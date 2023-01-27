This article is sponsored by HER Galaxy. For those looking to break into the esports scene, Galaxy Racer is a name you’ll want to become familiar with. Founded in 2019 by Paul Roy, Galaxy Racer is a transmedia company focused on esports, content creators, music, and sports. With a presence all across the globe and a following of over 600 million viewers, including divisions in North Africa, Southeast Asia, and Europe, Galaxy Racer is poised to become the definitive spot for all of your esports needs with its new North American division.

