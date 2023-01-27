Read full article on original website
Ford Boosts Production of Mustang Mach-E Electric SUV, Offers Competitive Pricing
DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford is ramping up production of its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV in a bid to reduce wait times and prices. The move is part of the Ford+ Plan, and is aimed at maintaining the Mustang Mach-E’s competitiveness in the electric vehicle (EV) market. The Mustang Mach-E offers a 0-60 mph acceleration, with a range of over 300 miles on a single charge and zero emissions.
Blink Charging and Mitsubishi Motors North America Partner for Nationwide EV Charging Solutions
Miami Beach, FL – Blink Charging, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services provider, has signed an exclusive agreement with Mitsubishi Motors North America to make EV chargers and turnkey installation services available for all 323 U.S. dealerships. Blink will be providing its MQ 200 and IQ...
Honda Embraces Virtual Reality Technology to Revolutionize EV Design
Los Angeles – Honda has unveiled its new virtual reality (VR) design studios located in Los Angeles, highlighting the company’s use of advanced VR and mixed reality technology to speed up the development of new vehicles. The video offers a glimpse into the cutting-edge technology used by Honda designers in creating the future of mobility, including electric vehicles (EVs).
Biagi Bros. to Receive 15 Nikola Tre FCEVs in California in 2023
PHOENIX – Nikola Corporation, a leading provider of zero-emission transportation and energy solutions, announced that Biagi Bros. Inc. will receive 15 Nikola Tre hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) in California in the fourth quarter of 2023. The FCEVs are expected to cover more than 100,000 miles annually, providing support to Biagi Bros. round-the-clock operations.
Penske Truck Leasing Commemorates Delivery of All-Electric Walk-In Vans in California
GAFFNEY, SC – Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. (FCCC) and Penske Truck Leasing recently marked the delivery of two all-electric walk-in van units, the MT50e, to two customers in California in the healthcare field. The delivery is a significant step for both companies as they aim to reduce their fleet emissions over the coming years.
