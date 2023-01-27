While The Force Awakens North American total is in little danger of being caught by James Cameron’s mega sequel, globally Avatar: The Way of Water is on the cusp of surpassing the all-time total of Episode VII. Since 16th December 2022 – that’s still only last month – Way of Water has taken $2.074bn compared to the final tally of $2.068bn for The Force Awakens. That incredible statistic means it becomes the fourth highest grossing film of all time in a little over 6 weeks, with only Titanic, Avengers: Endgame and the 2009 original Avatar ahead of it. That also means that James Cameron becomes the first director to have 3 films in the $2bn dollar club, topping the Russo Brothers with their two Avengers epics.

2 DAYS AGO