Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee: Jon Rahm is not a ‘superstar’
And Jon Rahm, winner of nine PGA Tour tournaments and another nine events worldwide, is not one, the longtime Golf Channel analyst said. “He’s an amazing player, and he certainly has the ability and the talent to become a superstar, but superstar is rarefied air,” he said Saturday night on the network’s Golf Central show.
The biggest mistakes amateurs make, according to Max Homa
Don’t stress next time you miss yet another 10- or 15-footer. According to Max Homa — and, well, statistics — you aren’t supposed to make all of those anyway. Homa, who won the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday to claim his sixth PGA Tour victory, graced the cover of the latest issue of GOLF Magazine, and during that shoot in Scottsdale, Ariz., two months ago, Homa explained the best tip he’d ever received, but also dished out his own advice for amateurs.
This golfer won $1.6 mil. on Saturday. On Monday? $677.50 at a muni
Saturday marked one of the most important days of Max Homa’s professional life. His scintillating final-round 66 on Torrey Pines’ brutish South Course earned him his sixth PGA Tour victory — and his first as a father. He came from five shots back to catch 54-hole leader Sam Ryder plus thoroughbreds like Jon Rahm and Tony Finau. He cemented his victory with clutch birdies at 16 and 18. And he earned $1.57 million in the process.
‘It disappears in this first one’: Patrick Reed tree-shot replay analyzed by Brandel Chamblee
In case you missed it, Patrick Reed was is in the middle of another rules controversy at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. After some tension with Rory McIlroy made headlines earlier in the week at Emirates Golf Club, Reed again found himself under the microscope after hitting a tee shot into a tree during the third round of the event.
Rory McIlroy’s shocking gear surprise in Dubai | Wall-to-Wall Equipment
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. After a two-month hiatus, Rory McIlroy returned to the course in Dubai with some new clubs in the bag. One of them was somewhat predictable — a 15-degree TaylorMade Stealth 2 3-wood that put on a show during our recent round of testing.
This former Masters champion says 2023 will be his last
One of the special parts of the Masters is that the past champions get to play on in the event long after their primes have passed. But there comes a time when each has to make that final stroll down the 18th fairway. This year, it’s 1987 champion Larry Mize‘s...
‘Only 50-foot putt I wish I’d never made’: Why Tyrrell Hatton was upset … at making eagle
Tyrrell Hatton framed the rewarding, yet costly, event well. A couple hours after it all went down, on his Instagram story, the Englishman pieced together four photos of him on Sunday on the 18th green at Emirates Golf Club — clockwise, from the upper left, was a shot of him covering his face with both hands, then a shot of him covering his eyes with his right hand, then a shot of him covering his face while arching his back backward, then, finally, a shot of him covering his mouth with both hands. Below the montage were these words:
Bizarre Patrick Reed rules situation results in ‘lucky’ drop
Patrick Reed’s controversial week at the Dubai Desert Classic isn’t over yet. Just days after Reed’s tee-throwing incident with Rory McIlroy set the golf world ablaze, the enigmatic former Masters winner found himself in the crosshairs of a bizarre rules controversy on Saturday at the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic resulting in a drop that Reed later called “lucky.”
Homa’s record, Rory’s statement, Patrick Reed’s superpower | Monday Finish
Welcome back to the Monday Finish, where we’re lobbying the PGA Tour to lend the NFL some officials — surely that would lead to fewer penalties. Let’s get to it!. Reed vs. Rory (in the court of public opinion) There’s been plenty of speculation on the events...
Max Homa’s improved form fueled by mental tactics that ‘opened my eyes’
Max Homa has a new coach in his corner: a sports psychologist. After the 32-year-old (and recent GOLF Magazine cover star) picked up his sixth-career PGA Tour victory at the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday, Homa was asked how he has bolstered his self-belief in the last two or three years. Homa praised his sports psychologist, Julie Elion, who has previously worked with the likes of Phil Mickelson and Jimmy Walker, as well as the 2008 U.S. Ryder Cup team.
