standings.
wach.com
Gamecocks drop fifth straight, first loss to Georgia since 2016
(WACH) — Despite leading by 10 with under seven minutes left in Athens, South Carolina men's basketball found itself yet again on the losing side Saturday as the Gamecocks fell in overtime at Georgia, 81-78. While the game marked the first time in four games South Carolina held a lead, they were unable to keep it even with five Gamecocks scoring in double-digits.
WLTX.com
Claflin scores a Saturday afternoon victory over Johnson C. Smith
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Three Claflin players reached double-digit scoring as the Panthers defeated Johnson C. Smith 67-64 Saturday in CIAA action at Tullis Arena inside the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Center. Junior guard DaiJohn Stewart led the way with a career-high 15 points with five rebounds in...
Winnsboro, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
South Carolina Woman Has 'Best Surprise Of My Life' With Huge Lottery Win
Her win nearly didn't happen.
WLTX.com
Three Columbia restaurants named James Beard semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A national culinary award recently announced three Columbia businesses as semifinalists in three different categories. Tim Garder said he remembers getting the text that his restaurant, Lula Drake Wine Parlour, is a semifinalist for a James Beard award in hospitality. He said the award is likened to the Oscars or Grammys of the culinary world and can change a business overnight.
coladaily.com
Benedict College Marching Band of Distinction seeks new members after whirlwind 2022
"Fantabulous" is how Benedict College Director of Bands H. Wade Johnson has described the past year. Serving as the '12th man' during the football team's undefeated regular season and NCAA Division II playoff game to performing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York City, the adjective simplifies in one word the accomplishments of the Benedict College Marching Band of Distinction.
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
CHS senior killed in 2-car collision
A Clinton High School senior and member of the Red Devils football team was killed in a two-car vehicle accident on East Jerry Road in Laurens just after midnight Saturday morning. Taylor Tisdale, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol,...
golaurens.com
Off-road racing series for dirt bikes, ATVs coming to Union County
On the weekend of Feb. 18, Grand National Cross Country will be bringing their national championship to Big Buck Farm in Union County. GNCC is the world's premier off-road racing series for dirt bikes and ATVs. The races will span from Saturday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, Feb. 19. All levels...
WIS-TV
Update: Missing Sumter teenage girl found
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Update: The Sumter Police Department reports Aaliyah Moore has returned home and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Officers and family members are searching for 14-year-old Aaliyah Moore. She was last seen walking north on South Harvin...
Family frustrated having to wait on Orangeburg death certificate
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man called on News19 for help getting answers after waiting nearly one month for his father's death certificate to be signed at an Orangeburg hospital. Carl Smalls' father Curl Milligan passed away on Jan. 1 at the age of 80. Smalls said seeking closure over...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Former Columbia CEO named regional director of homebuilding company
Great Southern Homes recently announced two additions to its executive staff. Greg Howell has joined the company as the Midlands Division Manager. In this role, Greg will oversee all operations in the Midlands including construction, purchasing and estimating, sales and marketing. Previously, Howell served as CEO of Hurricane Builders in Columbia. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in homebuilding and the construction industry, Greg has held multiple roles in operations. Before joining Hurricane Builders in 2019, he was corporate sales manager for Capital Concrete Co. and operations manager for Essex Homes SE. He got his start in homebuilding with Centex Homes.
coladaily.com
Midlands events celebrate Black History Month
Midlands area residents who want to celebrate or learn more about the contributions and achievements of African Americans in our history can take advantage of dozens of events across the area during Black History Month. Every American president since 1976 has designated February as Black History Month and endorsed a specific theme. This year’s theme, “Black Resistance,” explores how African Americans have resisted historic and ongoing oppression, especially the racial terrorism of lynching, racial pogroms and police killings since the nation's earliest days.
Spring Valley High dismisses for the day following incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley High School is dismissing early for the day as a precaution following a safety concern Tuesday morning. Richland School District Two said in a statement that an email was sent to the staff of Spring Valley from a student account. While the district didn't disclose the contents of the email, they did say it was threatening in nature. Law enforcement and district staff, however, do not believe the threat is credible.
