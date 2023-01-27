Read full article on original website
Related
Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.
Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
Illicit Drugs That Have Medicinal Benefits
A growing body of research supports a variety of possible health benefits related to therapeutic illicit drug use, despite its risks. Here are a few examples.
Woman Told She Has Terminal Cancer After Neck Pain Dismissed by Doctors
Julie McAlaney was eventually diagnosed with multiple myeloma and told by doctors that she had two to five years to live.
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of tailbone cancer?
Cancer in the tailbone, also known as the coccyx, may be a chordoma or a cancer that has spread from elsewhere in the body. Symptoms include pain, noticeable mass, and weakness or numbness in the lower back and legs. Chordomas are a rare type of cancer that can grow anywhere...
MedicineNet.com
Can Celery Juice Help You Lose Weight and Belly Fat?
Many people drink celery juice for weight loss. Celery is a popular vegetable that has few calories and is rich in nutrients like fiber. It is a healthy addition to your diet if you’re trying to limit your calorie intake. Read on to learn more about celery juice and...
Diabetic Woman's Nausea & Vomiting Linked To Rare Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome, Cautionary Tale
Nausea and vomiting are symptoms of many different conditions. The list is long, and there is also a cannabis-related one. In a recent case, weed was the cause of a diabetic woman experiencing vomiting and nausea for two years, reported Business Insider. According to a recent report in the American...
verywellhealth.com
How Diverticulitis Affects the Sigmoid Colon
The digestive system relies on the colon to pull water, nutrients, and electrolytes from partially digested food, leaving the rest as waste. Diverticulitis occurs when sacs form throughout the colon and push through weak spots of the colon wall, leading to inflammation and infection. Diverticulitis is most commonly found in the S-shaped part of the intestines, known as the sigmoid colon.
The Weight-Loss-Drug Revolution Is a Miracle—And a Menace
About a decade ago, Susan Yanovski, an obesity researcher at the National Institutes of Health, held a symposium to discuss a question that bedeviled her field: Why was it so hard to develop weight-loss drugs that actually worked and didn’t harm the people they were meant to help?For years, the most popular weight-loss pills had earned their stigma. For example, the drug cocktail known as fen-phen was taken off the market for causing heart disease almost as reliably as it promoted healthy weight loss. The only intervention that seemed to work consistently was bariatric surgery. Doctors sliced into patients’ digestive...
MedicalXpress
Q and A: What is degenerative disk disease?
I've been struggling with back stiffness and pain for a long time, but it has gotten worse in the last few years. My doctor told me that I have degenerative disk disease. What exactly does that mean? Is it common and what can I do to feel better?. ANSWER: Degenerative...
What Are The Symptoms Of Walking Pneumonia?
Walking pneumonia, while mild compared to its traditional counterpart, should still be treated by a medical professional. Here are the symptoms to look out for.
verywellhealth.com
Vectical (Calcitriol) - Topical
Vectical is a topical ointment used to treat mild to moderate plaque psoriasis in adults and children 2 years and older. Vectical belongs to a group of drugs called vitamin D analogs. It works by slowing the production of extra skin cells that can build up and form scaly patches on the skin.
Healthline
Clonazepam (Klonopin) and Cost: What You Need to Know
If you’re looking at treatment options for seizures or panic disorder, you may want to learn more about clonazepam (Klonopin). Clonazepam belongs to a group of drugs called benzodiazepines. It’s available as oral tablets (which you swallow) and orally disintegrating tablets (which dissolve in your mouth). Keep reading...
verywellhealth.com
Ankylosing Spondylitis and Weather
People with arthritic conditions like ankylosing spondylitis often claim that their symptoms react to changes in the weather. Though various studies report that arthritic joints become more painful when it's cold and damp, others may report feeling worse when the temperatures are warm and dry. Studies investigating the weather's effect...
Home Remedies for Hair
One of the most important components of our bodies and our overall look is our hair. It must remain rock-solid at all times. Since thicker, shinier hair is considered to be a sign of vitality and well-being, many people try to achieve this look. Sadly, a variety of factors, including stress, poor dietary habits, hormonal inconsistencies, and inherited traits, can result in thinning, dull hair. Fortunately, there are many common home remedies and dietary adjustments that can help you get thicker, shinier hair.
MedicalXpress
Meningitis: Know the signs
Meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia (blood poisoning) are rare but severe diseases that can kill or leave people with life changing disabilities and health problems. Young adults, and university students in particular, are at increased risk. Symptoms can start like a bad case of flu but they get worse very quickly....
verywellhealth.com
When to Go to the ER for Diverticulitis
Severe diverticulitis symptoms, including sudden, intense, and continuing lower-abdominal or low-back pain, ongoing fever, excessive nausea and vomiting, persistent diarrhea, and blood in your stools, indicate you might need to go to the hospital. Severe diverticulitis may lead to complications that require immediate medical attention. This article reviews severe symptoms...
verywellhealth.com
Cryotherapy: Everything You Need to Know
Cryotherapy—also known as cryosurgery—uses freezing temperatures to destroy abnormal cells or tissues. Cryotherapy can be performed externally for skin conditions—like plantar warts and molluscum contagiosum or more serious conditions like basal and squamous cell carcinomas. It can also be performed internally for tumors. This article will cover...
wdfxfox34.com
What Is the Most Effective Substance Abuse Treatment Available?
Originally Posted On: https://www.marrinc.org/what-is-the-most-effective-substance-abuse-treatment-available/. Addiction is one of the most common health conditions in the US, probably more so than you think. Believe it or not, 1 in 10 adults in the US will experience substance use disorder (SUD) at some point in their lives, and 75% of them will never receive treatment.
What's The Difference Between Bacterial And Viral Meningitis?
Bacterial and viral meningitis have some distinct differences between them. Here's what to know about the causes, symptoms, and treatment for each.
verywellhealth.com
What Causes Appendicitis?
It may be due to genetics, but it’s primarily due to a blockage. Appendicitis is inflammation of the appendix, a tube-shaped tissue attached to the large intestine. A blockage within the appendix resulting in inflammation is the primary cause of appendicitis. Several factors, including impacted stool and swollen lymph nodes, can cause this blockage. Genetic factors may also contribute to appendicitis.
Comments / 0