Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Williams may leave Man Utd
I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
Manchester United Duo Set For Deadline Day Exit
A young Manchester United duo are set to leave the club on loan on Deadline Day.
SB Nation
CONFIRMED: Everton sell Anthony Gordon to Newcastle
Everton have completed a piece of transfer business with just a few days left in the January transfer window, selling Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United for a princely sum of £40 million plus £5m in add-ons, with a sell-on clause rumoured to be be part of the deal as well.
NBC Sports
Weston McKennie joins Leeds: Is this a good move for the USMNT star?
USMNT star Weston McKennie has signed for Leeds United from Juventus. “Leeds United States of America” continues to grow with McKennie to join fellow Americans Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson playing for Jesse Marsch and newly-appointed assistant Chris Armas. Who will be next to turn up at Elland Road,...
SB Nation
Brighton 2, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Who needs to win games anyway?
It’s Captain Robbo for the Reds. The only change from the side that drew Chelsea is Trent Alexander-Arnold swapping in for James Milner. Darwin Nunez is on the bench, and the front three of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott start the game. Moises Caicedo is conspicuous in his absence from the Brighton side, who have made four changes to their lineup since they recently faced Leicester in the Premier League.
BBC
Carabao Cup semi-final: Jadon Sancho & Anthony Martial return for Man Utd
Forwards Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial return to the Manchester United squad for Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. England international Sancho, who has not played since October because of "physical and mental issues", resumed first-team training last week. Martial suffered an injury against...
BBC
Adam O'Reilly: Derry sign midfielder from Preston on two-year deal
Derry City have boosted their midfield options for the 2023 campaign by bringing in Adam O'Reilly from Preston North End on a two-year deal. The 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at St Pat's Athletic, joins City after interest from other clubs. "This has been the most difficult decision...
NBC Sports
Report: Everton to appoint Sean Dyche as next manager
Sean Dyche is set to be appointed as the new manager at Everton, replacing Frank Lampard, as the Toffees prepare for a potential relegation battle for the second straight season. Report: Everton put up for sale by Farhad Moshiri, asking $615 million ]. An official announcement is expected from the...
CBS Sports
Here We Go: Chelsea make another move, Arsenal eye Moises Caicedo and PSG want defensive help now
The transfer market has reached its last hours, and the final days can always come with surprises or twists. It was a January full of new signings for Chelsea, who this past weekend completed the Malo Gusto deal with Lyon. After Christopher Nkunku, the right-back will be the second player to join Chelsea for the 2023-2024 season after a €30 million deal. The player has been in London, completed his medical tests and will finish the current season with OL before returning to England.
Manchester United Agree Deal To Sign Young Attacker
Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign a young attacker over the weekend.
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
When the FA Cup fourth-round docket became concrete, there was little chance any recap of the round would start with anything other than the result of Manchester City vs Arsenal. That little chance, fittingly, might’ve been Welsh side Wrexham AFC. Premier League fixtures | Newcastle buys Gordon ]. American...
BBC
Women's FA Cup: Big wins for Manchester City and Arsenal as Birmingham City upset Everton
Top-flight Everton were knocked out of the Women's FA Cup by Birmingham City in a rare fourth-round upset. Championship side Blues beat Everton, who sit fifth in the Women's Super League, 1-0 with a Jade Pennock goal. WSL sides Tottenham, Manchester City, Brighton, Aston Villa and Arsenal emphatically beat lower-league...
SB Nation
‘We need to give something back to the fans’ - Sean Dyche promises an Everton side ‘that can wear the badge with pride’
Sean Dyche has promised an Everton side “that works, that can fight and wear the badge with pride”, acknowledging that the club owes something to the fans after a difficult few months. Dyche was finally confirmed as Everton manager on Monday and said one of his priorities was...
BBC
'It's enormous motivation for me' - Cancelo on Bayern move
Joao Cancelo on his whirlwind loan move to Bayern Munich: "Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world, and it's enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players. "I know that this club, this team, lives for titles and wins titles every year....
Report: Chelsea Are Back In Direct Talks For Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea have entered back into direct talks with Benfica for the signing of Enzo Fernandez.
SB Nation
Robertson: “We’ve Not Been Anywhere Near Good Enough”
Liverpool’s season of disappointment continued today as they were knocked out of the FA Cup following a 2-1 defeat at Brighton. While the Reds improved upon an embarrassing 3-0 Premier League loss to the same side just two weeks ago, their play was still nowhere near the standards they’ve set for themselves in recent years.
Report: Chelsea Announce Signing Of Malo Gusto
Chelsea have announced the signing of Lyon defender Malo Gusto on a deal that will run until 2029.
Comments / 0