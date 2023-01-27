Complex Patients, Complex Treatment: Benefits of Timely Discharge to LTACHs. As America’s hospitalized patients become increasingly complex, so does their treatment. Today, almost 30 percent of US adults have multiple chronic conditions [1]. When medically complex patients require hospital care, they tend to experience longer recovery times and are more likely to readmit to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) [2]. For these patients, it is essential to maximize efficiency and care quality from the beginning of the recovery journey to prevent costly patient setbacks and readmissions. Long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs) are ICU-level settings that specialize in providing continued acute care for medically complex patients. Discharging these patients to LTACHs when appropriate can benefit both patients and hospitals.

