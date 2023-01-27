Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat rises on weather concerns, despite technical trading pressure
CHICAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained on Tuesday as investors and end-users eyed winter wheat conditions across the U.S. Plains amid a second frigid cold snap this season - but traders said futures prices struggled against technical resistance. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract added 8-3/4 cents to settle at $7.61-1/4 a bushel, after reaching $7.66-3/4, its highest level since Jan. 4. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures last traded up 5 cents to $8.78-3/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat was up 1/2-cent at $9.22 a bushel. * Wheat found support as winter wheat crop conditions across the U.S. plains remained uncertain, improving slightly in Kansas, the top U.S. winter-wheat-producing state, during January but fell sharply in Oklahoma, the No. 3 grower, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday. * Brazil's wheat exports were seen reaching 784,235 tonnes in January, versus 803,813 tonnes forecast the previous week, according to ANEC. * Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 tonnes of milling wheat, likely from the Black Sea region, in a tender, traders said. * Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities announced a tender on Tuesday for the purchase of wheat within the framework of the Food Security and Resilience Support Program funded by the World Bank. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Leslie Adler)
msn.com
Agriculture Online
Central European states ask EU to ease problems caused by influx of Ukrainian grain
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Six Central European states have asked the European Union to take steps to mitigate problems caused by increased Ukrainian grain imports into the region, saying the influx has cut prices and hurt local farmers, government officials said. Ukraine is a major global grain producer and...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures firm on winterkill fears, Black Sea uncertainty
CHICAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures inched higher on Monday, finding four-week highs on concerns for winter wheat conditions across the U.S. Plains as a cold snap is expected this week, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract added 2-1/2 cents to settle at $7.52-1/2 a bushel, after reaching $7.62-1/2, its highest since Jan. 4. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were up 4-1/2 cents to $8.73-3/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat ended the session unchanged at $9.21-1/2 a bushel. * For the week ended Jan. 26, the USDA inspected 445,433 tonnes of wheat, in line with analyst predictions ranging from 275,000 to 475,000 tonnes. * Ukraine's 2023 wheat crop could fall to 12 to 15 million tonnes, from 20.2 million tonnes in 2022, according to a senior analyst and producer. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasperd; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Bolivia reports outbreaks of highly pathogenic bird flu in poultry
PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Bolivia has reported two outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5 avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, for the first time, as the virus spreads in Latin America after wiping out tens of millions of birds in Europe and the United States. The spread of the highly...
Agriculture Online
Indian trade body cuts sugar output estimate to 34 mln T
MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India is likely to produce 34 million tonnes of sugar in 2022/23, down 7% from the previous forecast, as sugar cane yields in key producing states fell due to weather conditions, a leading trade body said in a statement on Tuesday. Lower sugar output could...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Strategie Grains estimates for EU-27 oilseed crops
PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following are consultancy Strategie Grains' latest monthly estimates for oilseed crops in the European Union's 27 member countries from 2021 to 2023. Production estimates are in millions of tonnes, area in millions of hectares and yields in tonnes. Production 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Pct 2023/22 Rapeseed 17.01 19.53 19.50 -0.2% Sunseed 10.29 9.13 11.30 +23.8% Soybean 2.68 2.51 3.21 +27.8% Area 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Pct 2023/22 Rapeseed 5.28 5.82 5.77 -1.0% Sunseed 4.43 5.12 5.12 +0.0% Soybean 0.95 1.11 1.14 +2.7% Yield 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Pct 2023/22 Rapeseed 3.22 3.35 3.38 +0.8% Sunseed 2.32 1.78 2.21 +23.8% Soybean 2.81 2.27 2.82 +24.4% (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)
Agriculture Online
Danish Crown says Chinese pork demand subdued, set to cut 550 jobs
COPENHAGEN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - China's consumption of pork remains subdued and normalization could take up to six months, said Danish Crown's CEO, who also told Reuters on Monday the company would lay off 550 staff in Denmark and Germany and cut capacity at its Essen plant by 40%. Chinese...
Agriculture Online
Indonesia's B35 biodiesel won't disrupt domestic cooking oil supply - minister
JAKARTA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia's plan to launch biodiesel with 35% mix of palm oil-based fuel (B35) this week will not disrupt the domestic supply of cooking oil, Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on Tuesday. He said Indonesia has enough production of crude palm oil and...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. futures little changed as investors focus on central bank meetings
Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, soybean and corn futures were little changed in early Asian trading on Tuesday as caution prevailed across markets ahead of a slew of central bank policy meetings this week, including the U.S. Federal Reserve. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Indonesia sees record coal exports of more than 500 mln tonnes in 2023
JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to produce 695 million tonnes of coal this year and sees exports of 518 million tonnes, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif said on Monday, a level that would mean record shipments out of the country. In 2022 Indonesia produced 687 million...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain exports down 30.8% so far in 2022/23, ministry says
KYIV, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 26.3 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down from the 37.9 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volume included about 9.4 million tonnes of wheat,...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine 2023/24 grain crop likely to fall to 35-40 mln T - producer
KYIV, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain harvest is likely to fall to 35 to 40 million tonnes in 2023, including 12-15 million tonnes of wheat and 15-17 million tonnes of corn, a senior analyst and producer said on Monday. Alex Lissitsa, CEO of the IMC agriculture company and the...
Agriculture Online
Vietnam January coffee exports down 30.9% yr/yr - statistics office
HANOI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam exported 160,000 tonnes of coffee in January, down 30.9% from a year earlier, government data released on Sunday showed. Coffee export revenue in the month fell 29.8% to $352 million, the General Statistics Office said in a report. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Agriculture Online
Tunisian president appoints a military official as agriculture minister
TUNIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Tunisian President Kais Saied on Monday appointed a military official as agriculture minister, in a partial cabinet reshuffle that included the ministries of agriculture and education. As part of the changes, Saied named Mohamed Ali Boughdiri education minister, the presidency said. Abdel Monem Belati, the...
Agriculture Online
CORRECTED-GRAINS-U.S. soybeans climb as Argentina drought worries persist
(Corrects attribution in paragraph 5 and 8 to Zhongzhou Futures (not Huatai)) Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were firmer in Asian trading on Monday on worries over a sharp reduction in production in drought-hit Argentina despite some relief from recent rains, with strong U.S. exports also providing support.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Stellantis focused on ethanol hybrid vehicles in South America, executive says
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Stellantis NV expects to have in place by the end of this year the technologies needed for it to develop ethanol hybrid vehicles in Brazil, the head of the carmaker in South America said on Tuesday. The initiative comes amid a broader push for...
