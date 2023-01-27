Read full article on original website
KOMU
Judge sets Monday night shooting suspect's bond at $400k
BOONE COUNTY - The suspect in Monday night's shooting in north Columbia was granted a $400,000 cash-only bond at a court appearance Tuesday afternoon. Sean Colton, 21, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. If released, Colton is not...
kjluradio.com
Almost 30-year-old Columbia cold case murder investigation re-opened
The Columbia Police Department reopens a cold case murder investigation. 43-year-old Virginia Davis, of Columbia, was found deceased in her home on Patsy Lane on June 6 of 1994. Her death was determined to be a homicide, but a suspect has never been identified. If you have information about Davis’...
One arrested, one shot at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was arrested after allegedly shooting another person Monday night at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 and Cosmo Park, according to the Columbia Police Department. The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots-fired call before 7 p.m. Monday. Lt. Scott Alpers, of CPD, told ABC 17 that they The post One arrested, one shot at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Judge sets joint status hearing for three defendants in shooting death of Battle High student
COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge set a joint status hearing for three young men accused of being involved in shooting death of 15-year-old Aubry Doxley in February 2022. Oscar Ashford, 18, Tavan Williams-Patrick, 17, and Samarion Robins, 17, are all charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
kjluradio.com
Jury trial scheduled for Columbia man accused of selling fatal dose of heroin
A jury trial is scheduled for a Columbia man accused of providing a fatal dose of heroin. Kennis Shepperd-Dickson, 43, was scheduled earlier this month for a jury trial to begin April 18. Dickson was arrested in 2020 after the victim fatally overdosed. He’s charged with second-degree murder, delivery of...
abc17news.com
One arrested, one shot near Cosmo Park in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was arrested after allegedly shooting another person Monday night at a trailer park near West Business Loop 70 and Cosmo Park. The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots-fired call before 7 p.m. Monday. Lt. Scott Alpers, of CPD, told ABC 17 that they arrested...
KOMU
One injured after shooting at West Business Loop trailer park
COLUMBIA - One adult man was injured after a shooting at a West Business Loop trailer park Monday night, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. Columbia Police have arrested Sean Eugene Colton, 21, in connection with...
KRMS Radio
Hartsburg Man Lands In Camden County Jail For DWI
A 42-year-old from Hartsburg lands in the Camden County Jail after being arrested Sunday afternoon by the highway patrol. The highway patrol says Travis Pettigrew faces pending charges of felony DWI-aggravated offender, driving while suspended or revoked along with speeding, failing to drive on the right half of the road and speeding.
kjluradio.com
Three arrested after ten pounds of drugs uncovered during investigation in Randolph County
Three people are arrested after authorities find nearly ten pounds of drugs following a multi-year-long investigation in Randolph County. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says the North Missouri Drug Task Force served multiple search warrants in the Higbee area last week. The searches led to the seizure of six pounds of methamphetamine, three pounds of marijuana, 22 grans of psilocybin mushrooms, several pills, multiple firearms, multiple vehicles used in drug-related offenses, and more than $10,000 in cash.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two
Two arrests in the area counties are in the Missouri Highway Patrol report for Thursday. At about 3:05 pm in Chariton County, 59-year-old Kelly P Jones of Keytesville was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated – persistent offender and for alleged failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash. He was processed and released.
kjluradio.com
About 30 rescue dogs die in Hallsville fire
A Boone County fire destroys a private dog rescue facility near Hallsville. The Boone County Fire Protection District says it received a phone call around 1 a.m. Sunday from a man, reporting his neighbor’s shop in the 10,000 block of East Van Court Road was on fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the shop engulfed in flames and the roof had already collapsed.
KOMU
Over 6 pounds of methamphetamine seized in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY - A multi-year investigation evolved into three arrests last week when the North Missouri Drug Task Force executed search warrants in the Higbee area. Cap. Chris Brown, director of the task force, said in a press release the search warrants resulted in the seizure of over 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 22 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, six Diazepam pills, and five Alprazolam pills, all of which are controlled substances.
kjluradio.com
State Fire Marshall investigates fire at Jefferson City business
A fire is under investigation at the Jefferson City U.S. Rents-It on Industrial Drive. The Jefferson City Fire Department was called to the business just after 10 a.m. Monday to respond to a structure fire. Employees reported visible fire in the lower retail area. When crews arrived, smoke was visible...
Trailer fire response shuts down highway near Hallsville
A trailer fire led authorities to shut down part of a highway in northern Boone County on Tuesday morning. The post Trailer fire response shuts down highway near Hallsville appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured in Osage County crash
OSAGE COUNTY — A Bonnots Mill man was seriously injured in a crash in Osage County Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Route A just north of Starlite Lane around 9:20 p.m. The crash occurred when Clark Porting, 56,...
KOMU
MSHP Troop F investigates two separate crashes in Osage and Morgan
BOONVILLE - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F is investigating two separate accidents causing roads to be blocked. US 50 is blocked at Lipton Road in Morgan County. US 63 is blocked near Route JJ in Osage County. This is a developing story. We will provide updates as we get...
kmmo.com
FAYETTE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON INTERSTATE 70
A Fayette man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 in Cooper County on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 39-year-old David Finley traveled off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. Finley’s vehicle overturned and came to rest partially blocking the driving lane.
KOMU
Trailer home near Hallsville considered a loss after Tuesday morning fire
BOONE COUNTY — Authorities shut down a northern Boone County highway Tuesday morning as the result of a trailer fire. The Boone County Fire Protection District responded around 9:30 a.m. to Highway OO, just west of East Doris Boulevard. Boone County Joint Communications said in an alert that Highway...
KOMU
Over two dozen dogs dead after Hallsville kennel fire
About 30 dogs died in a fire early Sunday morning in Hallsville. The Boone County Fire Protection District received a call from a neighbor at about 1 a.m. that a detached building was on fire at the 10,000 block of East Van Court Road. When crews arrived, the building, which...
kjluradio.com
Glasgow man seriously injured when he's thrown from his car in Saline County crash
A Howard County man is seriously injured when he wrecks his car in neighboring Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Martin Nevels, 23, of Glasgow, was driving on Highway 240, just east of Sparrow Trail, early Saturday morning when he travelled off the side of the road. The patrol says Nevels’ car struck the ground and overturned, ejecting him.
