Three people are arrested after authorities find nearly ten pounds of drugs following a multi-year-long investigation in Randolph County. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says the North Missouri Drug Task Force served multiple search warrants in the Higbee area last week. The searches led to the seizure of six pounds of methamphetamine, three pounds of marijuana, 22 grans of psilocybin mushrooms, several pills, multiple firearms, multiple vehicles used in drug-related offenses, and more than $10,000 in cash.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO