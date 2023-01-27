ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Two Women Arrested For Robbing Convenience Store In Atlantic City

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

Two Atlantic City women were arrested and charged with robbery after assaulting two store employees and stealing items from a store, authorities said.

At 1:58 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, patrol officers were dispatched to a convenience store in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue for a fight inside the store.

Officers Latray Butcher and Robert Reynolds arrived and made contact with two store employees who reported they were assaulted and robbed by two females who had fled.

The officers observed the store had sustained extensive damage as a result of the physical altercation. The officers then learned that the females stole several packs of cigarettes and bags of potato chips before exiting the store and entering a vehicle.

At 2:12 a.m., Officers Atiqul Islam and Saroar Hossain located the occupied vehicle in the 300 block of north Tennessee Avenue and initiated a motor vehicle stop. Two of the female passengers, Scotteara Newmones and Se'Aira Dixon, were detained for investigative purposes. Newmones and Dixon were positively identified as the suspects involved in the robbery and were taken into custody without incident. It was also determined Newmones threw a coffee pot at one of the employees during the altercation and was additionally charged, police said.

Newmones, 30, of Atlantic City, was charged with robbery, assault, criminal mischief and weapons offenses.

Dixon, 26, of Atlantic City, was charged with robbery, simple assault, and criminal mischief.

Newmones and Dixon were being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

