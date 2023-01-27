We only have three games on hand in the association this Sunday. Smaller slates like this require a different approach than your larger ones. The top-tier plays become easier to identify, lineup construction often changes, and it can be more challenging to differentiate your lineups. One strategy that has proven to be lucrative is stacking players from a fantasy-friendly game environment and then having a few one-offs. There is usually no way around having some chalk in your lineups on small slates. Therefore, identifying value and strong pivot plays is essential, even more so than usual.

2 DAYS AGO