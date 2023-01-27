Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Novant Health using MyChart to address hunger in North Carolina
Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health is utilizing a MyChart tool that can make referrals for patients experiencing food insecurity. The tool, dubbed My Community, allows the health system to refer patients to food pantries that can provide them with access to local resources in North Carolina, according to a Jan. 30 news release from Novant.
North Carolina TANF Program for low-income households: Apply if your monthly income is less than $1,000
Living in North Carolina is a dream of many of us. This is because of its booming business environment, amazing landscapes, friendly people, and other perks. However, not everyone can buy a home and live comfortably with their family. This is primarily because of its relatively high unemployment and inflation rates.
iredellfreenews.com
Children in the N.C. Health Choice program moving to N.C. Medicaid; new plan does not include co-pays for medical visits
RALEIGH — On April 1, 2023, approximately 55,000 children receiving N.C. Health Choice coverage will move to N.C. Medicaid and begin receiving additional physical and behavioral health services. This change will help save families money and increase access to care. North Carolina currently has two different programs that offer...
publicradioeast.org
Bill introduced in NC House to require businesses to take cash payments
A bill in the North Carolina House would require businesses to accept cash payments. It's in response to stores and restaurants that are going cashless. A growing number of businesses are only accepting card or mobile payments. A study from the Pew Research Center released last year shows four and ten Americans don't use cash for any purchases.
Help begins here: NC Emergency Solutions Grant Program for people at risk of being homeless: Apply to get money
Living in a state like North Carolina can be quite difficult if you don’t have money or are homeless. A report shows that the rate of homelessness in NC has decreased by 24 percent since 2010. Still, so many people are forced to sleep in shelters or on the streets.
obxtoday.com
Eligible North Carolinians encouraged to claim earned income tax credit on federal taxes to access full benefits
Governor Cooper joined the United States Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service in recognizing January 27 as Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Awareness Day to encourage eligible North Carolinians to claim the tax credit on their upcoming federal taxes. “North Carolina families should take a moment today to...
Up to $40,000 available to eligible homeowners in North Carolina
The COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of North Carolinians in need of housing assistance for mortgages, rent, and utilities. Assistance is available—but apply soon before funds run out! Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.
beckershospitalreview.com
Medical students: Sanford-Fairview merger would reduce U of Minnesota's 'academic integrity'
Medical students, state representatives and a nurses union spoke out against a proposed merger between Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health and Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services at a Jan. 30 Minnesota House meeting. Sanford and Fairview approved negotiations for a merger — which would create a joint system with 78,000 employees...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ascension to close 11 Indiana medical group locations
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent plans to partially or fully end services at 11 clinics across Indiana, ABC affiliate WRTV reported Jan. 27. Most of the affected locations will close within 90 days and patients will be notified in the coming weeks, according to a statement from St. Louis-based Ascension. The health system said it aims to ensure patients receive continuity of care during the shift.
Sleeping hungry every night? Guaranteed Income Program for needy NC families: Apply to get $600 each month
It can be frustrating to remain jobless for months and sleep hungry at night. Isn’t it? According to a source, North Carolina is one of those states where so many people face hunger. About 1,245,800 people are affected. Out of this, nearly 394,000 are children.
North Carolina General Assembly will revisit medical marijuana
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Medical marijuana is back up for debate in the North Carolina General Assembly. Senator Bill Rabon’s Compassionate Care Act was the first bill filed in the NC Senate during the new legislative session. Rabon, a cancer survivor and advocate for medical marijuana, filed and fought for this bill in […]
whqr.org
Duke Energy proposes two new programs to help customers use renewable energy
Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve the expansion of a program that lets large customers contract for renewable energy. The Charlotte-based utility company also wants to offer renewable energy credits to customers who want to support the shift to clean energy to fight climate change. The proposed...
beckershospitalreview.com
Massachusetts hospitals adopt united code of conduct to combat workplace violence
The Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association has adopted a united code of conduct to protect workers and patients from escalating violence in the state's healthcare facilities. The code was established in response to the MHA's new workplace violence report, which found someone in a Massachusetts healthcare facility is physically assaulted,...
rhinotimes.com
You’re Nuts If You Don’t See If The State Has Free Money For You
If you haven’t checked with the State of North Carolina to see if you have any unclaimed money just waiting for you to take, you really, really should. A surprising number of people are delighted to find that the state is holding onto some long lost money for them. Honestly, there’s so much lost money being held by the state that, when you’re at the site, you shouldn’t just check for yourself, but also your friends and family.
beckershospitalreview.com
Utah 1st state to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed legislation Jan. 28 that prohibits transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming healthcare. The legislation bans healthcare providers from performing gender-affirming surgery on a minor. It also prohibits hormone therapy for minors who were not diagnosed with gender dysphoria before the bill took effect. Mr. Cox said...
South Carolina to end SNAP benefits starting Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A key pandemic boost for families in South Carolina is finally coming to an end Tuesday causing a big concern for food banks. During the height of the pandemic, a lot of folks were struggling to make ends meet. It forced the federal government to step up by providing things like stimulus checks and a boost to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP.
whqr.org
Report: 1 in 10 New Hanover County renters face eviction risk
The North Carolina Housing Coalition has released their annual profiles on housing affordability for each county. This year, they have included foreclosure and eviction data. WHQR’s Kelly Kenoyer invited Cape Fear Housing Coalition Vice Chair Liz Carbone to talk about the region’s results. A condensed version of their conversation is below.
Metcon CEO appointed to Carolina Small Business Development Fund board
PEMBROKE — Aaron Thomas, president and CEO of Metcon Inc., has been appointed to the board of directors for the Carolina Small Business
ENC stores fined for overcharging customers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
rew-online.com
North Carolina Officials Applaud the Start of $35 Million Project by WinnDevelopment to Transform a Historic Mill into Affordable Apartments
WinnCompanies, an award-winning national developer and manager of affordable, mixed-income and market rate apartment communities, today broke ground on its first-ever. adaptive reuse project in North Carolina, starting construction on a $35 million project that will create 139 affordable apartments in a long-vacant, historic textile mill. Becky S. Smith, the...
