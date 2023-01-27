ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

50+ events to check out this February

RALEIGH, N.C. — Feb. 1-5 Feb. 1 and 4: The Disney-Quest Film Series: The Lion King - Enjoy a screening of the classic Disney film at Carolina Theatre of Durham. Tickets are $8 plus taxes and fees. Feb. 2: Groundhog Day activities - The NC Museum of Natural Sciences...
'Barry' the beaver spotted in river at Durham's American Tobacco Campus

DURHAM, N.C. — Employees arriving to work at the American Tobacco Campus were surprised Monday morning to see a beaver swimming in the river near the water tower. The beaver was spotted before 9:30 a.m. in the Old Bull River near the stage at the ATC water tower, close to shops, restaurants and offices.
Mebane restaurant is hidden gem for tacos

MEBANE, N.C. — We discovered some of the best tacos my family has tasted so far at this hidden gem in Mebane. Crafted is located at 119 W Clay St. The service is great and the food is even better. If you've ever experienced a food craving, you understand...
Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
Crash closes part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — A crash closed part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Officials reported the crash just after 7:30 a.m. The crash closed part of Creedmoor Road between Shooting Club Road and Barony Lake Drive, according to officials. Officials asked drivers to use an alternate route...
Pridgen Named GM of Raleigh Stations

Curtis Media Group has hired Cheri Pridgen to serve as its general manager of WKIX (102.9 FM) and WPLW (96.9 FM) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Prior to the move, Pridgen worked as the general sales manager for Audacy’s cluster of stations in the Norfolk and Virginia Beach areas. “We...
Raleigh planning for new bridge over I-440 in North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you’re trying to get from one side of I-440 in North Hills to the other, the process can be cumbersome. Drivers have to navigate residential streets and largely filter out onto either Six Forks Road or St. Albans Drive. With more development in the area, city planners are working on designs for a new bridge in Midtown.
$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
Raleigh man wins $100,000 scratch-off prize

Eugene Hunt bought a $20 scratch-off ticket, and ended up winning $100,000. Hunt bought his 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket from Butner Family Fare on Central Avenue in Butner. The 100X The Cash game debuted in December with five $2 million prizes and ten $100,000 prizes. Four $2 million prizes...
Immigrant-run restaurants contribute to the soul of Orange County

This article was written by our client, Chapel Hill CVB. "When people sit together to share a meal, food becomes a bridge between cultures, lifestyles and backgrounds," says Laurie Paolicelli, Director of the Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau. The greater Chapel Hill area – always welcoming ways to bridge our divides – boasts some 200 restaurants, with many serving authentic foods from other countries. Paolicelli said each night, restaurants are filled with family and friends enjoying a meal, coming together in a warm, inviting and jovial atmosphere. Looking to try something new? Here are five immigrant-run restaurants to check out in 2023.
15 Best Things to Do in Harnett County, NC

Harnett County is located in the state of North Carolina. This county's seat is Lillington, while its largest city is Dunn. Harnett County is also a part of the Fayetteville Metropolitan Statistical Area. The population in this county reached 133,568 as per the 2020 census. Harnett County was established in...
