CECIL – Herbert L. “Herb” Zeller, age 78, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, IN. Herb was born on August 8, 1944, in Toledo, OH to the late Carl and Maxine (Avery) Zeller. On January 9, 1965, he married the love of his life, Sandra Flory, who survives. For 30 years, Herb was a truck driver for Kenosha Auto Transport until his retirement in 2001. He was a member of the NRA, a lifetime member of the Paulding County Fish and Game Club, a founding member of the Paulding County Pheasants Forever Club, and a member of the Teamsters Union. Herb was also a member of the Cecil Presbyterian Church. In his spare time, Herb loved to hunt and fish.

