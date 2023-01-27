Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Where to use the Al Bagra Underground key in DMZ
The Al Bagra Underground key has been troubling hundreds of players in the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ community since the game mode originally launched in November. It’s a key that was found very early on and players didn’t know what to do with it when they first added it to their inventory. Now, before season two releases, players are still struggling with the Al Bagra Underground key.
dotesports.com
Nightfall is convinced Dota 2 has a growing offlaner problem and it led to his BetBoom role swap
BetBoom offlaner Nightfall has been making waves in the Eastern European branch of the Dota Pro Circuit Winter Tour since returning from a brief stint in North America with EG last season. His heroics have helped his team crush the competition and keep their undefeated streak alive as they start preparing for the Lima Major.
dotesports.com
NAVI Halo’s 2023 roster reunites one of Europe’s oldest duos
The first year of Natus Vincere’s Halo Infinite campaign didn’t quite go as planned. But a few promising results in Raleigh and Orlando, as well as a last-minute qualification for the Halo World Championship despite recent roster changes that concluded with a top-16 placement, gives the NAVI camp an air of optimism going into 2023.
dotesports.com
This one hero has shaped the Dota 2 meta for almost every region in DPC Winter Tour
The first tour of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit ended, and there was a hero in almost every match in all regions. In four out of the six DPC regions, Rubick was the most picked hero. In the end, only Tusk (in China) and Treant Protector (in NA) came close.
dotesports.com
MAD Lions had ‘high confidence’ in Dark Ratio making it to NA VALORANT Challengers
On the eve of the start of the 2023 season of NA VALORANT Challengers League, OverActive Media officially jumped into the already flourishing tier two league, announcing the signing of the Dark Ratio roster and rebranding them as MAD Lions. The VALORANT roster will join the other OverActive esports divisions...
dotesports.com
The biggest reasons to watch IEM Katowice 2023
The biggest esports tournament in Poland is right around the corner, and if you’re a CS:GO fan, you can’t miss it. IEM Katowice 2023 is the first big event in CS:GO this year. The best teams from all around the world have come to the Eastern European country to compete for the first important trophy in 2023.
dotesports.com
BetBoom traded Dota 2 for PUBG, Overwatch and still claimed DPC Winter Tour glory
The top-table clash between BetBoom and Team Spirit was always destined to be an exciting series. Not only was it a showdown between the two best teams in the Eastern European DPC Winter Tour, but it was also personal, at least to an extent, for some of the players. The...
dotesports.com
These 3 Dota 2 heroes were the most banned throughout the 2023 DPC Winter Tour
The first tour of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit is coming to an end. While the regular season is over and tiebreakers are underway, the meta has also been defined. Some heroes like Rubick found themselves a spot on the field in almost every match, while others never saw the light of day due to how overpowered they were.
dotesports.com
ALGS confirms Split One playoffs schedule, groups—and 2 new orgs entering the fray
The Apex Legends Global Series is back on LAN and today it announced all the pertinent info for those fans unable to attend in person in London. The announcement included plenty of information about broadcast schedules, broadcasting talent, and the prizes that teams stand to win—and the list of teams competing and their groups, which included two orgs not originally slated to appear in an official capacity.
dotesports.com
Vintage Device pop-off helps Astralis squeak past OG in 96-round marathon
Danish CS:GO squad Astralis recorded one of their best results of late by qualifying for this year’s BLAST Premier Spring Finals, at the expense of OG. The series was as close as it could get, with a three-mapper with two 16-14s and an overtime finish in the decider. This...
dotesports.com
How Galaxy Racer NA is trying to change the game with HER Galaxy
This article is sponsored by HER Galaxy. For those looking to break into the esports scene, Galaxy Racer is a name you’ll want to become familiar with. Founded in 2019 by Paul Roy, Galaxy Racer is a transmedia company focused on esports, content creators, music, and sports. With a presence all across the globe and a following of over 600 million viewers, including divisions in North Africa, Southeast Asia, and Europe, Galaxy Racer is poised to become the definitive spot for all of your esports needs with its new North American division.
dotesports.com
Here are the early League Patch 13.3 patch notes
Despite a cyber attack, ransom notes, and hackers reportedly putting up Riot Games’ source code for auction, League of Legends Patch 13.1b rolled out on Jan. 26. Now, focus has turned to League Patch 13.3, which will hopefully get the fortnightly change schedule back on track for the flagship Riot title.
