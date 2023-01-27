Read full article on original website
12 medical schools boycott US News rankings: Who, why and what's next
Twelve medical schools have withdrawn from U.S. News and World Report's rankings, beginning with Harvard Medical School on Jan. 17. Among the ranks are some of U.S. News' highest performers — Harvard Medical School still stands at number one. As exits continue to climb, so do questions: Why pull out now? What does this mean for U.S. News and World Report's famous rankings? And who might leave next?
Hospitals prepare for the next virus surge: 5 leaders weigh in
While the most recent intense respiratory virus season may have peaked and experts predict future seasons will model pre-pandemic patterns, capacity and staffing challenges will likely persist in future seasons. Respiratory syncytial virus began straining children's hospitals in early fall, with hospital leaders likening it to COVID-19's effect in March...
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta seeks a revenue cycle analyst to be based in Brookhaven, Ga. 2. Cooper University Health Care,...
Russian hackers disrupt health system websites across US
Russian hacking group Killnet claimed responsibility for a cyberattack that disrupted hospital and health system websites across the U.S., according to BetterCyber, a technology company. Killnet said it hit websites for hospitals and health systems across the U.S., including:. 1. Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor. 2. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care.
4 hospital predictions for 2023
Technology and the global economy are at the core of several of the trends healthcare and data software company ESO has made for the hospital industry in 2023. "With the macroeconomic concerns heading into 2023, hospital systems will need to think critically about 2023 budgets and create long-term strategies to maintain resources across the healthcare continuum," company Chief Medical Officer Brent Myers, MD, said in a Jan. 30 news release from ESO.
9 hospitals opting for Epic EHRs
Below are nine health systems that launched a new Epic EHR system or announced plans to do so since Dec. 21:. Princeton (W.V.) Community Hospital will move onto the Morgantown-based WVU Medicine's Epic EHR. The transition will begin March 1. Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is moving to an...
Tenet hospital CEO retires; leadership shuffle ensues
Gary Honts, CEO of Indio, Calif.-based JFK Memorial Hospital, has retired, according to local news sources. Mr. Honts served 10 years in the role, according to the Uken Report. He will continue in a consulting role through May 1 to ensure a smooth transition. Karen Faulis, MSN, CEO of Hi-Desert...
37% of nurses in degree scheme passed NCLEX, feds say
More than one-third of aspiring nurses who allegedly purchased phony degrees to bypass coursework and training required to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination passed the test, The New York Times reported Jan. 27. The scheme involved selling more than 7,600 fraudulent diplomas and transcripts from three now-shuttered nursing...
NYU Langone Health gains stake in 3D digital surgery platform
New York City-based NYU Langone Health has gained an equity stake in 3D digital surgery company Medical iSight as part of a development deal. The collaboration will test the company's visualization, navigation and predictive algorithms on the removal of blood clots after a stroke and blood vessel repair after an aneurysm.
Half of hospitals ended 2022 with negative margins: 4 takeaways
Last year was the worst financial year for hospitals and health systems since the start of the pandemic, according to Kaufman Hall's January "National Flash Hospital Report," At 0.2 percent, December was the only month in 2022 in which hospitals hit positive year-to-date operating margins. Despite this uptick, about half of U.S. hospitals ended the year with a negative margin as growth in expenses outpaced revenue increases.
Nebraska Medicine continues to report positive income even as expenses rise
Nebraska Medicine, which operates a 718-bed acute care hospital in Omaha, said it had net income of $12.7 million in the six months ended Dec. 31, 2022, even as expenses rose significantly. That figure compared with net income of $74.4 million in the same period of 2021. Higher operating expenses...
Children's Hospital LA appoints chief transformation, digital officer
Omkar Kulkarni has been promoted to vice president and chief transformation and digital officer at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, which also established a new Office of Transformation, according to a Jan. 30 news release shared with Becker's. Mr. Kulkarni was previously the hospital's chief innovation officer and chief digital transformation...
Amazon in the headlines: 7 recent healthcare moves
From rolling out a new medication prescription service, to clearing a regulatory hurdle regarding its pending One Medical acquisition, Amazon is continuing to increase its healthcare presence. Here are seven times Amazon made healthcare news since Jan. 3, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review. Cleveland Clinic's Jeff Rosner said he...
Hospitals suffer worst financial year since the pandemic
Eleventh-hour financial improvements were not enough for U.S. hospitals, making 2022 "the worst financial year for hospitals and health systems since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic," according to Kaufman Hall. The declaration is hardly a surprise as hospitals' median monthly margins lingered in the red throughout the first 11...
Former Oracle exec to lead digital health efforts at the FDA
The Food and Drug Administration has tapped former Oracle Senior Vice President Troy Tazbaz as its director of digital health. Mr. Tazbaz spent 11 years at Oracle and worked on the company's cloud transformation efforts, according to his LinkedIn. In his new role at the FDA, he will be responsible...
Complex Patients, Complex Treatment: Benefits of Timely Discharge to LTACHs
Complex Patients, Complex Treatment: Benefits of Timely Discharge to LTACHs. As America’s hospitalized patients become increasingly complex, so does their treatment. Today, almost 30 percent of US adults have multiple chronic conditions [1]. When medically complex patients require hospital care, they tend to experience longer recovery times and are more likely to readmit to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) [2]. For these patients, it is essential to maximize efficiency and care quality from the beginning of the recovery journey to prevent costly patient setbacks and readmissions. Long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs) are ICU-level settings that specialize in providing continued acute care for medically complex patients. Discharging these patients to LTACHs when appropriate can benefit both patients and hospitals.
4 health system collaborations with Big Tech
Hospitals and health systems have been looking to Big Tech for partnerships that will help them improve their EHR and administrative operations and find innovative care solutions. Here are four health system collaborations with Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft from the past month:. 1. Boston-based Tufts Medicine had EHR installation...
What Oracle Cerner did in January
From U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs EHR updates to new genomics and kidney diagnostic tools, here is what Oracle Cerner did in January. 1. Oracle Cerner had 80 open IT positions Jan. 24 including senior test automation engineer, software engineer and technical solution analyst. 2. Multiple VA medical facilities across...
Ascension to close 11 Indiana medical group locations
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent plans to partially or fully end services at 11 clinics across Indiana, ABC affiliate WRTV reported Jan. 27. Most of the affected locations will close within 90 days and patients will be notified in the coming weeks, according to a statement from St. Louis-based Ascension. The health system said it aims to ensure patients receive continuity of care during the shift.
Philips to lay off 6,000 workers
Medical devicemaker Royal Philips said Jan. 30 it will lay off 6,000 employees by 2025, and half of those will be conducted this year. The Denmark-based company said the layoffs will help with a "simplified operating model" and "a significantly reduced cost structure." The news comes a few months after Philips said it would reduce its workforce by 4,000, and those layoffs are already underway.
