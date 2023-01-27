Read full article on original website
Sky Lakes continues to report profit as expenses rise
Expenses rose and investment income fell, but Klamath Falls, Ore.-based Sky Lakes Medical Center was still able to post net income of $7.3 million in fiscal 2022. That figure compared with net income of $9.6 million in 2021. Expenses for the year ended Sept. 30 totaled $304.95 million, up more...
Nebraska Medicine continues to report positive income even as expenses rise
Nebraska Medicine, which operates a 718-bed acute care hospital in Omaha, said it had net income of $12.7 million in the six months ended Dec. 31, 2022, even as expenses rose significantly. That figure compared with net income of $74.4 million in the same period of 2021. Higher operating expenses...
GE HealthCare reports Q4 revenue growth, income slips
Newly independent GE HealthCare reported $4.9 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, an 8 percent increase driven by growth in its imaging, patient care solutions and ultrasound business units. The company's fourth-quarter income was $554 million compared to $564 million a year prior. In 2023, the company is looking for organic revenue...
Half of hospitals ended 2022 with negative margins: 4 takeaways
Last year was the worst financial year for hospitals and health systems since the start of the pandemic, according to Kaufman Hall's January "National Flash Hospital Report," At 0.2 percent, December was the only month in 2022 in which hospitals hit positive year-to-date operating margins. Despite this uptick, about half of U.S. hospitals ended the year with a negative margin as growth in expenses outpaced revenue increases.
Peterson Health shows operating improvement at end of 2022
Kerrville, Texas-based Peterson Health showed some positive signs of operating revenue outpacing expenses at the end of 2022 even as its half-year operating performance was in negative territory. In the month of December only, the health system reported a net operating income of $176,881 in a Jan. 30 filing. That...
Philips to lay off 6,000 workers
Medical devicemaker Royal Philips said Jan. 30 it will lay off 6,000 employees by 2025, and half of those will be conducted this year. The Denmark-based company said the layoffs will help with a "simplified operating model" and "a significantly reduced cost structure." The news comes a few months after Philips said it would reduce its workforce by 4,000, and those layoffs are already underway.
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta seeks a revenue cycle analyst to be based in Brookhaven, Ga. 2. Cooper University Health Care,...
Cone Health assigned 'AA' rating on new debt amid strengthening finances
Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health has been assigned an "AA" rating on new debt, Fitch Ratings said Jan. 30. The outlook for the debt is stable, Fitch added. The rating reflects an expectation Cone Health will gradually return to stronger results in the medium term, Fitch said. After a challenging fiscal 2021, operating results weakened further in 2022 because of contract labor costs and the need to improve pay for full-time staff, the agency said.
Humira's $114B monopoly to fall in February: 4 notes
Humira, AbbVie's anti-inflammatory drug that has dozens of patents and $114 billion in U.S. sales, has a tight grasp on its market. That's soon to change, The New York Times reported Jan. 28. Since 2002, AbbVie has blocked numerous biologics, but the nation's best-selling drug — which has earned $208...
3 healthcare companies Silicon Valley Bank is investing in
Silicon Valley Bank's venture capital and credit arm, SVB Capital, has been making some recent notable investments into healthcare companies. Here are three SVB Capital investments Becker's has covered since Jan.17:. The venture capital group led a $25 million financing round for Health Payment Systems, a healthcare financing company. The...
Former Oracle exec to lead digital health efforts at the FDA
The Food and Drug Administration has tapped former Oracle Senior Vice President Troy Tazbaz as its director of digital health. Mr. Tazbaz spent 11 years at Oracle and worked on the company's cloud transformation efforts, according to his LinkedIn. In his new role at the FDA, he will be responsible...
CMS updates Medicare cost report for hospitals
CMS has made several changes to the Medicare cost report for hospitals that include uncompensated care, Medicare disproportionate share hospital, bad debt and graduate medical education, according to legal news website JDSupra. Transmittal 18, which CMS posted to its website Dec. 29, is likely to significantly affect hospital reimbursement for...
What Oracle Cerner did in January
From U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs EHR updates to new genomics and kidney diagnostic tools, here is what Oracle Cerner did in January. 1. Oracle Cerner had 80 open IT positions Jan. 24 including senior test automation engineer, software engineer and technical solution analyst. 2. Multiple VA medical facilities across...
Hospitals suffer worst financial year since the pandemic
Eleventh-hour financial improvements were not enough for U.S. hospitals, making 2022 "the worst financial year for hospitals and health systems since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic," according to Kaufman Hall. The declaration is hardly a surprise as hospitals' median monthly margins lingered in the red throughout the first 11...
Civica picks insulin injector supplier
Civica has selected Ypsomed AG as its manufacturer and supplier of insulin dosing injector pens. Civica plans to produce insulin biosimilars in both vials and prefilled pens and sell them at significantly lower prices than insulins currently on the market, according to a Jan. 31 company press release. The company...
37% of nurses in degree scheme passed NCLEX, feds say
More than one-third of aspiring nurses who allegedly purchased phony degrees to bypass coursework and training required to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination passed the test, The New York Times reported Jan. 27. The scheme involved selling more than 7,600 fraudulent diplomas and transcripts from three now-shuttered nursing...
4 hospital predictions for 2023
Technology and the global economy are at the core of several of the trends healthcare and data software company ESO has made for the hospital industry in 2023. "With the macroeconomic concerns heading into 2023, hospital systems will need to think critically about 2023 budgets and create long-term strategies to maintain resources across the healthcare continuum," company Chief Medical Officer Brent Myers, MD, said in a Jan. 30 news release from ESO.
AHA backs CMS' proposed changes to health insurance marketplaces
The American Hospital Association has lauded CMS for proposing steps to improve access to care for those who rely on the health insurance marketplaces for coverage. The AHA has expressed its support for the following proposals under the Notice of Benefit and Payment Parameters for 2024 Proposed Rule:. 1. Designating...
Russian hackers disrupt health system websites across US
Russian hacking group Killnet claimed responsibility for a cyberattack that disrupted hospital and health system websites across the U.S., according to BetterCyber, a technology company. Killnet said it hit websites for hospitals and health systems across the U.S., including:. 1. Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor. 2. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care.
Epic in the last 30 days
From plans to put MyChart on smart televisions to new partnerships with health systems, here are four updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in January. EHR vendor Epic detailed to Becker's its 2023 strategy. Some moves include creating a two-way texting engine that...
