Super Bowl 57 will be the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Kansas City Royals Bring Back Cy Young Award WinnerOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Exploring Gardner Mountain in Lake TahoeTammy EminethGardner, KS
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Andy Reid Reveals What Surprised Him On Sunday Night
The Kansas City Chiefs were finally able to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening. After going winless in their previous three meetings against them, they made enough plays to take them down by a field goal, 23-20. They got plays from all of their star players, but also got some hefty ...
tigerdroppings.com
Gracie Hunt Shares Her Sunday Sideline Outfit and Season Photo Dump
Gracie Hunt and her family's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, had one heck of season that takes them back to the Super Bowl after last night's win over the Bengals. Here's not only her outfit from Sunday's game, but a look back at her whole season with the team... quote:
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains why 49ers didn't challenge Smith's catch
Plenty of things went wrong for the 49ers in Sunday's 31-7 NFC Championship loss, but their series of unfortunate events got started with one controversial Philadelphia Eagles play that could have gone very differently. As the replays showed, Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith's 29-yard fourth-down reception in the game's first quarter...
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Puts An End To Mahomes Vs. Burrow Debate
Shannon Sharpe had a lot to say about the AFC Championship Game. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been debating all season long about NFL quarterbacks. Bayless seems to believe that Joe Burrow is the best QB in the league. However, Shannon has been adamant that it is actually Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL World Convinced Huge Penalty Was Missed On Punt Return
Was a key penalty missed on the Kansas City Chiefs' punt return with less than a minute remaining in the game? Kansas City rookie Skyy Moore had a huge punt return leading to the game-winning, Super Bowl-appearance clinching field goal by Harrison Butker. But did the Chiefs get away with a block in ...
Paige Spiranac Has 1 Question About NFL Officiating
The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game in somewhat controversial fashion due to some pretty questionable officiating. For Paige Spiranac, while she's excited for the upcoming Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the ...
NBC Sports
Latest Tom Brady report directly impacts Patriots in AFC East
The Miami Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady is a thing of the past, it appears. The Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady in 2023 free agency if he decides to return for a 24th season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. Miami is "committed" to Tua Tagovailoa as its 2023...
ESPN Analyst Has Message For Bengals Fans Talking Trash
ESPN's Ryan Clark has a warning for the good folks of Cincinnati heading into their AFC Championship bout with the Chiefs. Taking to Twitter Saturday, the former Steelers safety addressed all the trash talk when it comes to Kansas City and Arrowhead. Sharing: "The city of Cincinnati better chill ...
NBC Sports
CMC's heartfelt message to 49ers after 'very special' season
Ever since Christian McCaffrey arrived in the Bay Area back in October, the 49ers were nearly perfect up until their heartbreaking NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As the wild ride came to a disappointing end, the star running back reflected on the last three months. “There’s...
NBC Sports
Reddick reveals sinister thoughts as Kroft blocked for Purdy
The Philadelphia Eagles' ferocious pass rush made all the difference in their 31-7 NFC Championship win on Sunday, knocking 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy out of the game early and all but sealing a conference title for The City of Brotherly Love. But before Haason Reddick's strip sack of Purdy in...
NBC Sports
Warner has 'emotional' Ryans realization after 49ers' loss
Chances are, 49ers defensive coordinator and highly coveted head-coach candidate DeMeco Ryans won't be with the team for the 2023 NFL season. And after San Francisco lost the NFC Championship Game to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, that fact hit linebacker Fred Warner like a ton of bricks.
NBC Sports
Broncos begin researching other potential coaching candidates
As of Tuesday night, word around the league was that the Broncos were closing in on making a decision regarding their next head coach. Five days later, a report has emerged that they’re basically going back to square one. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that the Broncos have recently...
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game
Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media. Hurts'...
NBC Sports
Jeff Nixon set to interview for Cowboys offensive coordinator
The Cowboys plan to have head coach Mike McCarthy call their offensive plays in 2023, but they are also planning to hire a new offensive coordinator to replace Kellen Moore. Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that Panthers running backs coach/assistant head coach Jeff Nixon will be one of the candidates to interview for that opening.
Bengals make big move with key Joe Burrow coach
The Cincinnati Bengals are making sure that an important coach in the development of Joe Burrow isn’t going anywhere just yet. Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher has reportedly received a contract extension to remain with the team. The Bengals gave Pitcher a lucrative deal at some point in the...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G laments not being available after 49ers' QB injuries
PHILADELPHIA — After both 49ers quarterbacks left the game due to injuries in the club’s 31-7 NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jimmy Garoppolo stood helplessly on the sidelines wishing his timeline to return was sooner. “I wish I had a helmet,” Garoppolo told NBC Sports Bay...
NBC Sports
Sean Payton: “I think in the next week we’re going to know a lot more”
For four teams, the clock keeps ticking toward Threat Level Midnight. Three weeks after the regular season ended, coaches haven’t been hired in Denver, Indianapolis, Arizona, or Houston. Former Saints coach Sean Payton is a factor in three of those places. Appearing on the FOX NFL Kickoff show, Payton...
Yardbarker
Chiefs Announce Five Roster Moves
The team is also elevating wide receivers Marcus Kemp and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and signing RB La’Mical Perine to the practice squad while cutting WR Jerrion Ealy in a corresponding move. Fortson, 26, went undrafted out of Valdosta State back in 2019 before signing on with the Chiefs and making...
NBC Sports
Report: Texans' Ryans hire could be finalized in coming days
DeMeco Ryans reportedly is expected to be named the sixth head coach in Houston Texans franchise history in the next few days. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday, citing sources, that Ryans could meet with the Texans as soon as Monday, and Houston is expected to finalize the hiring on Tuesday or Wednesday.
