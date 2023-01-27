Medical devicemaker Royal Philips said Jan. 30 it will lay off 6,000 employees by 2025, and half of those will be conducted this year. The Denmark-based company said the layoffs will help with a "simplified operating model" and "a significantly reduced cost structure." The news comes a few months after Philips said it would reduce its workforce by 4,000, and those layoffs are already underway.

1 DAY AGO