Read full article on original website
Related
Three people injured in head-on crash in Cass County
The 37-year-old and 46-year-old were brought to Essentia Health for their injuries and were later allowed to leave.
kvrr.com
DUI Driver Tries To Escape From Hospital
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Moorhead man involved in a drunk driving crash tries to escape from authorities at the hospital. Highway Patrol says 46-year-old Alan Walker crashed head-on into a vehicle on Cass County 81 near Hickson around 1 a.m. He fled to his house in rural Clay...
KNOX News Radio
Charges filed when driver flees crash
An early Monday morning accident in Cass County has resulted in numerous charges being filed against a 28-year old Moorhead (MN) man. The North Dakota Patrol says Alan Walker was heading south on Cass County 81 around 1:00 a.m. Authorities say Walker crossed the center line while attempting to make a turn and was struck by a vehicle driven by a 37-year old Fargo woman. Both the driver and passenger were transported to Essentia Hospital and later discharged.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man arrested for assault after striking man with blunt object in an alley, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the early morning of Friday, January 27, Fargo Police responded to a call for an assault at a South Fargo apartment, where the victim said he had been struck by a blunt object while he was clearing snow from an alley behind the apartment. From security footage and evidence found at the scene, police say they were able to identify the suspect as 65-year-old Gary Copass, of Fargo.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police searching for man attempting to scam businesses in area
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in finding a man who has attempted to scam businesses across Fargo and neighboring communities. The department says 21-year-old Andrew Magnusson, a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5’11”, and weighs 150 pounds. He has been known to enter a business, sometimes identifying himself as a 17-year-old named “Matthias Huglen”, and claims he was just robbed outside the establishment and would like to know where the security cameras are located.
valleynewslive.com
The car wash boom of Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As you drive through the streets of Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo, there’s one thing you’ll say to yourself. Man, do these guys love car washes. And they’re not the car washes Fargo’s been familiar with, as locations for Silver Star, Zip’s and Tommy’s Express...
froggyweb.com
Fargo Police Chief: “Memphis officers’ conduct abhorrent, horrendous, and heinous act”
FARGO (KFGO) – Authorities released video footage Friday showing 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting
(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
kfgo.com
Fargo zoning ordinance threatens auto repair business after 42 years of business
FARGO, (KFGO) – Since Fargo business owner John Bultman sold his property in march, he has been told by the city he can no longer do business. “I was told that I’d be grandfathered in and I’d be able to stay on until I retired,” Bultman said.
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – While we were walking over the weekend, we needed a little warmer clothing than we have needed for a while and the ice is much harder and more slippery! Be aware, be safe. Last Saturday, Sue (How’s that Jim?) and I attended a robotics...
KNOX News Radio
Former GF councilman Jim Johnson dies at 78
Funeral services are scheduled Friday for former Grand Forks city councilman Jim Johnson, who died Saturday in East Grand Forks at age 78. Johnson was active on the council, serving on many committees, from 1972 to 1996. Johnson taught at Red River High School from 1969 to 1999. A memorial...
Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation
BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
greatamericanwest.co
2023 Will Be A Busy Year in Fargo-Moorhead, North Dakota
Celebrate Midwest culture and sample hotdish from the best restaurants in town at the Fargo Hotdish Festival on February 5 at Drekker. “America’s Best Small-Town Race” is back and bringing that sweet Midwestern charm for a week-long celebration of running at the Essentia Health Fargo Marathon, May 15-20. Don’t be fooled – there’s nothing small about it.
onekindesign.com
A modern dream house in North Dakota with warm and inviting details
Craftwell Architecture + Construction in collaboration with Martha O’Hara Interiors has designed this stunning modern dream house located in the heart of West Fargo, North Dakota. The family of four loves to entertain and also needed a home to accommodate two very active boys, with the square footage, style, and durability to play a prominent role in the interior design.
KNOX News Radio
Hagerott: UND repatriation efforts may take ‘a couple of years’
Twice last year, UND announced the discovery of partial Native American skeletal remains on campus, including some used in the education of medical students. North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott says officials were hoping to finish repatriation efforts by December 2022, but more time is needed. “It’s going to...
In Fargo – Just When You Think You’ve Heard It All…
Where in the world do I begin with this true story... ...before I do though, you ever wonder where Netflix gets its mini-documentary ideas? Well, this little riveting piece of news from Fargo, North Dakota would be IMPOSSIBLE to make up. Imagine this scenario, there you are in downtown Fargo, just finished dinner and you are getting into your car on a routine Tuesday evening. Then out of nowhere, you see a topless young woman running between 6th Avenue and 7th Street North. Police were able to arrest her but not before some bizarre activity from the suspect. The details will make people laugh and wonder out loud how someone can display such strange behavior, but to me, it's pretty obvious.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Punk Chef Pizza and Bar to close doors, cites workforce shortages
(Moorhead, MN) -- A local pizza place will be closing their doors this weekend. Punk Chef Pizza and Bar announced on their social media pages that they will be officially closing their doors on Saturday, January 28th. The restaurant and bar says they appreciate the community's support. "After having to...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
1-28-23 America's Land Auctioneer
Kevin Pifer, America’s Land Auctioneer, is joined by Pat Traynor, Executive Director of the Dakota Medical Foundation in Fargo, North Dakota. Pat inspires listeners to participate in Giving Hearts Day on February 9, 2023 by going to givingheartsday.org. Pat is also an avid farmland investor. He shares his philosophy...
Comments / 0