Burlington County, NJ

Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Wife's Killing: Prosecutor

A Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted an Ocean County man in connection with the killing of his wife and leaving her body on the side of the road, authorities said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP PEDESTRIAN DEATH UNDER INVESTIGATION

FREEHOLD – An incident in which a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Freehold Township yesterday evening is under active investigation, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Tuesday. Shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Monday, January 30, members of the Freehold Township Police Department responded...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Law Enforcement Officials Investigating Possible Bias Incident in Asbury Park

FREEHOLD – The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is working with multiple law enforcement agencies to actively investigate a possible bias-motivated incident that took place this weekend, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Sunday. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, the Asbury Park Police were advised of a...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Trenton stabbing suspect in custody

TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in the overnight stabbing of a victim within the city. Police responded to the scene of a disturbance at around 10:14 pm on Monday to find an unidentified victim with a severe facial laceration to his face. He was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center. Banner Godoy, 37, was arrested by Trenton Police and is in custody at this time. Police have not released any other information regarding this incident. The post Trenton stabbing suspect in custody appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ ‘Lunch break’ Killer Gets 55 Years in Slaying of Co-worker

PLAINSBORO — A Lindenwold man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the stabbing death of a co-worker who authorities say was slain on her lunch break 3 1/2 years ago. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last fall in Middlesex County to first-degree murder and other charges in the June 2019 death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington in her Plainsboro apartment.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Newtonville & Hammonton Residents Arrested & Charged With Animal Cruelty Offenses

On January 26, 2023, Sigfredo Perez, 81, of Newtonville, NJ, and Queli Merlo, 49, of Hammonton were both arrested and charged with third-degree Owning/Training Live Animals for the Purpose of Fighting offenses. These charges stemmed from an investigation of an anonymous tip given to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Pair ran rooster-fighting operation out of N.J. home, cops say

Two New Jersey men ran a rooster fighting-operation out of a home in Atlantic County where other dead birds and neglected animals were also found, authorities said. State Police and the prosecutor’s office raided the home in Buena after getting an anonymous tip and found “dozens” of roosters trained to fight, equipment used to train the roosters to fight and more than 100 other birds living in unsanitary condition, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Two men arrested for alleged cockfighting in Buena

Two Atlantic County men were arrested after an investigation into alleged cockfighting led to more than 100 birds and other animals living in unsanitary conditions, officials said. An anonymous tip led investigators to a Buena home that was allegedly housing birds to be used for fighting, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s...
BUENA, NJ
Holmdel Man Arrested After Lengthy Standoff: Brian Piscopo Charged

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ – Saturday evening TAPinto Holmdel reported on a massive law enforcement presence from local, county and state officials, in the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel, NJ. Many homeowners were evacuated from their homes for over 8 hours and the main entrance was blocked. Never miss your local news sign up for free Holmdel news here.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Pair of 17-year-olds was targeted in fatal N.J. shooting, cops say

Three people allegedly targeted a pair of 17-year-olds in a shooting early Sunday in Bridgeton that left one of the teenagers dead, according to court documents. A Bridgeton man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after allegedly driving the assailants to the scene of the crime, authorities said. No other arrests have been announced in the case.
BRIDGETON, NJ
Jersey Shore police officer arrested for series of crimes against ex-girlfriend

SEA BRIGHT, NJ – A Sea Bright police officer has been charged by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office after allegedly committing a series of crimes against his ex-girlfriend. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Erich A. Bennett, 46, a resident of Sea Bright, was charged with multiple crimes, including cyber harassment, stalking, making terroristic threats and official misconduct. Santiago said Bennett and the victim, an adult female, were in a brief dating relationship that the victim ended in late November. “On Monday, December 5, Bennett showed up unannounced to the woman’s residence and threatened her with physical harm, prompting The post Jersey Shore police officer arrested for series of crimes against ex-girlfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement

"The earlier police activity in Beau Ridge has concluded. One arrest was made and there is no threat to the community. The incident, which occurred inside a residence, was resolved peacefully. Thank you for your patience and we apologize to those that were inconvenienced by this situation. More information will follow." Holmdel Police Department (Facebook Post)
HOLMDEL, NJ

