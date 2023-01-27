ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Williams may leave Man Utd

I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
SB Nation

CONFIRMED: Everton sell Anthony Gordon to Newcastle

Everton have completed a piece of transfer business with just a few days left in the January transfer window, selling Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United for a princely sum of £40 million plus £5m in add-ons, with a sell-on clause rumoured to be be part of the deal as well.
NBC Sports

Weston McKennie joins Leeds: Is this a good move for the USMNT star?

USMNT star Weston McKennie has signed for Leeds United from Juventus. “Leeds United States of America” continues to grow with McKennie to join fellow Americans Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson playing for Jesse Marsch and newly-appointed assistant Chris Armas. Who will be next to turn up at Elland Road,...
TEXAS STATE
SB Nation

Brighton 2, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Who needs to win games anyway?

It’s Captain Robbo for the Reds. The only change from the side that drew Chelsea is Trent Alexander-Arnold swapping in for James Milner. Darwin Nunez is on the bench, and the front three of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott start the game. Moises Caicedo is conspicuous in his absence from the Brighton side, who have made four changes to their lineup since they recently faced Leicester in the Premier League.
BBC

Carabao Cup semi-final: Jadon Sancho & Anthony Martial return for Man Utd

Forwards Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial return to the Manchester United squad for Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. England international Sancho, who has not played since October because of "physical and mental issues", resumed first-team training last week. Martial suffered an injury against...
BBC

Adam O'Reilly: Derry sign midfielder from Preston on two-year deal

Derry City have boosted their midfield options for the 2023 campaign by bringing in Adam O'Reilly from Preston North End on a two-year deal. The 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at St Pat's Athletic, joins City after interest from other clubs. "This has been the most difficult decision...
NBC Sports

Report: Everton to appoint Sean Dyche as next manager

Sean Dyche is set to be appointed as the new manager at Everton, replacing Frank Lampard, as the Toffees prepare for a potential relegation battle for the second straight season. Report: Everton put up for sale by Farhad Moshiri, asking $615 million ]. An official announcement is expected from the...
CBS Sports

Here We Go: Chelsea make another move, Arsenal eye Moises Caicedo and PSG want defensive help now

The transfer market has reached its last hours, and the final days can always come with surprises or twists. It was a January full of new signings for Chelsea, who this past weekend completed the Malo Gusto deal with Lyon. After Christopher Nkunku, the right-back will be the second player to join Chelsea for the 2023-2024 season after a €30 million deal. The player has been in London, completed his medical tests and will finish the current season with OL before returning to England.
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

When the FA Cup fourth-round docket became concrete, there was little chance any recap of the round would start with anything other than the result of Manchester City vs Arsenal. That little chance, fittingly, might’ve been Welsh side Wrexham AFC. Premier League fixtures | Newcastle buys Gordon ]. American...
BBC

'It's enormous motivation for me' - Cancelo on Bayern move

Joao Cancelo on his whirlwind loan move to Bayern Munich: "Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world, and it's enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players. "I know that this club, this team, lives for titles and wins titles every year....
SB Nation

Robertson: “We’ve Not Been Anywhere Near Good Enough”

Liverpool’s season of disappointment continued today as they were knocked out of the FA Cup following a 2-1 defeat at Brighton. While the Reds improved upon an embarrassing 3-0 Premier League loss to the same side just two weeks ago, their play was still nowhere near the standards they’ve set for themselves in recent years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy