Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
fantasypros.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospects: East-West Shrine Bowl Players to Watch
Football fans might consider the first week in February to be the lull before the Super Bowl. A few might also nod to the Pro Bowl festivities in Las Vegas. Not many outside of those of us who evaluate incoming talent will descend upon Sin City with the intention of checking out a younger assortment of football all-stars. The East-West Shrine Bowl is a longstanding spectacle, with a deeply-rooted tradition of launching pre-draft hype and enormous charitable giving.
fantasypros.com
2022 Fantasy Baseball ADP Recap: Round 4
As we get closer to spring training and ramp up the 2023 fantasy baseball draft prep, let’s look back at the early rounds of the 2022 drafts. Part 4 of my five-part series will review each pick of round four. This series will focus on 12-team leagues, so 60 players are discussed, and will use end-of-draft season ADP from CBS. I chose CBS over ESPN and Yahoo as some of the ADP was wonky, and this made the most sense for this exercise.
fantasypros.com
OBP League Draft Primer (2023 Fantasy Baseball) PREMIUM
What makes fantasy baseball special – besides how long it is – is the endless number of formats you can play in. While the general ideas are the same – roto, categories, points, draft, and holds – you can tweak the settings to adjust with the current game that we see on the field and move off of the more traditional scoring settings that fantasy baseball was founded on.
fantasypros.com
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Matthew Freedman’s Pre-Super Bowl 2.0
One game is all that remains of the 2022-23 NFL season: The Super Bowl. And that means #DraftSZN is almost here. Last May — shortly after the 2022 NFL draft — I published my way-too-early 2023 mock draft, so that’s technically Version 1, but it was written well in advance of the selection order being set, the college football season being played and any prospects having declared.
fantasypros.com
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Sunday (1/29) PREMIUM
We only have three games on hand in the association this Sunday. Smaller slates like this require a different approach than your larger ones. The top-tier plays become easier to identify, lineup construction often changes, and it can be more challenging to differentiate your lineups. One strategy that has proven to be lucrative is stacking players from a fantasy-friendly game environment and then having a few one-offs. There is usually no way around having some chalk in your lineups on small slates. Therefore, identifying value and strong pivot plays is essential, even more so than usual.
fantasypros.com
2023 Senior Bowl Preview: Defense
Thor Nystrom will be reporting live from Mobile for the 2023 Senior Bowl. To get you ready for the big game, Thor has put together his 2023 Senior Bowl Preview, focusing on the defensive players involved. Check out all of our 2023 NFL Draft Scouting Reports & Prospect Profiles >>
Comments / 0