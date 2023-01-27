Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:45 a.m. EST
Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host with comfort, nervousness. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Noah says he feels more comfortable hosting the Grammy Awards for a third-straight year, but the former “The Daily Show” host still has some nervousness about leading the ceremony with big-time acts like Beyoncé, Adele and Harry Styles looking on. It might be stressful leading up to his hosting duties, but Noah expects his diligent preparation to get him through. Noah will host Sunday's show, which airs live on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will return to LA after relocating to Las Vegas for the first-time ever because of rising COVID-19 cases and omicron variant.
Russian Marines Just Attempted Another Frontal Assault On Ukrainian Positions Around Pavlivka. The Result Was Predictably Bloody.
Three months after it got wrecked trying and failing to punch through Ukrainian defenses, the Russian navy’s unhappiest marine brigade is back in action. And apparently getting beaten, again. The bewildering and tragic plight of the 155th Marine Brigade is a reminder of one of the fundamental flaws in...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Russian spies as next-door neighbors; "the girls built a lemonade stand", as they blended into the American culture
Not to make you feel paranoid, but do you really know who your next-door neighbor is? “Operation Ghost Stories” sounds like a mildly-named Halloween movie. It was more serious than that. In the year 2000, The FBI learned that there were multiple sets of Russian spies living in the United States posing as ordinary Americans. They had been trained in Russia to blend into everyday American life by getting married, getting jobs, bringing up family, and at the same time, sending coded messages back to Russia.
