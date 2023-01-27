ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Feds warn against pro-Russian hackers targeting healthcare: 5 things to know

The Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center issued a brief Jan. 30 warning the healthcare sector about the hacktivist group 'KillNet,' which is known for attacking and targeting the U.S. healthcare industry. Five things to know about the cybergroup, according to HHS:. KillNet is a pro-Russian hacktivist group. The group has...
beckershospitalreview.com

37% of nurses in degree scheme passed NCLEX, feds say

More than one-third of aspiring nurses who allegedly purchased phony degrees to bypass coursework and training required to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination passed the test, The New York Times reported Jan. 27. The scheme involved selling more than 7,600 fraudulent diplomas and transcripts from three now-shuttered nursing...
FLORIDA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Maryland hospital reports ransomware attack

Berlin, Md.-based Atlantic General Hospital reported a network outage Jan. 30, according to local ABC affiliate WMDT. The hospital said patient care disruption was limited; the emergency room stayed open and elective surgeries as well as outpatient procedures went on as planned. However, the hospital's services for outpatient walk-in lab and pulmonary function testing as well as outpatient imaging was disrupted, according to the report.
BERLIN, MD
beckershospitalreview.com

Georgia asks 22 nurses to surrender licenses amid degree scheme probe

Twenty-two Georgia nurses who allegedly purchased fraudulent degree documents through a recently uncovered scheme have been asked to surrender their licenses, according to ABC affiliate WSB-TV. The scheme involved selling more than 7,600 fraudulent diplomas and transcripts from three now-shuttered nursing schools in Florida to the aspiring nurses. Aspiring nurses...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy