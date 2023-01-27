ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
theevreport.com

Ford Boosts Production of Mustang Mach-E Electric SUV, Offers Competitive Pricing

DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford is ramping up production of its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV in a bid to reduce wait times and prices. The move is part of the Ford+ Plan, and is aimed at maintaining the Mustang Mach-E’s competitiveness in the electric vehicle (EV) market. The Mustang Mach-E offers a 0-60 mph acceleration, with a range of over 300 miles on a single charge and zero emissions.
MICHIGAN STATE
theevreport.com

Honda Embraces Virtual Reality Technology to Revolutionize EV Design

Los Angeles – Honda has unveiled its new virtual reality (VR) design studios located in Los Angeles, highlighting the company’s use of advanced VR and mixed reality technology to speed up the development of new vehicles. The video offers a glimpse into the cutting-edge technology used by Honda designers in creating the future of mobility, including electric vehicles (EVs).
LOS ANGELES, CA
theevreport.com

Biagi Bros. to Receive 15 Nikola Tre FCEVs in California in 2023

PHOENIX – Nikola Corporation, a leading provider of zero-emission transportation and energy solutions, announced that Biagi Bros. Inc. will receive 15 Nikola Tre hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) in California in the fourth quarter of 2023. The FCEVs are expected to cover more than 100,000 miles annually, providing support to Biagi Bros. round-the-clock operations.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy