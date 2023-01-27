ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Reading, PA

Uncle Left Nephew Unattended For Hours: West Reading Police

By Mac Bullock
 4 days ago
Exsain Villasenor-Espino Photo Credit: West Reading Police Department

A Berks County man is accused of leaving his 10-year-old nephew unattended for hours in an incident late last year, authorities say.

Police in West Reading received a 911 call from a "special needs victim" just before 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, saying that he couldn't get in his house and that no one was inside, the department wrote in a statement. The boy said the door handle was broken, and that his uncle had left earlier and had not returned yet, they added.

Officers arrived to find the boy standing outside without shoes, according to the statement. When they opened the door for him, police said they saw "drug paraphernalia and weapons" — including knives and guns — "out in the open within the juvenile victim's reach."

Investigators later determined that the boy's uncle, 29-year-old Exsain Villasenor-Espino, had left the house at about 1 p.m. that night and was not able to be contacted again until 2:25 a.m.

Villasenor-Espino is charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, they added.

Comments / 7

A GOOGLE USER
3d ago

sadly pa allows a child 6yrs or older to be left unattended. in their eyes this is suitable.pa needs some better laws protecting kids from this danger. but my thing is where was mom and dad. he is the uncle.

