North Carolina State

beckershospitalreview.com

Novant Health using MyChart to address hunger in North Carolina

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health is utilizing a MyChart tool that can make referrals for patients experiencing food insecurity. The tool, dubbed My Community, allows the health system to refer patients to food pantries that can provide them with access to local resources in North Carolina, according to a Jan. 30 news release from Novant.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
iredellfreenews.com

Children in the N.C. Health Choice program moving to N.C. Medicaid; new plan does not include co-pays for medical visits

RALEIGH — On April 1, 2023, approximately 55,000 children receiving N.C. Health Choice coverage will move to N.C. Medicaid and begin receiving additional physical and behavioral health services. This change will help save families money and increase access to care. North Carolina currently has two different programs that offer...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
publicradioeast.org

Bill introduced in NC House to require businesses to take cash payments

A bill in the North Carolina House would require businesses to accept cash payments. It's in response to stores and restaurants that are going cashless. A growing number of businesses are only accepting card or mobile payments. A study from the Pew Research Center released last year shows four and ten Americans don't use cash for any purchases.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Medical students: Sanford-Fairview merger would reduce U of Minnesota's 'academic integrity'

Medical students, state representatives and a nurses union spoke out against a proposed merger between Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health and Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services at a Jan. 30 Minnesota House meeting. Sanford and Fairview approved negotiations for a merger — which would create a joint system with 78,000 employees...
MINNESOTA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Ascension to close 11 Indiana medical group locations

Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent plans to partially or fully end services at 11 clinics across Indiana, ABC affiliate WRTV reported Jan. 27. Most of the affected locations will close within 90 days and patients will be notified in the coming weeks, according to a statement from St. Louis-based Ascension. The health system said it aims to ensure patients receive continuity of care during the shift.
INDIANA STATE
rhinotimes.com

You’re Nuts If You Don’t See If The State Has Free Money For You

If you haven’t checked with the State of North Carolina to see if you have any unclaimed money just waiting for you to take, you really, really should. A surprising number of people are delighted to find that the state is holding onto some long lost money for them. Honestly, there’s so much lost money being held by the state that, when you’re at the site, you shouldn’t just check for yourself, but also your friends and family.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Utah 1st state to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed legislation Jan. 28 that prohibits transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming healthcare. The legislation bans healthcare providers from performing gender-affirming surgery on a minor. It also prohibits hormone therapy for minors who were not diagnosed with gender dysphoria before the bill took effect. Mr. Cox said...
UTAH STATE
WCNC

South Carolina to end SNAP benefits starting Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A key pandemic boost for families in South Carolina is finally coming to an end Tuesday causing a big concern for food banks. During the height of the pandemic, a lot of folks were struggling to make ends meet. It forced the federal government to step up by providing things like stimulus checks and a boost to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
whqr.org

Report: 1 in 10 New Hanover County renters face eviction risk

The North Carolina Housing Coalition has released their annual profiles on housing affordability for each county. This year, they have included foreclosure and eviction data. WHQR’s Kelly Kenoyer invited Cape Fear Housing Coalition Vice Chair Liz Carbone to talk about the region’s results. A condensed version of their conversation is below.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WNCT

ENC stores fined for overcharging customers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
RALEIGH, NC
rew-online.com

North Carolina Officials Applaud the Start of $35 Million Project by WinnDevelopment to Transform a Historic Mill into Affordable Apartments

WinnCompanies, an award-winning national developer and manager of affordable, mixed-income and market rate apartment communities, today broke ground on its first-ever. adaptive reuse project in North Carolina, starting construction on a $35 million project that will create 139 affordable apartments in a long-vacant, historic textile mill. Becky S. Smith, the...
BESSEMER CITY, NC

