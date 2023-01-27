Read full article on original website
Kenner Star Wars Photography Vol 1 1977-1979 Deluxe Edition
30 new pages, in hardcover for the first time, revised, updated and expanded with new exclusive images, this is the Deluxe Edition of Kim Simmons book Kenner Star Wars Photography Vol 1 1977-1979. Listen to the latest episode of Collecting Tracks as they discuss the hobby of collecting Star Wars...
‘Sail Barge To Celebration’ with Dark Empire, Fantha Tracks, Mando Mercs, Rebel Legion and Saber Guild
With Boonta Eve, Return of the Bash and #CANTINA occupying Thursday, Friday and Sunday evenings respectively, there’s now an event taking place on the Saturday. That event is Sail Barge to Celebration, a clubs-only event hosted by Dark Empire, Fantha Tracks, Mando Mercs, Rebel Legion and Saber Guild that will see clubs members (along with our friends in the UK Garrison and Jedi News) board a boat for 4 hours and sail along the Thames.
Bib’s Bash: Star Wars Sessions Celebration Afterparty event: Saturday 8th April
If you’re a follower or listener to the always awesome Star Wars Sessions podcast, you’ll know that this night fronted by Luke Bligh and Matt Hudson will be a blast. Tickets for Bib’s Bash land Tuesday 31st January, and we’ll bring more news as we get it.
Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars excerpt
Arriving in stores and online 7th March, this is Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars by Sam Maggs, and here’s an exclusive excerpt from the book as Cal prepares to infiltrate a crime syndicate base. Today was going to be a good day for the Jedi. Jedi Knight Cal Kestis...
Star Wars Droids Boba Fett MOC sells for $20,768 at Hake’s Auctions
$20,768, and cheap at half the price – that’s what a bidder paid for this glorious MOC Boba Fett on Droids cardback this weekend, and in incredible condition. Star Wars DROIDS Vintage Collection See-Threepio Action Figure [C-3PO]. Programmed for etiquette and protocol, Threepio was built by a young...
Comic Review: Bounty Hunters (2020) #30
There is a shadow war raging across the galaxy between the Empire and the criminal syndicate known as Crimson Dawn. That conflict has T’onga’s bounty hunter crew–Bossk, Zuckuss, 4-LOM, Losha and Tasu Leech–on a collision course. with Valance’s team of heroes aboard a supply transport on...
Film and TV Review: The Bad Batch: Entombed
Every time an episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch lands, Fantha Tracks will be giving their responses, and here are our initial gut feelings, deep dives and thoughts on episode five of season two, ‘Entombed’. Beware of spoilerific elements in here. Eric Onkenhout. ‘Entombed,’ the fifth episode...
Avatar: The Way of Water about to submerge The Force Awakens at global box office
While The Force Awakens North American total is in little danger of being caught by James Cameron’s mega sequel, globally Avatar: The Way of Water is on the cusp of surpassing the all-time total of Episode VII. Since 16th December 2022 – that’s still only last month – Way of Water has taken $2.074bn compared to the final tally of $2.068bn for The Force Awakens. That incredible statistic means it becomes the fourth highest grossing film of all time in a little over 6 weeks, with only Titanic, Avengers: Endgame and the 2009 original Avatar ahead of it. That also means that James Cameron becomes the first director to have 3 films in the $2bn dollar club, topping the Russo Brothers with their two Avengers epics.
Making Tracks Episode 156: Minnellium Bridge: With guest Silas Carson
Like a hungry Krayt Dragon scouring the Tatoone sands for tasty Bantha’s (not Fantha’s, we’re too gristly) Making Tracks is back for its 156th episode and a saddlebag full of news. We join Silas Carson at Wales Comic Con, Andy Secombe from MCM Birmingham, discuss Celebration Europe and the events happening outside of the show over the weekend of 7th – 10th April, take in a Celebration related listeners question and drool over the Arcade1Up Trilogy Arcade which is finally coming to the UK. All this and more swagger than a Happabore’s behind on the latest episode of Making Tracks.
Book Review: Star Wars: The Old Republic: Deceived – Quick-fire Literature Review
The Sith Empire rises from the ashes, set on a path of destruction and devastation in the wake of one of its most sinister dark lords—Darth Malgus. Our time has come. For three hundred years we prepared; we grew stronger while you rested in your cradle of power, believing your people were safe and protected. You were trusted to lead the Republic, but you were deceived, as our powers of the dark side have blinded you. . . . You were deceived and now your Republic shall fall.
