Wyoming Bill On Trans Athletes In Girls Sports Passes Committee
A bill that would ban people born as males from competing in girls K-12 sports has passed a committee vote and will now move on to the full Senate. The vote in the Senate Education Committee on Monday was 3-0, with two members absent. Senate File 133 is sponsored by Sen. Wendy Schuler [R-Uinta County]. She sponsored a similar, but not identical bill in 2022.
A Bill to Prohibit Deployment of Wyoming National Guard into Active Combat Without Declaration of War Appearing in Senate Today
Today S.B. 119, the Defend the Guard Act, is scheduled to appear before committee in the Wyoming Senate. If passed, S.B. 119 (companion to H.B. 197) would prohibit the deployment of the Wyoming National Guard into active combat without a declaration of war by Congress as required by Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution.
Wyoming Lands in the Top 5 for ‘2023’s Best States to Retire’
There are many reason that living in Wyoming is appealing, but now one more attribute can be added to the list. A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed 2023’s Best States to Retire, and the Cowboy State landed in the top five out of all fifty states. As a matter of fact, overall, Wyoming ranked 4th.
Why’s Fireball Whiskey Leaving A Bad Taste In Wyoming’s Mouth?
A report was released by USA Today that a lawsuit has been filed against the maker of Fireball Whisky, Sazerac Company Inc. The reason for the lawsuit, some mini bottles of Fireball don't actually contain alcohol and it's misleading to consumers. Fireball was developed by Seagram's back in the mid-1980's...
Wyoming Joins 24 Other States in Lawsuit Regarding Retirement Funds
Governor Mark Gordon announced on Thursday that Wyoming has joined 24 other states in a lawsuit over a rule from the Department of Labor that would impact the retirement accounts of countless Wyoming residents. That's according to a press release from Governor Gordon's office, which wrote that "The rule would...
Old ‘Unflattering’ Wyoming Meme Is Making Its Way Around Social Media Again
Folks from Wyoming have a good sense of humor and it's a good thing too, because we get made fun of, a lot!. In the last week (starting around Monday, January 23rd, 2023), a meme that was originally posted back in January 2019, has started going viral again. The meme says:
Bill To Ban Teaching Critical Race Theory In Wyoming Filed
A bill that would prohibit the teaching of Critical Race Theory in Wyoming classrooms through 12th grade and in workplace training for public employers has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. House Bill 205 here. It applies to state agencies as well as preschool through 12th-grade classrooms. The legislation specifies...
UPDATE: I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens, I-25 Still Closed
As of noon, WYDOT estimates it will take crews 24 to 26 hours to get I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland back open. I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open to all traffic in both directions, but the stretch between Laramie and Walcott Junction remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
WATCH: Truck Driver Describes Massive Wyoming I-80 Pileup
It was truckers' mayhem on I80 on Saturday. Forty-four semi-trucks and cars were involved in two separate pile-ups between Elk Mountain and Laramie. One person and others were injured. One accident happened at westbound mile marker 261 and the other at westbound mile marker 266. A trucker's YouTube page covered...
Large Stretches Of I-80 and I-25 In Wyoming Closed By Winter Storm
Large parts of Interstates 80 and 25 are closed in Wyoming this morning due to crashes and winter storm travel conditions. You can access the WYDOT road and travel conditions here. As of 7 a.m., Interstate 25 was closed from Cheyenne to Wheatland and from Exit 92 through the rest...
I-80 in Wyoming Reopens Following Winter Blast, Fatal Pileup
After days of closures due to winter conditions and Saturday afternoon's fatal pileup in Carbon County, Interstate 80 in Wyoming is now open. The interstate was closed Thursday and had no more than reopened Saturday when 44 vehicles collided around mile markers 261 and 266 near Wagonhound Road, leaving one person dead and multiple others injured.
Cowboy State Provides NASA With A Space Lasso
The University of Wyoming has announced a University Of Wyoming student team is advancing to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. There are 7 undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, dubbed The UW Space...
Walmart’s Ridiculous Bag Ban Is Sweeping The US, Is Wyoming Next?
Have you heard that Walmart is changing it's starting wage to $14/hr? That's great. You know what's not great? Walmart now charging for bags in some states and it's catching on. Is Wyoming next?. At the beginning of 2023, Colorado Walmart stores stopped giving out single-use plastic bags and paper...
Know What Steps To Take If You Fall Into Freezing Wyoming Water?
Ice fishing is fun for the whole family, but safety and survival knowledge are important. We're into the part of the year when weekends are full of ice fishing. Ice fishing tournaments, family ice fishing adventures and full weekends spent on the ice are occurring all over Wyoming. When you're...
WYDOT: It Could Be Friday Evening Before I-25, I-80 Reopen
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 7 p.m. tonight before crews get both Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 back open. Due to winter conditions, I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland, southbound I-25 from Orin Junction to Wheatland, eastbound I-80 from Evanston to exit 83 (La Barge Road), I-80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins, and westbound I-80 from Laramie to Rawlins are currently closed.
Southeast Wyoming Bracing For Arctic Plunge This Weekend
It looks like another blast of winter weather is headed to southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend and early next week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement and graphic this morning [January 25]:. ''Headed into late this week, high...
SE Wyoming Can Expect Dangerous Cold, Blowing Snow Into Wednesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about blowing snow and dangerously cold weather into Wednesday, Feb. 1. Dangerously cold wind chill temperatures are in place across the area this morning! Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories are in effect for the entire area until 9AM. Several locations have reported wind chills below -30F so far today. Avoid being outside with any exposed skin this morning. Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly. In addition, strong winds of 50 to 60+MPH in the wind prone areas are producing significant blowing/drifting snow and near ground blizzard conditions. Impacts from blowing snow will continue through tonight and into Wednesday in these areas.
Wonder How To Kick Those God Awful Wyoming Winter Blues?
Millions of Americans are affected by S.A.D. Seasonal Affective Disorder is the technical term for the winter blues. You know, that feeling of depression you get when the snow keeps falling, the temperatures are cold, the skies are continually cloudy and it seems like life can never get better. For...
65 MPH Gusts to Blast Parts of Southeast Wyoming Thursday & Friday
Wind gusts up to 65 mph could make for difficult travel conditions in parts of southeast Wyoming Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A High Wind Watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Friday evening for the north Snowy Range foothills, including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80.
More Snow, Brutal Cold In The Forecast Across Southeast Wyoming
More snow is expected across southeast Wyoming today, with up to 8 inches of new snow possible in some areas. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on it's website. Another round of snow is expected across the area today and...
