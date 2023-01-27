ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Federal prosecutors ask court to bar Sam Bankman-Fried from using Signal

The former CEO allegedly used the app to contact a potential witness. US prosecutors have asked a federal court to tighten Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail conditions to prevent the disgraced entrepreneur from contacting his former colleagues. According to court documents , lawyers from the Department of Justice allege Bankman-Fried tried messaging the general counsel of FTX's US arm over Signal and email earlier this month. The communication was “suggestive of an effort to influence Witness-1's potential testimony,” the filing states.
blockchain.news

U.S. Federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the VC

The United States government may have uncovered another another component of Sam Bankman-cryptocurrency Fried's enterprise thanks to their investigation. According to The New York Times, federal prosecutors in the United States have accused that Bankman-Fried invested money from the FTX exchange in the venture capital (VC) business Modulo Capital using funds obtained from the FTX exchange.
TheDailyBeast

MAGA Anesthesiologist Hit With Jan. 6 Charges After Ex-Pal Turns Him In

A board-certified cardiothoracic anesthesiologist from Southern California is facing federal charges over his alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in support of ex-President Donald Trump. Austin Brendlen Harris, an M.D. who runs a ketamine infusion clinic in Sherman Oaks, was captured on surveillance video inside the building, comparing Capitol police officers to Nazis, according to a federal complaint unsealed Thursday. Harris, who was wearing a “Lions Not Sheep” cap during the attempted insurrection, was turned in by a “former friend” who spotted a Facebook post of Harris at the scene and reported it to the FBI. The...
forkast.news

Judge rules Sam Bankman-Fried’s $250 mln bail co-signers should be named

A U.S. federal judge has granted several motions filed by news organizations to reveal the identities of two unnamed co-signers of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s US$250 million bail bond after he was arrested and charged with fraud and other crimes. Four individuals signed the bail bond, one of the largest on record, and two of them were his parents.
coinjournal.net

DOJ says Bankman-Fried attempted to influence witness

US prosecutors argue that Sam Bankman-Fried tried to influence Ryne Miller, the General Counsel of FTX US. The former FTX CEO allegedly contacted Miller through encrypted instant messaging platform Signal and via email. The prosecution seeks to have SBF banned from using Signal or other apps and not to contact...
The Week

3 Florida nursing schools sold 7,600 fake diplomas, DOJ says

Federal prosecutors have identified three Florida nursing schools that participated in a scheme to sell up to 7,600 people fraudulent nursing credentials,  Business Insider reports,  The investigation, dubbed Operation Nightingale, was a joint effort between the Department of Justice and the Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.  Staff members and owners of Palm Beach School of Nursing, Siena College, and Sacred Heart International Institute, all of which are accredited, are accused of selling fake diplomas and transcripts to thousands of people seeking licenses for jobs as "registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical/vocational nurses (LPN/VNs)." The credentials allowed them to take...
wealthinsidermag.com

FTX Lawyers Attempt to Question Bankman-Fried’s Family and Inner Circle for Financial Insight

According to court documents in the FTX bankruptcy case, the company’s attorneys seek to subpoena FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, his brother Gabriel Bankman-Fried, and his parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried. Additionally, the attorneys intend to question some of Bankman-Fried’s top deputies, including FTX co-founder Gary Wang, ex-Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, the former chief operating officer Constance Wang, and the exchange’s former director of engineering Nishad Singh.
beckersdental.com

Dental practice owners charged with fraud, conspiracy

Multiple dental practice owners and co-conspirators were charged for allegedly taking part in a multifaceted racketeering conspiracy through a multistate network of dental practices and businesses. Twelve individuals were charged Jan. 18 with operating and participating in a series of dental practices and the Savani Group that engaged in visa...

