If you haven’t checked with the State of North Carolina to see if you have any unclaimed money just waiting for you to take, you really, really should. A surprising number of people are delighted to find that the state is holding onto some long lost money for them. Honestly, there’s so much lost money being held by the state that, when you’re at the site, you shouldn’t just check for yourself, but also your friends and family.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO