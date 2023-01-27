Read full article on original website
Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Wife's Killing: Prosecutor
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted an Ocean County man in connection with the killing of his wife and leaving her body on the side of the road, authorities said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
mcponj.org
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP PEDESTRIAN DEATH UNDER INVESTIGATION
FREEHOLD – An incident in which a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Freehold Township yesterday evening is under active investigation, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Tuesday. Shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Monday, January 30, members of the Freehold Township Police Department responded...
Man Sentenced For Selling Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl/Cocaine To South Jersey Teenager
A 44-year-old man from South Jersey was sentenced to 12 years in New Jersey State Prison in connection with the fatal overdose of an 18-year-old.Freddie W. Smith, 44, of Vineland had been charged with strict liability for a drug-induced death, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.Th…
mcponj.org
Law Enforcement Officials Investigating Possible Bias Incident in Asbury Park
FREEHOLD – The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is working with multiple law enforcement agencies to actively investigate a possible bias-motivated incident that took place this weekend, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Sunday. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, the Asbury Park Police were advised of a...
Trenton stabbing suspect in custody
TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in the overnight stabbing of a victim within the city. Police responded to the scene of a disturbance at around 10:14 pm on Monday to find an unidentified victim with a severe facial laceration to his face. He was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center. Banner Godoy, 37, was arrested by Trenton Police and is in custody at this time. Police have not released any other information regarding this incident. The post Trenton stabbing suspect in custody appeared first on Shore News Network.
Manalapan, NJ drug dealer looking at lengthy sentence after major cocaine bust
🔵 Manalapan man pleads guilty to dealing massive amount of cocaine. 🔵 The guilty plea from Manalapan resident was just one of the 24 cases related to "Operation Checkmate" 🔵 Large amounts of cocaine and marijuana poured into Central Jersey. A Manalapan Township man who was arrested...
NJ ‘Lunch break’ Killer Gets 55 Years in Slaying of Co-worker
PLAINSBORO — A Lindenwold man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the stabbing death of a co-worker who authorities say was slain on her lunch break 3 1/2 years ago. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last fall in Middlesex County to first-degree murder and other charges in the June 2019 death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington in her Plainsboro apartment.
southjerseyobserver.com
Newtonville & Hammonton Residents Arrested & Charged With Animal Cruelty Offenses
On January 26, 2023, Sigfredo Perez, 81, of Newtonville, NJ, and Queli Merlo, 49, of Hammonton were both arrested and charged with third-degree Owning/Training Live Animals for the Purpose of Fighting offenses. These charges stemmed from an investigation of an anonymous tip given to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The...
Pair ran rooster-fighting operation out of N.J. home, cops say
Two New Jersey men ran a rooster fighting-operation out of a home in Atlantic County where other dead birds and neglected animals were also found, authorities said. State Police and the prosecutor’s office raided the home in Buena after getting an anonymous tip and found “dozens” of roosters trained to fight, equipment used to train the roosters to fight and more than 100 other birds living in unsanitary condition, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
Two men arrested for alleged cockfighting in Buena
Two Atlantic County men were arrested after an investigation into alleged cockfighting led to more than 100 birds and other animals living in unsanitary conditions, officials said. An anonymous tip led investigators to a Buena home that was allegedly housing birds to be used for fighting, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s...
Holmdel Man Arrested After Lengthy Standoff: Brian Piscopo Charged
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ – Saturday evening TAPinto Holmdel reported on a massive law enforcement presence from local, county and state officials, in the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel, NJ. Many homeowners were evacuated from their homes for over 8 hours and the main entrance was blocked. Never miss your local news sign up for free Holmdel news here.
Pair of 17-year-olds was targeted in fatal N.J. shooting, cops say
Three people allegedly targeted a pair of 17-year-olds in a shooting early Sunday in Bridgeton that left one of the teenagers dead, according to court documents. A Bridgeton man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after allegedly driving the assailants to the scene of the crime, authorities said. No other arrests have been announced in the case.
Pair Arrested On Gun, Drug Charges In Atlantic City: Prosecutor
Two people were charged with a variety of drug and weapons offenses, authorities said. On Friday, Jan. 27, Paul Dawley, 43, of Atlantic City and Jacquelyn Ryan, 33, from Warentown, were arrested and charged with narcotics and firearms-related offenses, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. The target residence was...
SWAT Standoff In Holmdel Lands Armed Man In Police Custody: Prosecutor
An hours-long SWAT standoff in Monmouth County landed a 46-year-old man in police custody Sunday, Jan. 29, authorities said. A resident of Pine Valley Court showed up to the Holmdel police station to report a domestic incident involving Brian Piscopo around 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.
NJ Native, Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker with roots in New Jersey who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident, according to court papers obtained by Daily Voice.Dale L. Cheney, 46, of New Canaan jumped from Bar 54 at the Hy…
Jersey Shore police officer arrested for series of crimes against ex-girlfriend
SEA BRIGHT, NJ – A Sea Bright police officer has been charged by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office after allegedly committing a series of crimes against his ex-girlfriend. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Erich A. Bennett, 46, a resident of Sea Bright, was charged with multiple crimes, including cyber harassment, stalking, making terroristic threats and official misconduct. Santiago said Bennett and the victim, an adult female, were in a brief dating relationship that the victim ended in late November. “On Monday, December 5, Bennett showed up unannounced to the woman’s residence and threatened her with physical harm, prompting The post Jersey Shore police officer arrested for series of crimes against ex-girlfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
tapinto.net
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
"The earlier police activity in Beau Ridge has concluded. One arrest was made and there is no threat to the community. The incident, which occurred inside a residence, was resolved peacefully. Thank you for your patience and we apologize to those that were inconvenienced by this situation. More information will follow." Holmdel Police Department (Facebook Post)
fox29.com
Police warn parents after edibles disguised as every day snack confiscated from Burlington County teen
MARLTON, N.J. - A popular snack for kids is now a part of police's latest warning to parents after a bag of what seemed to be just tasty, fun-shaped crackers was confiscated from a local teen after authorities discovered it was actually a bag of edibles. Evesham Township Police are...
Saudi charged in NJ school bus heist threatened Jihad on Jews, ‘privileged whitey’
🔵 Before Bader Alzahrani stole a Livingston public school bus, he broke into a house across the street from the bus lot, officials say. 🔵 Investigators found a backpack with several journals containing threatening sentences written in English and Arabic. 🔵 The bus was recovered two days later...
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden Man Charged With Criminal Attempt Murder on Law Enforcement; Aggravated Assault
On Friday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 6:35 a.m., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Glover Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they discovered a male actively assaulting a female inside the residence. Woodbury Police officers immediately intervened with the male, who armed himself...
