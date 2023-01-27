Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
U.S. beef cow herd falls to lowest level since 1962, USDA says
CHICAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. beef cow herd dropped to its lowest level since 1962, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed on Tuesday, after a severe drought raised costs for livestock feed. Ranchers increasingly sent cows to slaughter last year, instead of keeping them to reproduce, as dry...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn up as Argentina drought worries persist
HAMBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn rose on Monday on concern that drought-damaged crops in Argentina were facing more dry weather. Wheat rose as a cold snap in U.S. grain belts generated concern about possible crop damage, while potential escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war also underpinned prices.
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans gain on dryness in Argentina
CHICAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures climbed on Monday, supported by forecasts for dry conditions returning to Argentina, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract added 25-3/4 cents to $15.35-1/4 a bushel, after reaching $15.38, its highest since Jan. 18. * CBOT March soymeal futures gained $15.20 to $488.70 a ton, notching life of contract highs in both the March and May contracts. CBOT March soyoil added 0.70 cent to 61.32 cents per lb. * Weekly export inspections of 1.855 million tonnes of soybeans during the week ended Jan. 26 were near the high end of analyst expectations ranging from 900,000 to 1.9 million tonnes. * Brazilian farmers have harvested 5% of the planted soybean area in the 2022/23 cycle through last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said, up 3 percentage points from the previous week but still below last year's levels. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Will Dunham)
Agriculture Online
Indian wheat prices drop after Modi releases grain for flour millers
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Wheat prices in India, the world's biggest consumer of the grain after China, have dropped nearly 13% from record highs since the government offer last week of 3 million tonnes to bulk consumers such as flour millers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Wednesday...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures firm on winterkill fears, Black Sea uncertainty
CHICAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures inched higher on Monday, finding four-week highs on concerns for winter wheat conditions across the U.S. Plains as a cold snap is expected this week, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract added 2-1/2 cents to settle at $7.52-1/2 a bushel, after reaching $7.62-1/2, its highest since Jan. 4. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were up 4-1/2 cents to $8.73-3/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat ended the session unchanged at $9.21-1/2 a bushel. * For the week ended Jan. 26, the USDA inspected 445,433 tonnes of wheat, in line with analyst predictions ranging from 275,000 to 475,000 tonnes. * Ukraine's 2023 wheat crop could fall to 12 to 15 million tonnes, from 20.2 million tonnes in 2022, according to a senior analyst and producer. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasperd; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago futures climb on prospects of production slump
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were firmer in Asian trading on Monday on worries over a sharp reduction in production in drought-hit Argentina despite some relief from recent rains, with strong U.S. exports this month also providing support. Wheat futures also rose as a cold snap in the...
Agriculture Online
Argentina soy sales tick up to 81%, slightly lag previous harvest
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Soybean sales from Argentina's 2021/2022 harvest covered 80.8% of the 44 million tonne harvest as of last week, slightly below the 83% sold from the previous season at the same time, agricultural ministry data showed on Tuesday. Soybeans are Argentina's top cash crop, with...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-U.S. Plains wheat ratings improve in Kansas, fall in Oklahoma -USDA
By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Condition ratings for winter wheat improved modestly during January in Kansas, the top U.S. winter wheat producer, but fell sharply in Oklahoma, the No. 3 grower, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday. The United States is among the world's biggest wheat exporters. Its key wheat region of the Plains is in the grip of a multi-year drought, although conditions relented a bit in some areas this month. Some 59% of U.S. winter wheat is produced in an area currently experiencing drought, the USDA said last week, compared with 69% a month ago. The USDA on Monday rated 21% of the Kansas winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition as of Jan. 29, up from 19% at the end of December. Monthly wheat ratings also improved in Nebraska and South Dakota. However, in Oklahoma, 17% of the state's wheat was rated good-to-excellent, a drop from 38% at the end of December. Ratings declined in Colorado and Montana as well. The USDA issued its last national winter wheat ratings of the season on Nov. 29, reporting 34% of the U.S. crop in good-to-excellent condition as of Nov. 27, the lowest for that time of year since 2012. Over the winter, the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service releases monthly reports for select states. The government resumes weekly U.S. crop progress reports in April. Farmers in the Plains states grow hard red winter wheat, the largest U.S. wheat class, which is milled into flour for bread. Ratings improved marginally in Illinois, where farmers grow soft red winter wheat used to make cookies and snack foods. The USDA on Monday 69% of the Illinois crop as good-to-excellent, up from 68% a month ago. Date Very Good/ released poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Excellent Colorado Jan. 30 7 17 38 35 3 38 Jan. 3 5 10 35 50 0 50 Year-ago 14 26 40 20 0 20 Illinois Jan. 30 3 3 25 53 16 69 Jan. 3 0 1 31 57 11 68 Year-ago 3 12 43 33 9 42 Kansas Jan. 30 20 27 32 19 2 21 Jan. 3 23 26 32 17 2 19 Year-ago 8 23 39 29 1 30 Kentucky Jan. 30 3 6 25 62 4 66 Jan. 3 5 7 25 59 4 63 Year-ago 1 2 12 73 12 85 Montana Jan. 30 1 1 82 15 1 16 Jan. 3 1 10 67 16 6 22 Year-ago 19 46 21 14 0 14 Nebraska Jan. 30 14 26 38 20 2 22 Jan. 3 10 26 46 16 2 18 Year-ago 8 11 45 33 3 36 N.Carolina Jan. 30 0 1 18 80 1 81 Jan. 3 0 0 18 75 7 82 Year-ago 0 3 23 66 8 74 North Dakota Jan. 30 0 3 56 41 0 41 Jan. 3 1 3 48 46 2 48 Year-ago 0 17 67 15 1 16 Oklahoma Jan. 30 14 20 49 16 1 17 Jan. 3 4 23 35 37 1 38 Year-ago 20 23 41 15 1 16 South Dakota Jan. 30 4 20 54 22 0 22 Jan. 3 5 16 63 16 0 16 Year-ago 3 6 60 30 1 31 Texas Jan. 30 26 26 34 13 1 14 Jan. 23 18 25 46 9 2 11 Jan. 3 na na na na na na Year-ago 46 25 22 7 0 7 (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Strategie Grains estimates for EU-27 oilseed crops
PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following are consultancy Strategie Grains' latest monthly estimates for oilseed crops in the European Union's 27 member countries from 2021 to 2023. Production estimates are in millions of tonnes, area in millions of hectares and yields in tonnes. Production 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Pct 2023/22 Rapeseed 17.01 19.53 19.50 -0.2% Sunseed 10.29 9.13 11.30 +23.8% Soybean 2.68 2.51 3.21 +27.8% Area 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Pct 2023/22 Rapeseed 5.28 5.82 5.77 -1.0% Sunseed 4.43 5.12 5.12 +0.0% Soybean 0.95 1.11 1.14 +2.7% Yield 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Pct 2023/22 Rapeseed 3.22 3.35 3.38 +0.8% Sunseed 2.32 1.78 2.21 +23.8% Soybean 2.81 2.27 2.82 +24.4% (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat futures firm; technical resistance weighs
CHICAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained on Tuesday as traders eye winter wheat conditions across the U.S. Plains amid a second frigid cold snap this season, though futures struggled against technical resistance. Soybeans futures ended up, though prices were pressured by a correction in the soymeal charts,...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle firms on strong cash trade; inventory report expected
CHICAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. live cattle futures firmed on Monday, supported by strengthening cash trade and in anticipation of the U.S. Agriculture Department's biannual cattle inventory report, due out on Tuesday. "Historically, the cattle inventory report wouldn't be that big of a market mover. But it is a...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle down slightly; cattle inventory shows steep decline
CHICAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. live cattle futures climbed to new contract highs early in the session before settling slightly lower on Tuesday, as traders assessed U.S. cattle inventory levels ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's biannual report. After the market closed, the USDA reported that the U.S. beef...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat rises on weather concerns, despite technical trading pressure
CHICAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained on Tuesday as investors and end-users eyed winter wheat conditions across the U.S. Plains amid a second frigid cold snap this season - but traders said futures prices struggled against technical resistance. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract added 8-3/4 cents to settle at $7.61-1/4 a bushel, after reaching $7.66-3/4, its highest level since Jan. 4. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures last traded up 5 cents to $8.78-3/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat was up 1/2-cent at $9.22 a bushel. * Wheat found support as winter wheat crop conditions across the U.S. plains remained uncertain, improving slightly in Kansas, the top U.S. winter-wheat-producing state, during January but fell sharply in Oklahoma, the No. 3 grower, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday. * Brazil's wheat exports were seen reaching 784,235 tonnes in January, versus 803,813 tonnes forecast the previous week, according to ANEC. * Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 tonnes of milling wheat, likely from the Black Sea region, in a tender, traders said. * Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities announced a tender on Tuesday for the purchase of wheat within the framework of the Food Security and Resilience Support Program funded by the World Bank. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago futures ease as economy caution weighs
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/MANILA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, wheat and corn futures edged lower on Tuesday, consolidating below multi-week highs as investors turned cautious before closely watched economic data and central bank meetings this week. Drought faced by corn and soy crops in Argentina and...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, January 31, 2023
1. Soybean, Grain Futures Lower in Overnight Trading. Soybeans and grains were lower in overnight trading amid favorable crop weather in several growing countries. Rain fell over the weekend in much of central and northwestern Argentina, Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients. Precipitation is expected in southern areas today and tomorrow.
Agriculture Online
Soybeans close up 24¢ | Monday, January 30, 2023
Soybeans ended a strong day of trade up 24¢. CBOT wheat is up 2¢. KC wheat is up 5¢. Minneapolis wheat is flat. Live cattle are up $2.55. Lean hogs are flat. Feeder cattle are up 30¢. Crude oil is down $1.80. S&P 500 futures are...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. futures flat as investors eye central bank meetings
(Updates prices, adds details and analyst comment) Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, soybean and corn futures were little changed in Asian trading on Tuesday as caution prevailed across markets ahead of a slew of central bank policy meetings this week, including the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors broadly expect the...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain exports down 30.8% so far in 2022/23, ministry says
KYIV, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 26.3 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down from the 37.9 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volume included about 9.4 million tonnes of wheat,...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Indonesia sees record coal exports of more than 500 mln tonnes in 2023
JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to produce 695 million tonnes of coal this year and sees exports of 518 million tonnes, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif said on Monday, a level that would mean record shipments out of the country. In 2022 Indonesia produced 687 million...
Agriculture Online
Indian trade body cuts sugar output estimate to 34 mln T
MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India is likely to produce 34 million tonnes of sugar in 2022/23, down 7% from the previous forecast, as sugar cane yields in key producing states fell due to weather conditions, a leading trade body said in a statement on Tuesday. Lower sugar output could...
