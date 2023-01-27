DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford is ramping up production of its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV in a bid to reduce wait times and prices. The move is part of the Ford+ Plan, and is aimed at maintaining the Mustang Mach-E’s competitiveness in the electric vehicle (EV) market. The Mustang Mach-E offers a 0-60 mph acceleration, with a range of over 300 miles on a single charge and zero emissions.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO