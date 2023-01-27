ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

nbc16.com

WNBA commissioner to visit Portland as league weighs expansion

PORTLAND, Ore. — Women's National Basketball Association commissioner Cathy Engelbert is set to visit Portland for a chat with high-profile basketball stakeholders in Oregon as the league weighs expansion. At least one lawmaker is pushing heavily for a new franchise in the Rose City. Senator Ron Wyden (D) of...
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Gladstone man missing since November found dead

The remains of a 31-year-old Gladstone man were found Sunday in the Mount Hood National Forest months after he was reported missing. Kyle Kirchem’s family reported him missing Nov. 22. They told Gladstone police he was in a mental health crisis and had left home without his cellphone. His...
GLADSTONE, OR

