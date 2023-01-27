Read full article on original website
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chapel Hill, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
10 DPS magnet schools earn high gradesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
That's How the Game GoesBlack_Chocolate1Raleigh, NC
Farmers markets in Raleigh, NC
Pack your reusable shopping bags, because we’ve rounded up six farmers markets around Raleigh, NC.
50+ events to check out this February
RALEIGH, N.C. — Feb. 1-5 Feb. 1 and 4: The Disney-Quest Film Series: The Lion King - Enjoy a screening of the classic Disney film at Carolina Theatre of Durham. Tickets are $8 plus taxes and fees. Feb. 2: Groundhog Day activities - The NC Museum of Natural Sciences...
WRAL
'Barry' the beaver spotted in river at Durham's American Tobacco Campus
DURHAM, N.C. — Employees arriving to work at the American Tobacco Campus were surprised Monday morning to see a beaver swimming in the river near the water tower. The beaver was spotted before 9:30 a.m. in the Old Bull River near the stage at the ATC water tower, close to shops, restaurants and offices.
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
Mebane restaurant is hidden gem for tacos
MEBANE, N.C. — We discovered some of the best tacos my family has tasted so far at this hidden gem in Mebane. Crafted is located at 119 W Clay St. The service is great and the food is even better. If you've ever experienced a food craving, you understand...
Making room for change: One of Cary's oldest homes to be relocated, replaced by new downtown development
One of the oldest remaining homes in Cary will soon be moved to a new location in the center of a rapidly growing downtown. Built roughly 150 years ago, the Ivey-Ellington Waddell House is one of only four Cary properties individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This...
This North Carolina Bakery Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
North Carolina BBQ restaurant gets big boost from community after fear of closing amid repairs, inflation
“Our freezer and cooler will be here in a week and a half. Our fryer and stoves are here currently,” the owner said.
cbs17
Crash closes part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — A crash closed part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Officials reported the crash just after 7:30 a.m. The crash closed part of Creedmoor Road between Shooting Club Road and Barony Lake Drive, according to officials. Officials asked drivers to use an alternate route...
Radio Ink
Pridgen Named GM of Raleigh Stations
Curtis Media Group has hired Cheri Pridgen to serve as its general manager of WKIX (102.9 FM) and WPLW (96.9 FM) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Prior to the move, Pridgen worked as the general sales manager for Audacy’s cluster of stations in the Norfolk and Virginia Beach areas. “We...
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North Carolina
#hosted by The Fearrington House Inn; opinions are my own. Logan and I set out on a short drive from our home base of Greenville, South Carolina for a weekend away without kids and discovered a dreamy gem: The Fearrington House Inn.
North Carolina police chief speaks to group about Tyre Nichols death
The chief spoke to new and existing members of the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People (DCABP).
Panhandling, security concerns ‘symptom’ of larger need for housing security in Chapel Hill
From panhandling concerns among Franklin Street businesses, to maxed-out shelter space, advocates say adequate housing is a critical foundation needed in Chapel Hill.
cbs17
Raleigh planning for new bridge over I-440 in North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you’re trying to get from one side of I-440 in North Hills to the other, the process can be cumbersome. Drivers have to navigate residential streets and largely filter out onto either Six Forks Road or St. Albans Drive. With more development in the area, city planners are working on designs for a new bridge in Midtown.
cbs17
$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
Raleigh man wins $100,000 scratch-off prize
Eugene Hunt bought a $20 scratch-off ticket, and ended up winning $100,000. Hunt bought his 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket from Butner Family Fare on Central Avenue in Butner. The 100X The Cash game debuted in December with five $2 million prizes and ten $100,000 prizes. Four $2 million prizes...
New horror film 'Devil's Stomping Ground' based on a Chatham County legend
If you're looking for something a little spooky to do this Valentine's Day, you might want to check out the new film "The Devil's Stomping Ground."
WRAL
Immigrant-run restaurants contribute to the soul of Orange County
This article was written by our client, Chapel Hill CVB. "When people sit together to share a meal, food becomes a bridge between cultures, lifestyles and backgrounds," says Laurie Paolicelli, Director of the Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau. The greater Chapel Hill area – always welcoming ways to bridge our divides – boasts some 200 restaurants, with many serving authentic foods from other countries. Paolicelli said each night, restaurants are filled with family and friends enjoying a meal, coming together in a warm, inviting and jovial atmosphere. Looking to try something new? Here are five immigrant-run restaurants to check out in 2023.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Harnett County, NC
Harnett County is located in the state of North Carolina. This county's seat is Lillington, while its largest city is Dunn. Harnett County is also a part of the Fayetteville Metropolitan Statistical Area. The population in this county reached 133,568 as per the 2020 census. Harnett County was established in...
