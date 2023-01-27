Read full article on original website
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
NFL World Is Convinced Of Tom Brady's Next Team
Tom Brady has yet to decide on if he's going to play another NFL season, but the NFL world seems to be convinced of his next destination. San Francisco. The 49ers fell to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night. They were blown out, losing both of their healthy quarterbacks to ...
Stephen A. Smith: 5 Things About ESPN Host Who’s Apologizing To Rihanna For ‘She Ain’t Beyonce’ Diss
Stephen A. Smith is an ESPN host and TV personality. He began his acting career as an onscreen reporter during a cameo on General Hospital in 2007. On Jan. 18, 2023, Stephen took to Twitter to issue a public apology to Rihanna for dissing her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show.
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Broadcaster
The sports world is mourning the death of a legendary sportscaster this weekend. Sunday night, CBS Sports paid tribute to longtime broadcaster Billy Packer, who died earlier this week. Packer's longtime broadcasting partner, Jim Nantz, paid tribute to Packer on the air on Sunday evening. "There ...
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
sportszion.com
“As I gear up for football’s biggest night, my first line of defense in protecting my feet” Erin Andrews joins $585M Footwear Giant ahead of Conference Championship
Erin Andrews is a household name in the world of sports, known for her unique style and incredible looks as a sportscaster for the NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL. She has covered some of the biggest games in all of these leagues and has become a fan favorite for her interviewing skills and on-air presence.
Deadspin
The New York Knicks are stuck in a Thibs time loop
The phrase “Knicks for clicks” is relatively unknown outside of New York Knickerbocker fan circles. It’s a pejorative term to describe mainstream media’s calculated dissemination of anti-Knicks content for the sake of traffic and views. When the Knicks are mentioned in any segment on ESPN or FS1, it’s usually to scoff at their 20-year ineptitude under James Dolan, even if things have been relatively competent since Leon Rose took over as president of Basketball Operations in 2020.
Deadspin
Why there are roughing-the-passer penalties and why there are no answers
It’s a belabored point by now. We’ve spent enough time covering it. But every time an NFL game turns into a farce when someone has to turn to a backup QB, or wonder in vain why they didn’t dress a third, we get back to it. We rant and yell when we watch our team on the ass end of a game-changing roughing the passer call — or in my case or any other Chicago Bears fan’s case when we can’t get any call on Justin Fields. But deep down we know the answer.
NBC Sports
Patriots legend wagers on C's to win title as in-person betting begins in MA
The Boston Celtics are the favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals at many sportsbooks, and one New England Patriots legend is betting on the iconic franchise to win its 18th banner this season. Ex-Patriots cornerback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ty Law was one of several former Boston...
Deadspin
The best games on the NBA schedule this week — only one back-to-back
Don’t let anyone tell you the NBA schedule during the regular season is a poor entertainment product. Of course, a single game does not impact a team’s overall record the same way that it does an NFL team. In the NBA teams play multiple games per week. That is not changing anytime soon, especially with the Golden State Warriors needing to host as many events as possible in their palatial $1.4 billion estate.
FOX Sports
Behind the Scenes with FOX's NFL crew: When the best-laid plans go awry
Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and the lead producer for the last 20 seasons. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced six Super Bowls. Throughout the 2022 NFL season, he will provide an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team makes its journey toward Super Bowl LVII.
Deadspin
Did the Bengals really get screwed by the refs in the AFC Championship game?
There was no way Sunday’s duo of conference championship games was going to end without a smattering of controversy. It’s just how the NFL works. In high-pressure situations, flaws in the system of rules the league have procured come to the surface with every action having dream-realizing consequences. The NFL got off easy in the afternoon NFC clash thanks to the San Francisco 49ers not having a quarterback capable of throwing the ball consistently more than 10 yards. It wasn’t so lucky in the nightcap.
Deadspin
Mahomes and Hurts’ Black quarterback Super Bowl showdown has been decades in the making
With all due respect to the Salt Lake City NBA All-Star Weekend, Glendale, Arizona is 2023’s “Black Super Bowl.” A week before NBA superstars and celebs descend on Utah, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes will take the field as the first pair of black quarterbacks to start against one another in a Super Bowl.
For 'Sunday NFL Countdown,' camaraderie, host Samantha Ponder steer show to best viewership in years
ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" crew of Samantha Ponder, Randy Moss, Matt Hasselbeck, Tedy Bruschi and Rex Ryan are wrapping their 4th season together.
Video Of Roger Goodell At NFC Championship Game Going Viral
Commissioner Roger Goodell is in attendance for Sunday's NFC Championship between the Eagles and Niners. And he even had time to hang out with a special guest. Per FOX Sports: NFL, the commish was taking in the game in a luxury box, where he sat next to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden A clip of the ...
Chris Berman’s ‘NFL Primetime’ Returns to ESPN TV Sunday
One of the best sports shows of all time is coming back to TV this weekend — for a limited engagement. After Sunday’s two NFL Championship Games and Super Bowl LVII, ESPN will put the classic “NFL Primetime” back on its flagship TV network. Chris Berman...