Winner’s bag: Rory McIlroy’s gear at the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Rory McIlroy returned to competitive golf for the first time in 2023 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club and shot a final round four-under 68 to win by a single shot over Patrick Reed. Take a closer look at the equipment setup he used to...
This long shot could turn a $10 bet into $800 this week: 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am kicks off on Thursday, and we’re eyeing one long shot in particular for a big bet this week. Here’s our pick, the betting favorites and everything else you need to know for the week. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds: Long shot bet...
Was this Phil Mickelson tweet about Rory McIlroy sarcastic? He says not
Phil Mickelson got back on Twitter this week and it’s been … interesting, to say the least. He even tweeted about the drama unfolding on the DP World Tour this week between Rory McIlroy and Mickelson’s fellow LIV golfer Patrick Reed. If it felt weird that Mickelson...
‘Change is coming’: Max Homa has big plans for the future of golf TV
It’s easy to understand why so many younger members of golf media are infatuated with Max Homa: he’s just like them. Self-effacing, hyper-online and sarcasm-forward, Homa blurs the line between golf’s playing class and its media class more often than any of his peers. I should know this: as a twenty-something golf writer, I’ve interacted with Homa as much as any pro golfer over the first few years of my career.
A timeless tip to help you shallow the club, courtesy of Payne Stewart
Welcome to Play Smart, a regular GOLF.com game-improvement column that will help you play smarter, better golf. Today we celebrate the late Payne Stewart’s birthday. The three-time major winner would have been 66 this year, in all likelihood on the tail end of a successful Champions Tour run. Instead, we’re left to celebrate Stewart’s life on Jan. 30 without one of golf’s most colorful characters. A tragic plane crash took Stewart’s life just over 23 years ago, and it left the golf world devoid of one of golf’s biggest personalities, kindest souls and best shot makers.
Phil Mickelson wants to move on, but will golf fans let him?
The next few weeks are going to be weird for Phil Mickelson, and he seems to know it. It was this time last year that he spouted off (inaccurately) about PGA Tour media rights during the Saudi International and then was exposed for trying to leverage Saudi investment to alter payment structures on the PGA Tour. The headlines were not hyper-local, as they can be for this niche sport. They went international, selling a lot of books, and ultimately forcing Mickelson into hiding. He spent Masters week in Montana, skiing in the morning and watching the golf in the afternoons. He went hiking in Sedona and passed on the opportunity to defend his PGA Championship title. In June, he returned, in the outskirts of London, wearing just one logo — a silhouette of his leaping self — that generated more buzz.
Tour Confidential: Max Homa’s jump, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed controversy
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we discuss Max Homa’s win at the Farmers Insurance Open, Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy’s ‘Teegate,’ Reed’s ‘Treegate’ and more.
Patrick Reed, after Teegate and Treegate, nearly wins. Of course he did.
Patrick Reed hooked his tee shot. And there was no immediate sign of his ball. And there was a palm tree in the area. “I didn’t see that come down,” a Golf Channel announcer said. Noooo waaaay. Not again. Impossible. No, no, Reed and his ball were good,...
‘Embarrassed’ by recent play, slimmer Phil Mickelson details holistic makeover
Somewhat overlooked given all the off-course news Phil Mickelson generated in 2022 was his underwhelming form. Between the ropes, Mickelson had a lousy year, notching just one top-10 finish in seven individual stroke-play events on the LIV Golf tour and missing the cut by a wide margin in the two majors he entered (U.S. Open and Open Championship).
Pros react to Teegate and subpoenas, Phil’s tweets and funny WAGs | Rogers Report
Hello, friends, and welcome to this week’s edition of the Rogers Report. I write to you feeling … just okay. One positive: I hit golf balls for the first time in six months (!) over the weekend at Five Iron Golf’s new Boston location. My cousins Chris, Dave and I teed it up at Pebble Beach (still waiting on an invite to this week’s PGA Tour stop) on the simulator and my swing de-rusted faster than I expected. One negative: I feel for my fellow 20-something-year-old gals who are bummed to see Joe Burrow’s season come to an end.
