Paulding County Progress
Patricia Joyce Marlin, 1928-2023
Patricia Joyce Marlin of Antwerp, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born November 22, 1928, in Garrett, Indiana to Clarence and Jessie (Rafferty) Byanskie. She was a graduate of Bryan High School and Bowling Green State University. She married Thomas Marlin, June 20,...
Dennis B. Stoller, 1935-2023
Dennis B. Stoller, age 87 of Defiance, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his home in Defiance, surrounded by his family. He was born on March 10, 1935, to the late Roy and Beulah (Christman) Stoller in Van Wert, Ohio. Dennis was a 1953 graduate of Auglaize Brown Local School. On April 11, 1954, he married Nola (Butler) Stoller who preceded him in death on July 31, 1999. On June 3, 2000, he married Joyce Etter, who survives.
Herbert L. "Herb" Zeller, 1944-2023
CECIL – Herbert L. “Herb” Zeller, age 78, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, IN. Herb was born on August 8, 1944, in Toledo, OH to the late Carl and Maxine (Avery) Zeller. On January 9, 1965, he married the love of his life, Sandra Flory, who survives. For 30 years, Herb was a truck driver for Kenosha Auto Transport until his retirement in 2001. He was a member of the NRA, a lifetime member of the Paulding County Fish and Game Club, a founding member of the Paulding County Pheasants Forever Club, and a member of the Teamsters Union. Herb was also a member of the Cecil Presbyterian Church. In his spare time, Herb loved to hunt and fish.
McMichael leads Archers over Locos
MONTPELIER – Aewyn McMichael connected on a quartet of three-point shots and bucketed 16 points in total to lead the Antwerp Lady Archers to a 43-25 victory over host Montpelier in non-league girls basketball action Saturday afternoon in Williams County. McMichael added a pair of baskets to help the...
Paulding 8th-grade girls win GMC
The Paulding Lady Panthers wrapped up an impressive 17-2 season on Saturday with a 36-29 victory over Fairview to capture the Green Meadows Conference Eighth Grade Girls Basketball Tournament Championship at Paulding High School. Kayleigh Dunham led the way for the Lady Panthers with 18 points while Tori Schlatter added eight markers. Estie Pease (six), Kate Manz (three) and Myrriah Manz (two) completed the scoring for the maroon and white.
Jewell’s FT gives Antwerp upset of Pilots
ANTWERP – Hayleigh Jewell hit one of two free throws with 8.4 seconds remaining to lift the Antwerp Lady Archers to an upset of visiting Ayersville 50-49 Monday night in Green Meadows Conference girls basketball action. Trailing 49-48 late in the contest, Jewell hit the first of two foul...
The Last Mile: The trouble with the maps
PAULDING – Prior to the pandemic, Sherwood Mutual Telephone Association (SMTA) was looking to expand into Paulding County. The company had completed roughly 90 miles of fiber construction in the Hicksville area, and it was awarded funding through Defiance County to conduct a build in Ney. The company knew...
